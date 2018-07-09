Suzuki takes up residence at new state-of-the-art training facility

Suzuki GB is pleased to announce the opening of a £1.5 million, purpose-built, training centre in Doncaster, Yorkshire. Officially unveiled today by the Rt Hon Dame Rosie Winterton, Deputy Speaker for the House of Commons and MP for Doncaster Central, the 36,846 square foot state-of-the-art facility, which is managed and operated by Bosch, will be used for the delivery of the non-dealer-based modules of Suzuki’s Advanced Apprenticeship Programme (AAP).

At the new centre, apprentices and their tutors will have access to three classrooms at the large site together with a designated fully equipped workshop areas for theory-based tuition and practical hands-on training which lies at the heart of the apprenticeships. First launched in 2003, around 100 apprentices, from the manufacturer’s automobile, motorcycle and ATV divisions, who are learning on the job to be technicians, parts and customer service advisors, participate in Suzuki’s two and three-year distance learning programmes at any one time.

The long-standing initiative, which has been designed to enhance the skills of individuals working within the vehicle manufacturer’s dealer networks, has seen over 300 members of staff graduate since its inception. With the programme boasting an excellent track record, technicians have been finalists and winners at Suzuki’s national and European-wide annual contests, whilst others have taken up the more senior roles of Service and Aftersales Manager, amongst other positions, during their career at a Suzuki dealership.

Denis Houston, Director of Aftersales at Suzuki GB PLC, said: “We are delighted to have been handed the keys to the new centre. It is a privilege to be able to train our apprentices from across the dealer network in an inspirational and contemporary setting that offers access to first-class facilities. This environment will only enhance and develop their learning during the programme, and we look forward to welcoming our first group of trainees to the centre.”

