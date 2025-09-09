Suzuki updates its Philosophy of Conduct’s Actual Place, Actual Thing, Actual Situation to Actual Place, Actual Thing, Actual Situation, Fundamental Principle, Fundamental Rule

Suzuki Motor Corporation’s “Philosophy of Conduct” consists of three statements in Japanese (Sho-Sho-Kei-Tan-Bi*1; Genba, Genbutsu, Genjitsu*2; YARAMAIKA*3)

Suzuki Motor Corporation’s “Philosophy of Conduct” consists of three statements in Japanese (Sho-Sho-Kei-Tan-Bi*1; Genba, Genbutsu, Genjitsu*2; YARAMAIKA*3). Out of the above three, the company has updated the “Genba, Genbutsu, Genjitsu” by adding “Genri, Gensoku*4” to it and thereby making it “Genba, Genbutsu, Genjitsu, Genri, Gensoku”. In English, it means “Actual Place, Actual Thing, Actual Situation, Fundamental Principle, Fundamental Rule”.

Suzuki’s motto is to create “valuable products” from the customer’s perspective, centered on its Mission Statement. This is supported by “Sho-Sho-Kei-Tan-Bi”, the core of its manufacturing approach to make things smaller, fewer, lighter, shorter, and beauty, as well as the entrepreneurial spirit of challenge with flexibility and speed like a small-sized enterprise management (YARAMAIKA), and actions based on “Actual Place, Actual Thing, Actual Situation (Genba, Genbutsu, Genjitsu)” by thoroughly eliminating theoretical speculation. In January 2023, the company announced its Growth Strategy aiming towards FY2030 that embodies these Mission Statement and Philosophy of Conduct. Since then, Suzuki has presented concrete strategies and plans, including the Technology Strategy in July 2024 and the Mid-Term Management Plan in February 2025.

As parts of these efforts, and in response to technological advances and changes in the social environment, Suzuki has added Genri, Gensoku (Fundamental Principle, Fundamental Rule) to aim for more fundamental problem solving.

“Genri (Fundamental Principle) refers to the fundamental scientific principles of nature, and as of now, we have not necessarily reached to the core understanding of these principles. However, with the technological advancements leading to improvement in the resolution (ability to get into finer details), our ability to grasp the “Actual Place, Actual Thing, Actual Situation” increases, and we can explore more deeply than ever before and gradually approach closer to the “Fundamental Principle”. While the “Fundamental Principle” becomes more clearly visible with such efforts, we further organize it by taking into consideration current period and surrounding circumstances so as to evolve and update the “Gensoku (Fundamental Rule)”, and ultimately raise the level of problem-solving.

At Suzuki, we will refer to “Genba (現場), Genbutsu (現物), Genjitsu (現実), Genri (原理), Gensoku (原則)” as “3Gen・2Gen” which creates awareness of the meanings of the respective kanji’s for the first 3 “Gen” (現) and last 2 “Gen” (原).

From now on, under the “3Gen・2Gen”, we will go immediately to the actual place, feel and experience the actual thing with our five senses, recognize and understand the reality, thoroughly eliminate theoretical speculation, accurately grasp the essence of things, and solve problems. Furthermore, we will deeply investigate the Fundamental Principles and continuously update the Fundamental Rules.

*1 Smaller, Fewer, Lighter, Shorter, Beauty

*2 Actual Place, Actual Thing, Actual Situation

*3 Entrepreneurial Spirit (Hamamatsu Dialect)

*4 Fundamental Principle, Fundamental Rule

SOURCE: Suzuki