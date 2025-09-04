Suzuki Swift achieves accumulated global sales of 10 million units

Suzuki Motor Corporation’s compact passenger car Swift has achieved accumulated global sales of 10 million units* as of July 2025

Suzuki Motor Corporation’s compact passenger car Swift has achieved accumulated global sales of 10 million units* as of July 2025. This milestone was accomplished in 20 years and 8 months after it was first launched in November 2004 in Japan.

Swift has changed Suzuki’s car making spirit. Since its launch in 2004 as a global strategic car, the Swift has won Car of the Year awards in Japan and other countries around the world. It is a flagship model appreciated by many customers.

It has been produced in countries including Japan, Hungary, India, China, Pakistan and Ghana, and sold in more than 170 countries and regions including Japan, India and Europe. Swift is firmly established as Suzuki’s global strategic car.

Of the 10 million units sold worldwide, 60% were in India, 14% in Europe, 8% in Japan, and 18% in other countries. In India, since its launch in 2005, it has sold approximately 6 million units and has become a leader in the compact car market in the country.

Suzuki will continue to promote manufacturing from the perspective of customers around the world and provide valuable products that meet local needs.

Comments from President Suzuki

Thanks to our customers around the world who have chosen the Swift, we are proud to announce that its accumulated global sales have reached 10 million units. We extend our heartfelt gratitude. Launched in 2004 as a compact car designed to meet global standards, the Swift has grown to become one of Suzuki’s flagship models. It was also the first new model to be produced almost simultaneously in four countries, marking a major milestone in our global expansion.

Moving forward, Team Suzuki will continue working together to deliver valuable products that support the daily mobility of our customers around the world.

*Based on Suzuki research (Includes Swift Sport and Dzire. Does not include Swift (model: HT51, overseas name: Ignis) launched in Japan in 2000)

[History of Swift]

November 2004 First-generation Swift launched in Japan

(Production begins in Japan) February 2005 Production begins in Hungary May 2005 Production begins in India June 2005 Production begins in China September 2005 First-generation Swift Sport launched in Japan

(MT model: October 2005) November 2009 Production begins in Pakistan September 2010 Second-generation Swift launched in Japan December 2011 Second-generation Swift Sport launched in Japan

(CVT model: January 2012) January 2017 Third-generation Swift launched in Japan September 2017 Third-generation Swift Sport launched in Japan September 2022 Production begins in Ghana December 2023 Fourth-generation Swift launched in Japan

(MT model: January 2024)

[History of Cumulative Sales of Swift]

November 2004 Launched June 2008 Accumulated global sales reach 1 million units January 2011 Accumulated global sales reach 2 million units January 2013 Accumulated global sales reach 3 million units August 2014 Accumulated global sales reach 4 million units April 2016 Accumulated global sales reach 5 million units February 2018 Accumulated global sales reach 6 million units October 2019 Accumulated global sales reach 7 million units December 2021 Accumulated global sales reach 8 million units October 2023 Accumulated global sales reach 9 million units July 2025 Accumulated global sales reach 10 million units

(Based on Suzuki research in September 2025)

SOURCE: Suzuki