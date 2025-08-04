Suzuki’s Wagon R Series Achieves Accumulated Global Sales of 10 million Units

Suzuki will continue to promote manufacturing from the perspective of customers around the world and strive to provide valuable products that meet local needs.

Suzuki Motor Corporation’s Wagon R series has achieved accumulated global sales of 10 million units* by June, 2025. This milestone was achieved 31 years and 9 months after the product was launched in Japan in September 1993.

The Wagon R was developed as a semi-bonnet style mini wagon. It is a model that represents Suzuki and is loved by many customers in Japan as a comfortable and easy-to-use car that puts the rider first.

In addition to models exported from Japan, they were produced in India, Hungary, Indonesia, and other regions, and have continued to evolve to meet local needs. We have developed the technologies that have been honed in accordance with the standards for minicars around the world in the form of the Wagon R series.

To date, the Wagon R series has been sold in more than 75 countries and regions around the world, including Japan, India and Europe. We have continued to improve economic efficiency, environmental performance, and ease of use to provide new value. For example, CNG specifications that offer higher fuel efficiency and economic efficiency than gasoline-powered vehicles are introduced in India, and Wagon R Smile, which features sliding doors are introduced in Japan.

Suzuki will continue to promote manufacturing from the perspective of customers around the world and strive to provide valuable products that meet local needs.

Comments from President Suzuki

We would like to express our sincere gratitude for the many customers who use this product. The WagonR was recognized for its innovation and high practicality as a mini wagon, and became one of the leading models not only for our company but also for minicars. Team Suzuki will continue to develop products tailored to the needs of customers in the sales area and work as one to continue to support daily transportation.

*Based on Suzuki research (including Wagon R Wide, Wagon R+, Wagon R Solio)

[History of Wagon R Series Sales]

September 1993 First-generation Wagon R launched in Japan February 1997 Wagon R Wide launched in Japan October 1998 Second-generation Wagon R launched in Japan December 1999 Production begins in India January 2000 Production begins in Hungary September 2003 Third-generation Wagon R launched in Japan September 2008 Fourth-generation Wagon R launched in Japan September 2012 Fifth-generation Wagon R launched in Japan September 2013 Production begins in Indonesia April 2014 Production begins in Pakistan February 2017 Sixth-generation Wagon R launched in Japan September 2021 Wagon R Smile launched in Japan

[History of Cumulative Sales of Wagon R Series]

September 1993 Launched October 1998 Accumulated global sales reach 1 million units January 2002 Accumulated global sales reach 2 million units February 2005 Accumulated global sales reach 3 million units September 2007 Accumulated global sales reach 4 million units February 2010 Accumulated global sales reach 5 million units August 2012 Accumulated global sales reach 6 million units January 2015 Accumulated global sales reach 7 million units February 2018 Accumulated global sales reach 8 million units January 2022 Accumulated global sales reach 9 million units June 2025 Accumulated global sales reach 10 million units

(Based on Suzuki research in August 2025)

SOURCE: Suzuki