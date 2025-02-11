SWTCH Energy selected to power 2500 EV chargers in 136 Greystar Properties across Washington State

SWTCH Energy, a leading provider of electric vehicle (EV) charging and energy management software for multi-tenant buildings across North America, will power the charging network for one of Washington State’s largest multi-family EV charging deployments

“The transition to electric vehicles shouldn’t be limited by where you live,” said Jeremy Cohen, Director of Real Estate Partnerships at SWTCH. “We’re excited to work with Greystar to support Washington State’s vision of making EV charging accessible to all residents. This project builds on our proven track record of delivering seamless charging experiences for residents while providing property managers with the tools they need to accelerate EV adoption across their communities.”

The project is part of the Washington Department of Commerce’s Electric Vehicle Charging Program, benefitting from $25.6 million in funding to support Greystar’s deployment of EV charging at 136 multifamily properties. Charging hardware is provided by Wallbox, with installation service handled by COIL.

With electric vehicle adoption accelerating across Washington State, the need for accessible charging infrastructure is critical. Multifamily residents have historically faced greater barriers to EV adoption due to limited access to home charging options, making this deployment by Greystar particularly important for advancing transportation electrification that is accessible to all.

“Working with SWTCH on this initiative in Washington State was a natural choice,” said Gavin Shearer, Construction Manager at Greystar. “This collaboration has made it possible to deliver reliable charging services to our residents as we work to make sustainable transportation accessible to more communities.”

