Suzuki Swift wins Indian Car of the Year Award 2019

First Model in India to receive the award for three consecutive generations

The Indian specification of the all-new Swift, which is produced and sold in India, has won the Indian Car of the Year (ICOTY) 2019. The Swift becomes the only model in India to receive the award for three consecutive generations. ICOTY is the most prestigious auto award in India. Its juries are comprised of 11 auto magazines and 18 auto journalists in India.

The first generation model of the Swift won the ICOTY in 2006, followed by the second generation model in 2012. The third generation all-new Swift is much-favoured in India as a premium hatchback featuring sporty styling, superb driving performance, excellent handling, and user-friendliness. It is produced by Suzuki’s manufacturing subsidiary, Suzuki Motor Gujarat Private Limited, and sold by another subsidiary, Maruti Suzuki India Limited. Since launch in India in 2005, the Swift has sold more than two million units* in India.

*Based on Suzuki research as of the end of November 2018

Source: Suzuki