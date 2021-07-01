Sven Ennerst retires at the end of 2021 after more than 30 years at Daimler

Sven Ennerst, Member of the Board of Management of Daimler Truck AG and Head of Product Engineering & Procurement and Daimler Trucks China, hands over the global engineering and procurement responsibility to Dr. Andreas Gorbach – previously CEO of the fuel cell joint venture cellcentric – as of July 1

After more than 30 years in a wide variety of management positions in the Daimler Group, Sven Ennerst (57), Member of the Board of Management of Daimler Truck AG and Head of the Global Product Engineering & Procurement organization as well as Daimler Trucks China, will retire at the end of 2021. To ensure a smooth transition, he will pass on global engineering and procurement responsibility to Dr. Andreas Gorbach (46), previously CEO of the fuel cell joint venture cellcentric of Daimler Truck AG and the Volvo Group, on July 1, 2021. As a Member of the Board of Management of Daimler Truck AG, Gorbach will also take charge of the newly created Truck Technology Group as the central unit for powertrain, vehicle software, electrics/electronics and global purchasing. Through the end of the year, Ennerst will focus on Daimler Truck AG’s business in China, in particular on the start of local production of heavy-duty Mercedes-Benz trucks in this market, which is of essential importance for Daimler Trucks.

Martin Daum, Chairman of the Board of Management of Daimler Truck AG and Member of the Board of Management of Daimler AG: “On behalf of the entire Board of Management, I would like to thank Sven Ennerst most sincerely for his extraordinary commitment over the past decades. He has made a significant contribution to our company’s success, in both technological and economic terms. In particular, our focus on CO2-neutral technologies and the expansion of our business in China bear his signature. This also applies to the continuous further development of our globally successful product range and our pioneering role in active road safety. Without Sven Ennerst we would not be as far along with fuel-cell trucks as we are today. We wish him all the best in the next stage of his life.”

Sven Ennerst: “Being able to shape the further development of our company and our industry for more than 30 years was a huge privilege. For me, the planned independent listing of Daimler Truck AG is now the right moment for a generational change. With the Truck Technology Group we have created the perfect structure to meet the technological requirements of the future quickly and economically with maximum bundled competence. I am particularly pleased that Andreas Gorbach, with whom I have worked closely and trustfully for many years, is taking over the leadership of this new organization. I would like to thank all my colleagues for our excellent collaboration and the many special moments in my more than three decades with the company.”

Important contributions to worldwide technology leadership and expansion of global business

Under the leadership of Sven Ennerst as global Head of Product Engineering, Daimler Trucks has launched innovations that have left their mark on the transport industry – especially in the areas of efficiency and safety. Thanks to the global Electric/Electronic architecture developed under him, many safety systems are available around the globe. For example, Mercedes-Benz Trucks in Europe, Freightliner Trucks in North America and FUSO Trucks in Asia are equipped with comparable Active Brake Assist, Sideguard Assist and Active Drive Assist systems. The Active Drive Assist in the current Mercedes-Benz Actros model enabled partially automated driving (SAE-Level 2) in a series-production truck as a world first. Furthermore, Sven Ennerst launched the company’s initiatives regarding autonomous driving trucks (SAE-Level 4).

In addition to the continuous further development of series technologies, Sven Ennerst has been responsible for the development of pioneering future technologies, particularly in the areas of electrification, automation and connectivity. Under his leadership, Daimler Trucks has significantly advanced the development of battery-electric trucks and hydrogen-powered trucks with fuel cells on the road to CO2-neutral transportation. Important milestones here include the presentation of the Mercedes-Benz GenH2 Truck in 2020 and the Mercedes-Benz eActros concept vehicle for heavy distribution transport, which was already presented in 2016.

Sven Ennerst has also significantly strengthened Daimler Trucks’ global business with his international experience and technical expertise. In 2018 he took on responsibility for Daimler Trucks China. In this role he drove forward the localization of heavy-duty Mercedes-Benz Trucks in China, which is essential for the company. The start of local production is planned for the fourth quarter of 2022.

Successfully shaping the company in various corporate functions

In more than three decades at Daimler AG, Sven Ennerst has held various management positions in the areas of production, engineering and procurement and has thus shaped the company in many ways. After heading the Mercedes-Benz plant in Kassel from 2004 to 2006 he took over the “Strategic Future Truck Program” division and was responsible for the renewal of the entire heavy-duty product range of Mercedes-Benz Trucks. In 2013 he became Head of global Engineering and Procurement organization at Daimler Trucks. In 2018 he assumed the additional responsibility for Daimler Trucks’ business in China – both for local production at the Beijing Foton Daimler Automotive (BFDA) joint venture and for the import business of Daimler Trucks and Buses China (DTBC). As of end of 2019 Sven Ennerst was responsible for both areas as a Member of the Board of Management of Daimler Truck AG.

SOURCE: Daimler