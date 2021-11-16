Switch Mobility to supply 300 eBuses to Bengaluru (BMTC)

Switch is proud to announce the supply and operation of 300 12m electric buses for the Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation

The fleet and charging infrastructure will be supplied, operated and maintained by Switch for a period of 12 years on a Gross Cost Contract (GCC) Model under the FAME II Scheme. The state-of-the-art, technologically advanced, low-noise buses will make commuting more comfortable for the people of Bengaluru. The buses are expected to reduce fuel consumption by around 5.5 million litres annually, leading to a reduction in carbon emissions by more than 14,500 tonnes per year, alongside cost savings for BMTC.

This contract further reinforces the company’s vision to be a global technology leader, providing net zero carbon commercial mobility products and solutions that create outstanding value for all stake holders.

“Switch is proud to serve the city of Bengaluru with a new fleet of technologically advanced electric buses. All Switch vehicles are zero-emission, but we set the bar much higher, aiming for net zero carbon across all of our operations. Passengers on our vehicles can travel in the comfort of knowing that their journey will emit no CO2 to impact the planet.” Dr. Andy Palmer, CEO and Executive Vice Chairman of Switch Mobility Ltd.

“Switch is delighted to partner with BMTC as we work towards a common goal of sustainability. Through the deployment of 300 of our zero tail-pipe emission electric buses, Switch will play a central role in reducing carbon in the city of Bengaluru. The cost of ownership and the product experience that we can deliver is amongst the best in the sector and our ability to bring value to customers like BMTC, combined with our superior technology and innovation, will help us to serve many more such customers in the future.” Mahesh Babu, COO of Switch Mobility Ltd. & CEO of Switch Mobility, India.

SOURCE: Switch Mobility