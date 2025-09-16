Suzuki to launch the all-new BEV e Vitara in Japan

Suzuki Motor Corporation will begin sales of the all-new battery electric vehicle (BEV) e Vitara in Japan from 16 January 2026

The e Vitara is Suzuki’s first global strategic BEV model which was unveiled at Milan, Italy in November 2024, and was showcased at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 in India in January 2025.

With the product concept of “Emotional Versatile Cruiser,” the e Vitara features a design that combines a sense of BEV’s advanced technology and strength of an SUV, a BEV powertrain that delivers a nimble and sharp driving experience, an electric 4WD system “ALLGRIP-e” that provides not only off-road capability but also powerful performance, and a newly developed platform “HEARTECT-e” specifically for BEVs.

SOURCE: Suzuki