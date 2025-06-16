Swiss customers opt for Setra

Setra double-decker coach with exceptional design for Gössi Carreisen

The Swiss bus company Gössi Carreisen AG from Horw on the shores of Lake Lucerne and Zerzuben Touristik AG in the canton of Valais are loyal Setra customers.

The new Setra bears the handwriting of the company founder

Gössi Carreisen is celebrating its 50th anniversary with a new Setra double-decker coach. The S 531 DT bears the handwriting of company founder Xaver Gössi, who died in 2013 and designed the expressive design of the predecessor model. In honour of him, curved contours also adorn the new vehicle – both on the outside and inside, as elements of the elegant creations can also be found on the kitchen unit on the lower deck and in the upper seating area.

The S 531 DT is equipped with 78 seats and two club tables and offers passengers on the upper deck an attractive all-round view of the passing landscapes thanks to a glass roof. The Setra TopClass touring coach is equipped with a large number of the driver assistance and safety systems currently offered by Daimler Buses, including the intelligent Traffic Sign Assist. This compares the current speed of the bus with the permissible vehicle speed and provides a warning if the permitted speed is exceeded. The system works throughout Europe regardless of the different signage.

In addition, the S 531 DT is the first vehicle in the Gössi coach fleet to have the innovative MirrorCam on board, which uses cameras to replace the conventional mirror system.

Gössi Carreisen AG was founded in 1975 by Xaver and Verena Gössi in Horw in the canton of Lucerne. Only four years later, the entrepreneur opted for a coach from the Neu-Ulm brand. The friendly partnership will continue in the same way in the second generation, with Marco and Karin Gössi.

The traditional family business near Lake Lucerne currently has 17 Setra vehicles in operation throughout Europe.

Zerzuben modernises Setra fleet

With an S 516 HD, Zerzuben Touristik relies on the best possible comfort and the highest possible safety. With the Setra ComfortClass vehicle, the company from the canton of Valais is modernising its own fleet, which is exclusively equipped with touring coaches from the Daimler Buses brand.

The three-axle vehicle is equipped with a kitchen unit with a Nespresso coffee machine and 48 seats, each positioned at a distance of 83 centimetres. In addition, the coach is the first unit within the Zerzuben fleet to feature the modern MirrorCam system, which replaces conventional mirrors. It transmits images from heated cameras to 15-inch monitors, displays lines to indicate the end of the vehicle and helps the driver to assess the speed of approaching vehicles.

Zerzuben Touristik was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Eyholz. The current 18 Setra touring coaches are available to companies, schools and clubs for trips within and outside Switzerland. In addition to the S 516 HD, Marco Zerzuben, the third generation of the family business from Valais, will take delivery of three more Setra buses in the coming weeks.

SOURCE: Daimler Truck