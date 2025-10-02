Syensqo’s comprehensive solutions for next-generation busbars

A 360° approach from design to part validation through virtual engineering

Syensqo, a global leader in advanced materials and specialty chemicals, is reinforcing its commitment to powering electrification with a comprehensive portfolio of busbar solutions, each designed to meet the unique demands of different applications.

For extruded busbars, particularly used in battery systems, Syensqo has developed the new Ryton® PPS XE3500 Orange grade, which delivers enhanced reliability and compliance in high-voltage environments, while offering significantly better heat stability compared to incumbent solutions. In parallel, for more complex geometries and demanding electrical environments such as inverters and e-motors, Syensqo provides high-CTI injection-molded materials. Key products like Amodel® PPA Bios, Amodel® PPA HFFR, and Ryton® Supreme HV have achieved the latest UL Prospector Surface Tracking Test (STT) certification, with Amodel® Bios HFFR exceeding requirements up to 900V and Ryton® Supreme HV achieving 650V.

As the automotive industry accelerates towards electrification, our customers need more than just materials – they need a partner they can trust at every stage of development. With the launch of Ryton® PPS XE3500 Orange and our comprehensive busbar solutions, we are committed to supporting our customers’ innovation and success, from initial design to validated, real-world performance. Nicolas Batailley, Automotive Marketing Manager at Syensqo

Syensqo offers customers a complete, one-stop portfolio for busbar development, including:

Certified materials: Syensqo’s portfolio includes both extruded and injection molded busbar solutions, featuring orange grades for safety and compliance.

End-to-end engineering: from initial busbar design and thermal shock simulation to full part validation through virtual engineering.

Material selection and CTI simulation: expert support to match materials to customer CTQs, with advanced CTI simulation to optimize both material and design.

Comprehensive testing: full suite of mechanical, electrical, air leakage, and aging tests to ensure robust, real-world performance.

SOURCE: Syensqo