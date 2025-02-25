Suzuki starts operations at Kharkhoda plant in India

Suzuki Motor Corporation’s subsidiary in India, Maruti Suzuki India Limited has started production at the Kharkhoda Plant from 25 February 2025

To begin with, the Kharkhoda Plant will have an annual production capacity of 250,000 units, and produce the compact SUV Brezza. Presently, Maruti Suzuki operates 3 production facilities in India: Gurgaon, Manesar and Gujarat Plants with a total annual production capacity of 2.35 million units. With the commencement of operations at the Kharkhoda Plant, annual production capacity in India will be 2.6 million units.

In the calendar year 2024, production in India crossed 2 million units in one year, for the first time in the Suzuki Group. Exports from India have also been increasing in recent years and the company achieved record-high exports of 326,236 units (121% year-on-year) in the calendar year 2024 and its accumulation exceeded 3 million units.

Suzuki is increasing its production capacity in India to respond to growing demand in the Indian automobile market and make it as a global export base. In addition to the Gujarat Plant, Maruti Suzuki is planning to build another new plant in the state of Gujarat. This will further increase the annual production capacity to 4 million units in India.

Overview of Kharkhoda Plant

Location Kharkhoda, Haryana Annual production capacity 250,000 units (Initial year) Production model Brezza

SOURCE: Suzuki