Suzuki wins the Grand Prize in the “Sustainability & Go Green efforts” category at the “Innovatopia Awards” in India

Suzuki R&D Center India Private Limited (hereinafter, SRDI), a subsidiary of Suzuki Motor Corporation in India, won the Grand Prize in the “Sustainability & Go Green efforts” category* at the “Innovatopia Awards”, an idea competition held in New Delhi in July 2025 by The Air Cargo Forum India (hereinafter, ACFI). SRDI presented an idea to solve issues in the air cargo field at airports in India using Suzuki’s Versatile micro e-Mobility Platform concept, and was highly commended by the air cargo industry in India.

*Award for innovative, sustainable, and environmentally friendly ideas that contribute to reducing the environmental impact of India’s air cargo industry.

Suzuki has developed the Versatile micro e-Mobility Platform concept, which is a product that utilizes the technology of motorized wheelchairs that it has cultivated over the years, to provide the undercarriage of various robots and is engaged in business to solve problems in various fields such as agriculture, logistics, and home delivery. SRDI is exploring ways to solve social issues in India by utilizing Suzuki’s Versatile micro e-Mobility Platform concept.

In India, where economic growth continues, the air cargo industry is growing rapidly along with international trade expansion. At the same time, the increasing volume of logistics at airports has created challenges for improving operational efficiency and reducing CO 2 emissions. SRDI proposed an idea to improve the efficiency and automation of airport cargo transport by utilizing the Versatile micro e-Mobility Platform concept, and to reduce CO 2 emissions by replacing conventional diesel tow tractor vehicles, thereby contributing to the airport’s carbon neutrality. Suzuki and SRDI will continue to study ways to realize this proposal.

Comments from Keku Gazder, Board Member of ACFI

“SRDI’s recognition at the “Innovatopia Awards” for “Sustainability and Go Green efforts” is a testament to the power of cross-sector innovation. As the only non-air cargo company honored at the ACFI Conclave 2025, their work reflects a shared commitment to a greener future. ”

Comments from Masahiro Ikuma, Managing Director of SRDI

“Suzuki aims for an infrastructure mobility closely connected with people’s lives, and is working to solve social issues in India through diverse mobility solutions. By utilizing the Versatile micro e-Mobility Platform concept, we aim to deepen our partnership with the air cargo industry and address emerging social challenges through innovative solutions in India.”

