Suzuki’s Gujarat plant in India achieves accumulated automobile production of 1 million units

Suzuki Motor Gujarat Private Limited (SMG), a subsidiary of Suzuki Motor Corporation for the production of automobiles in India, has achieved accumulated automobile production of 1 million units on 21 October 2020. SMG becomes the fastest production site of Suzuki to reach 1 million units in just 3 years and 9 months since starting production in February 2017.

SMG started production of Baleno in February 2017, followed by the production of Swift in January 2018, and subsequently started production for exports in March 2018. In January 2019, the second production site, B Plant, and the Powertrain Plant started operation to meet the growing needs in India and abroad.

In FY2019, Suzuki sold approximately 1.44 million units (82% year-on-year), and produced approximately 1.58 million units (85% year-on-year) in India, of which SMG accounted for 25% of production units in India at approximately 410,000 units (141% year-on-year). Suzuki will continue its production activities to meet customer needs through securing safety by thoroughly conducting preventive measures against the spread of COVID-19 pandemic.

<Overview of SMG>

Company name: Suzuki Motor Gujarat Private Limited Location: Ahmedabad, Gujarat No. of employees: Approx. 1,800 (as of the end of March 2020) Capital amount: 126.8 billion rupees (100% Suzuki investment) Model produced: Baleno, Swift

SOURCE: Suzuki