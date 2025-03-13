Syensqo announces strategic partnership with Politubes to advance electric motor efficiency

Ajedium™ PEEK EVTubes slot liners boost cost effectiveness through improved processability and fill factor

Syensqo, a leader in specialty polymers, and Politubes, a renowned manufacturer of flexible multi-layered spiral-wound tubes and insulator caps components, have announced a strategic partnership to develop slot liner spiral-wound tubes using Ajedium™ polyetheretherketone (PEEK) and polyphenylsulfone (PPSU) film.

These spiral-wound slot liner tubes leverage the high-performance properties of Ajedium™ PEEK films, providing superior insulation for electric motors. The unique product design enhances e-motor efficiency by up to 2%, enabling a more effective copper fill factor and improved heat dissipation. This allows manufacturers to benefit from lightweighting and reduced total costs, while gaining higher efficiency and increased packaging space within vehicles.

Over the past years, we’ve seen increasing demand from automotive original equipment manufacturers for EVTubes made with PEEK or PPSU. We are thrilled to partner with Syensqo, a trusted partner in advanced materials, to meet these customer requests and deliver high-quality solutions. Federico Penzo, CEO of Politubes

Ajedium™ PEEK slot liner spiral-wound tubes address the growing demand for highly efficient, sustainable and innovative solutions within the electric motor market.

The automotive industry is undergoing a transformative shift towards battery electric vehicles, necessitating innovative materials that can handle higher voltages and perform better. We are thrilled to partner with Politubes to expand our Ajedium™ PEEK and PPSU slot liner offerings. This collaboration allows for greater e-motor design freedom, meeting the needs of automotive tier 1 manufacturers and OEMs. Brian Baleno, Director of Global Business Development & Program Management at Syensqo

SOURCE: Syensqo