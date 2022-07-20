Suzuki unveils the all-new SUV Grand Vitara in India

Maruti Suzuki India Limited, a subsidiary of Suzuki Motor Corporation, has today unveiled its gamechanger SUV, the All-New Grand Vitara

The All-New Grand Vitara is a new SUV model designed, and developed by Suzuki. Under the global business partnership between Toyota Motor Corporation and Suzuki Motor Corporation, both companies and their subsidiaries have agreed to mutual supply of vehicles. The Grand Vitara is a new SUV model conceptualized, designed and developed by Suzuki and will be produced at Toyota Kirloskar Motor Pvt. Ltd. In addition to sales in India, the model is also planned to be exported to markets outside India including Africa.

Suzuki has developed the All-New Grand Vitara as a global flagship SUV and shall showcase the best of Suzuki design, technology and performance. With powerful SUV exterior styling, flushed hood & crafted chrome grill, long shoulders emphasize the overall length while the shoulder line and the front/rear fenders, give it a muscular and assertive SUV exterior. The front face with distinctive 3-point signature lamps, chrome grille bar which connects right and left lamps, and polygonal grille give the All-New Grand Vitara a premium look. Sophisticated layered instrument panel expresses luxury and the thick console enhances the appearance as a confident SUV, while the black and burgundy dual tone interior with silver stitched synthetic leather in the instrument panel and the trims create a luxurious cabin. The All-New Grand Vitara is equipped with a panoramic sunroof, head-up display, ventilated seats and 360 view camera. It also offers built-in Suzuki Connect, a connected service provided in India by Maruti Suzuki. Moreover, wireless charging and rear AC vents contribute to great comfort.

In addition to Smart Hybrid, it also offers Intelligent Electric Hybrid, the first system for Suzuki to introduce in India. The 4WD variant is equipped with ALLGRIP SELECT for the first time in India, a system that allows the driver to choose from four selectable driving modes.

With introduction of the All-New Grand Vitara in the Mid-SUV segment and expanding its SUV lineup, Suzuki will seek to expand its share in India.

<Major specifications of the All-New Grand Vitara>

– Overall Length 4,345mm x Width 1,795mm x Height 1,645mm

– Engine Type: 1.5L Intelligent Electric Hybrid (Hybrid)

1.5L Smart Hybrid (Mild Hybrid)

1.5L Smart Hybrid (Mild Hybrid) – Transmission: e-CVT (Hybrid)

5-Speed MT/6-Speed AT (Mild Hybrid)

