Switch Mobility Automotive Ltd, subsidiary of Ashok Leyland, to operate 40 electric buses in Chandigarh City

Switch Mobility Automotive Ltd (‘SWITCH), a subsidiary of Ashok Leyland, and Chandigarh City Bus Services Society CCBSS, flagged off commercial operations of first lot out of 40 Electric buses in the city of Chandigarh

Switch Mobility Automotive Ltd (‘SWITCH), a subsidiary of Ashok Leyland, and Chandigarh City Bus Services Society CCBSS, flagged off commercial operations of first lot out of 40 Electric buses in the city of Chandigarh. The flag-off was done by the Honorable Governor of Punjab & Administrator of Chandigarh Union Territory Shri Banwarilal Purohit.

The company has bagged the order for 40 electric buses under the FAME-II scheme. These electric buses come with fast charging technology and will provide service within the route plans set by the Chandigarh Transport Undertaking (CTU). On an average, this fleet of 40 globally benchmarked electric buses will save approximately 6.5 lakh Litre of fuel while reducing carbon emissions to the tune of 1700 Ton, annually. Ashok Leyland through its electric vehicle arm SWITCH will operate and maintain the fleet end to end and the charging infrastructure will be developed across four locations (Depot-3, ISBT-17, ISBT-43 & PGI) in the Tri-city.

Mahesh Babu, Director and CEO of Switch Mobility, India, commented: “Switch Mobility is delighted to partner with CCBSS Chandigarh towards a common goal of sustainability, through deployment of these 40 zero carbon buses. We aim to reduce carbon emissions in the city of Chandigarh through these zero tail-pipe emission vehicles. The cost of ownership and the product experience which we can deliver is amongst the best in the country. We believe that our ability to bring value to customers combined with our superior technology and innovation will help us win many more such orders in future.”

SOURCE: Ashok Leyland