Swift joins the National Motor Museum at Beaulieu

As the Swift model gets ever closer to reaching sales of seven million units around the world, Suzuki is pleased to announce that it now has its latest example on display at the National Motor Museum at Beaulieu.

The Attitude Special Edition has joined the ‘New Car’ plinth in a prominent position inside the museum and joins the World famous collection of more than 250 cars on display that tell the story of motoring from its origins right up to the present day.

The 1.2-litre Attitude is based on the popular SZ-T model and offers unique exterior design from its numerous styling upgrades. It also offers good affordability with low running costs and is one of the most powerful and economical cars amongst its direct competitors.

Standard specification for the Attitude includes mesh front grille with chrome trim, rear upper spoiler and front, side and rear carbon effect skirts.

With its unique to model styling upgrades and 1.2-litre Dualjet engine, Attitude offers a sporting design and is ideal for younger buyers who may perhaps aspire to the 1.4-litre Sport model in the future.

The Swift range is multi-talented too with Hybrid, ALLGRIP four-wheel drive and Sport models available. Its most recent accolades include being a Top Three finalist in the Urban Car category of the 2018 World Car Awards and Best Real MPG Performer at the 2019 HonestJohn.co.uk Awards. The 1.0-litre Boosterjet model achieved 1

SOURCE: Suzuki