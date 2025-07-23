SV Bespoke for Range Rover Sport: the ultimate personalised luxury performance SUV

Range Rover’s SV Bespoke commissioning service is now available for the first time on Range Rover Sport, offering more scope for tailored personalisation

Range Rover Sport now offers more scope for tailored personalisation than ever before with the introduction of SV Bespoke. This is the first time the luxury high-performance SUV has been available through Range Rover’s in-house commissioning programme.

The arrival of the service follows the introduction of SV Bespoke for Range Rover in 2023 and increasing global demand for luxury personalisation. It gives Range Rover Sport SV and Autobiography clients access to an almost limitless range of colours, materials and finishes in pursuit of a vehicle that reflects their personality like never before.

The first Range Rover Sport created through the SV Bespoke service is ‘Nocturne’, inspired by the skies above the Mediterranean. Its distinctive Bespoke Indigo Gloss exterior takes inspiration from the inky dark hues of the sky reflecting off the surface of the water, at the fleeting moments of twilight, nearing dusk. It has been hand polished by the experts at SV Bespoke to achieve a mirror-like finish. Forged Carbon features throughout the exterior and interior, a nod to the performance spirit of the vehicle, with Lunar and Ebony leather seats with Ebony 3D Knit headrests continuing the theme. Range Rover Sport SV Bespoke Nocturne will be previewed at Range Rover House Mykonos until 26 July before private sale.

To help clients curate the perfect combination of finishes and features, Range Rover is also opening a series of Commissioning Suites around the world. While virtual commissioning is of course always available, the curated collection of luxurious suites allows clients to personalise their Range Rover Sport with in-person consultation and advice from SV Bespoke experts. There are two commissioning suites in London, one in Antwerp, and planned expansions across the Middle East and North America.

Martin Limpert, Global Managing Director, Range Rover, said: “Since we introduced SV Bespoke for Range Rover, we have seen a surge in demand for our personalisation service; our clients are increasingly looking for crafted details and true distinction. In the last year, we have created some incredible one-of-one vehicles which showcase the best of Range Rover craft, such as the Range Rover SV Candeo. Now is the right time to extend this offer to Range Rover Sport clients, following the introduction of our renewed Range Rover Sport SV line-up. “Our ability to offer discerning clients exactly what they are looking for, from new colours and finishes to truly personal touches inside and out, brings a new level of personalisation and unparalleled attention to detail. Our state-of-the-art paint facilities and technical centre also guarantees clients utmost quality and craftsmanship. Furthermore, we have a unique opportunity to build relationships with our clients either in person through Range Rover Houses, our global network of Commissioning Suites or virtually at the client’s convenience. We go on the journey with them to curate and create their dream vehicles.”

SV Bespoke in detail

With the SV Curated Bespoke Palette, clients can explore up to 230 options for exterior colours, including a choice of Gloss or Satin finishes, while the SV Bespoke Match to Sample service has an extensive capability to match any colour.

Every Range Rover Sport crafted with Bespoke gloss paint receives a new ‘glass-like’ gloss finish for the exterior bodywork, crafted with a thicker top-coat lacquer and a custom flatting and polishing process for an exquisite paint finish, from the experts at Range Rover’s technical centre.

Clients can also opt for an Exposed Carbon Bonnet with a wide selection of paint finishes, in addition to contrast roof and mirror caps in bespoke paint choices, before exploring exquisitely detailed finishes.

Eight new combinations of the two-piece Range Rover script are available, crafted with precious metals and exclusive and distinctive new finishes, for a total of 22 possible combinations depending on the insert and surround. The inner script badge can also be specified to match Bespoke body or roof colours – giving the opportunity for never-before-seen configurations.

A new finish is available for the Range Rover Sport SV’s distinctive 23-inch wheels, while new brake caliper options include Xenon Blue and Silver.

Inside, clients can express their personality with a new level of customisation and personalisation, including unique colourway break-ups and the ability to mix and match colours and materials to suit their tastes. Clients can consider 15 different colours and materials to create a bespoke interior, with more than 1,500 possible combinations.

Exclusive new colours include Navy, Brogue, Pimento, Ecru, Lunar and Raven Blue, with the option to apply a contrast stitch – more than 100 combinations are available for this alone. In addition, personalised embroidery is offered, alongside custom veneers for the door panels and consoles, plus personalised treadplates for truly unique creations.

Nocturne – The first Bespoke example

The first Range Rover Sport SV Bespoke example makes its public debut at Range Rover House Mykonos; aptly inspired by the inky dark skies of the Mediterranean, finished in Bespoke Indigo Gloss, with Narvik Black mirror caps and contrast roof.

A nod to its performance-honed character, Nocturne features an Exposed Carbon Fibre Bonnet, with Satin Twill Carbon Fibre exterior pack and script badging in Black Chrome Metal with insert in Indigo Gloss. The exclusive 23-inch Thunderball wheels are finished in Champagne Gold Satin, with dark Black Carbon brake calipers.

Inside, Nocturne features the SV Bespoke split colourway, with Ebony and Lunar Windsor leather with Light Cloud contrast stitch, complemented by Satin Forged Carbon Fibre detailing and ceramic controls – an SV signature – in black.

SV Bespoke global commissioning suites

The collection of commissioning suites currently spans London, Antwerp, Munich, Vancouver, Beijing, Tokyo and Dubai, with five more to come globally from 2025, including additional suites for clients in the Middle East.

The SV Bespoke commissioning service is available on Range Rover Sport SV and Autobiography vehicles and provides exclusive in-person‑ or virtual commissioning with an extensive range of interior and exterior options and vehicle personalisation.

