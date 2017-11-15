Suzuki Swift Compact Car wins 2018 RJC Car of the Year Award

Suzuki Motor Corporation’s Swift compact car has won 2018 RJC Car of the Year award, promoted by the Automotive Researchers’ and Journalists’ Conference of Japan (RJC).

The award-winning Swift is the third-generation model since its launch in 2004 as a world strategic model, and the third consecutive generation to win the award. This also marks the seventh award, and the first time in two years for Suzuki to win the RJC Car of the Year (following the WagonR in 1993, the WagonR and WagonR Stingray in 2008, the Swift in 2005 and 2010, the Hustler in 2014, and the Alto in 2015).

Commenting on the reason for giving away the award, RJC said, “The Swift series offers a variety of models including the Swift Sport and a hybrid variant to a wide range of users. Especially, the Swift Sport with six-speed manual transmission has excellent driving performance, manoeuvrability, and sporty performance. The uniquely-structured hybrid variant is matched with five-speed Auto Gear Shift, and inexpensively offers many benefits of a hybrid.”

Swift is a compact car which features distinctive and sporty styling, superb driving performance, excellent handling, and user-friendliness. It is installed with 1.2-litre DUALJET engine or 1.0-litre direct-injection turbo engine onto a light and rigid new-generation platform “HEARTECT”. 1.2-litre engine offers a variety of powertrains including a hybrid variant which enables EV driving with an electric motor, in addition to a mild hybrid variant. Swift Sport realises superb driving performance and handling performance by installing 1.4-litre direct-injection turbo BOOSTERJET engine and newly-developed suspensions, which further heighten the fun of controlling a car.

A variety of lineup is offered to meet specific needs of customers, such as by offering safety features including the Dual Sensor Brake Support collision-mitigating system.

Swift is Suzuki’s flagship compact car sold 5.77 million units worldwide since its launch in 2004* as a world strategic model. They have been favoured in Japan, Europe, and other markets globally.

*Based on Suzuki research as of the end of September 2017.

Overview of the 2018 RJC Car of the Year award

The 27th RJC Car of the Year award was selected by RJC members from domestic models that were launched in the period from 1 November, 2016 to 31 October, 2017. A vote on 1 November narrowed the field to six best models, and a vote on 14 November determined the winner.

<RJC Car of the Year> Suzuki’s Award History

Year Description of recipient 3rd 1993~1994 RJC New Car of the Year WagonR RJC Man of the Year Director and President,

Osamu Suzuki 15th 2006 RJC Car of the Year Swift 16th 2007 RJC Person of the Year Director and President,

Hiroshi Tsuda 18th 2009 RJC Car of the Year WagonR and WagonR Stingray 20th 2011 RJC Car of the Year Swift 22nd 2013 RJC Technology of the Year SUZUKI GREEN Technology 24th 2015 RJC Car of the Year Hustler 25th 2016 RJC Car of the Year Alto

