Suzuki to commence operations of railway siding at Manesar plant in India

Contribute to reduction of CO2 through modal shift

Suzuki Motor Corporation’s subsidiary in India, Maruti Suzuki India Limited (hereinafter Maruti Suzuki), commenced the rail transportation of automobiles from its railway siding in Manesar Plant.

An inauguration ceremony of the siding was held on June 17, and was attended by Ashwini Vaishnaw, Minister for Railways, Information and Broadcasting, Electronics and Information Technology, Nayab Singh Saini, Chief Minister of Haryana, and Hisashi Takeuchi, Managing Director of Maruti Suzuki, among others, who flagged off the first train.

The siding at the Manesar Plant is the second for Suzuki’s plant in India, following the Gujarat Plant. The siding will allow direct transportation of domestic vehicles to all over India, and export vehicles to Mundra Port and Pipavav Port. The annual transportation capacity is approximately 450,000 units, leading to a reduction of about 60 million liters of fuel usage and approximately 175,000 tons of CO2 emissions.

Maruti Suzuki became the first company in India to obtain an Automobile-Freight-Train Operator license in 2013, and began rail transportation in FY2014. In FY2024, it transported a record high number of approximately 500,000 units by rail, with a cumulative total of about 2.5 million vehicles transported, contributing to reducing CO2 and easing traffic congestion on surrounding roads.

Comment by Hisashi Takeuchi, Managing Director of Maruti Suzuki

Lowering carbon emissions is a key issue for Maruti Suzuki. By increasing the share of vehicle dispatches through railways to 35% by FY2030, we aim to reduce CO2 emissions and contribute to the realization of a carbon-neutral society promoted by the Indian government.

SOURCE: Suzuki