Suzuki unveils the all-new SUV Victoris in India

Suzuki’s Indian subsidiary, Maruti Suzuki India Limited has unveiled the all-new SUV model Victoris. It will be produced at Maruti Suzuki’s Kharkhoda Plant and will be sold at the Maruti Suzuki Arena. This model will be sold in the Indian domestic market, and will also be exported to over 100 countries and regions.

The Victoris is an all-new SUV featuring a futuristic design along with enhanced equipment for safety and comfort. The exterior boasts a futuristic and commanding presence, with a chiselled body form, LED headlights and LED rear combination lamps. The interior combines modern styling with everyday comfort, featuring a detailed instrument panel design and 64-color LED ambient lighting, creating a stylish atmosphere.

The all-new Victoris offers three powertrain options, a 1.5L mild hybrid, a strong hybrid, and a CNG variant. The mild hybrid and strong hybrid models use lithium-ion batteries produced by the joint venture TDS Lithium-Ion Battery Gujarat Private Limited (TDSG)*1. The CNG model is Suzuki’s first to adopt an underbody tank layout, placing the CNG tank beneath the vehicle body to secure a spacious luggage area.

For safety, the vehicle is equipped with features supporting daily peace of mind, including collision mitigation braking, lane keep assist, blind spot monitor, all-around monitor camera, and tire pressure monitoring system.

Comfort features include hands-free power tailgate that automatically opens and closes by sensing foot movement, and power-adjustable seats. Additionally, the vehicle is equipped with a standard 10.1-inch infotainment system compatible with Apple CarPlay®*2 and Android Auto™*3, and a premium sound system supporting Dolby Atmos*4 5.1ch surround sound with eight Infinity*5 speakers.

Currently, SUVs account for approximately 60%*6 of passenger car sales in the Indian market. The new Victoris, with its wide range of powertrains, striking design, and advanced safety and comfort features, is an SUV that meets the diverse needs of Indian customers. As a leading company in the Indian passenger car market, Suzuki will strive to be chosen by even more customers in the SUV segment through the launch of the all-new Victoris.

*1 Joint venture established by Suzuki, Toshiba Corporation, and Denso Corporation

*2 Apple CarPlay® is a trademark of Apple Inc.

*3 Android Auto™ is a trademark of Google LLC.

*4 Dolby Atmos is a registered trademark of Dolby Laboratories.

*5 Infinity is a registered trademark of Harman International Industries, inc.

*6 Based on Suzuki research of the Indian passenger car market in FY 2024.

Specifications of the all-new Victoris