Syensqo introduces orange-colored grades for critical electric vehicle components

Exceeding the standards in high-voltage safety for e-mobility

Syensqo, a leader in advanced materials and specialty chemicals, proudly announces the launch of its latest innovation, Amodel® PPA HFFR-4133 Orange (OR).

This high-performance flame retardant polypthalamide (PPA), distinguished by its stable and vibrant orange color, aligns with the industry’s growing emphasis on safety and visibility for critical electric vehicle components, such as connectors and busbars.

In the rapidly evolving e-mobility sector, the use of orange-colored connectors has become a crucial safety standard, offering immediate visual identification of live high-voltage components. Syensqo’s Amodel® PPA HFFR-4133 OR not only meets but exceeds these safety expectations by retaining its bright color even under prolonged heat exposure, ensuring compliance with industry standards such as ISO 6469-3, IEC 60664, and relevant UL specifications.

Syensqo continues to achieve new performance milestones for our Amodel® PPA family of technologies to meet our customers’ stringent requirements. Our latest innovation not only enhances safety but also offers our clients a pre-colored orange resin, eliminating the need for in-press coloring and streamlining the manufacturing process. Deedee Smith, Head of Transportation Marketing at Syensqo

The Amodel® PPA HFFR-4133 OR is hot water moldable and boasts a V0 rating, making it an ideal choice for high voltage automotive applications.

Syensqo is adding Amodel® PPA HFFR-4133 OR to a portfolio of battery solutions including Xencor™ LFT XTreme PPA LGF-1045 ECHO BP which was developed for components requiring thermal runaway protection and Amodel® PPA AE-8945 HFFR which was developed for high voltage pyrofuses. Battery safety and DC fast charging are enabling battery electric vehicle technologies where Syensqo continues to innovate.

SOURCE: Syensqo