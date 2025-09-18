Syensqo and Horse Powertrain win top honors at 2025 Altair Enlighten Awards

Thermoplastic innovation in e-motor cooling earns first place for module lightweighting

Syensqo, a global leader in advanced materials and specialty chemicals, is proud to announce that it has won the prestigious 2025 Altair Enlighten Award in the Module Lightweighting category for its collaborative entry with Horse Powertrain for a thermoplastic PPA e-motor stator cooling guide & oil delivery tube. The Altair Enlighten Award is the automotive industry’s premier award for lightweighting, honoring the greatest achievements in vehicle weight reduction and sustainability. The award was presented during the Management Briefing Seminars (MBS) at the historic Michigan Central Station in Detroit on September 16, 2025.

The winning innovation leverages Syensqo’s Amodel® PPA to deliver a breakthrough in e-motor efficiency. Horse Powertrain’s adoption of this advanced thermoplastic enabled a novel stator cooling design, resulting in a remarkable 47% weight reduction and 36% cost savings compared to traditional metal solutions. The metal-to-plastic conversion also allows for part integration and streamlined high-volume assembly through injection molding, laser welding, and snap fits. This innovative approach has enabled the successful mass production of the Horse 3DHT160 Dedicated Hybrid Transmission and other powertrain products. Amodel® PPA delivers outstanding safety and reliability, retaining nearly 70% burst pressure resistance after 2,000 hours of aging at 150℃ ATF and offering high resistance to automotive fluids. The design also ensures precise lubrication with lower oil pump power consumption, effectively minimizing the risk of overheating.

This recognition from the Altair Enlighten Award is a testament to the power of collaboration and innovation in advancing sustainable mobility. Our partnership with Horse Powertrain demonstrates how advanced materials like Amodel® PPA can deliver tangible benefits in performance, cost, and sustainability for the automotive industry. Deedee Smith, Head of Marketing Automotive at Syensqo

We’re honored to receive the Altair Enlighten Award. Our collaboration with Syensqo in intelligent powertrain technology is driving real innovation. By deeply integrating advanced materials technology, we can significantly improve resource efficiency, effectively reduce our carbon footprint, and deliver scalable solutions for the lightweight transformation and sustainable development of the automotive industry. Fucheng Zhao, Head of Global Research and Development of Aurobay (Division of Horse Powertrain)

Syensqo congratulates all finalists and is proud that its Sustainable Electric Traction Motor Materials entry, developed in collaboration with Mavel, was also shortlisted as a finalist in this year’s competition. This innovative solution leverages advanced KetaSpire® PEEK-based insulation to deliver lighter, more efficient, and environmentally responsible electric motors, reducing weight, energy use, and rare earth material consumption while enhancing performance for next-generation electric vehicles.

SOURCE: Syensqo