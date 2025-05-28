Suzuki’s Indonesian subsidiary launches the new compact SUV Fronx

Suzuki Motor Corporation’s subsidiary in Indonesia, PT Suzuki Indomobil Motor (hereinafter SIM), launched the new compact SUV “Fronx” on 28 May

The all-new Fronx is a compact SUV of a new genre, based on the concept of an easy-to-handle coupe style SUV. It has a strong, high-quality and sophisticated styling design, high performance for smooth and sporty driving, the latest safety features to support daily safety and security along with ease of handling and a comfortable interior. Production started in India at Maruti Suzuki India Limited and Fronx is currently sold in more than 70 countries and regions including India, Latin America, Africa and Japan. Fronx in Indonesia will be produced at SIM’s Chikarang Plant, making Indonesia the second country to produce Fronx after India.

By introducing the Fronx in Indonesia, SIM will provide customers with a variety of options in the expanding two-row SUV category in Indonesia. SIM plans to sell 24,000 units per year in Indonesia and export them to ASEAN countries.

Minoru Amano, President Director of SIM attended in the launch ceremony of “Fronx” held on 28 May and gave speech, “For more than 50 years, since Suzuki appeared first in Indonesia in 1970, SIM has provided mobility to Indonesians and has grown and developed with Indonesia. We proudly announce Fronx today. Fronx is not just a new model for SIM, but a new chapter in Indonesian market and an important pillar of the SIM business. SIM will grow with the support of Indonesians, governments, dealers, suppliers and customers.”

