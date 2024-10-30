Suzuki September and April-September 2024 automobile production, sales, and export figures

Suzuki September and April-September 2024 automobile production, sales, and export figures

<September 2024>

Production

September 2024 (units) Year-on-Year Year-on-Year Trends
Global production 264,211 89.8% Down for the fourth consecutive month
Japan production 87,907 92.5% Down for the second consecutive month
Overseas production 176,304 88.5% Down for the fourth consecutive month
India 159,667 91.3% Down for the first time in four months
Others 16,637 68.3% Down for the 19th consecutive month
  • *Japan production: Complete built-up (CBU) units + complete knocked-down (CKD) units
  • *Overseas production: Units completed at overseas plants that exclude CKD units from Japan
  • Japan production:
    Decreased year-on-year owing to decrease in production for both domestic and exports.
  • Overseas production:
    Decreased year-on-year owing to decrease in areas including India and Hugary.

Sales

September 2024 (units) Year-on-Year Year-on-Year Trends
Global sales 274,244 98.9% Down for the third consecutive month
Japan sales 64,819 105.2% Up for the ninth consecutive month
Minivehicles 54,000 105.8% Up for the ninth consecutive month
Standard and
small vehicles		 10,819 102.2% Up for the first time in two months
Overseas sales 209,425 97.2% Down for the third consecutive month
India 148,061 96.7% Down for the third consecutive month
Others 61,364 98.3% Down for the second consecutive month
  • *Minivehicle: Small-sized car unique to Japan with an overall length of 3.4m or less, an overall width of 1.48m or less, an overall height of 2m or less, and an engine displacement of 660cc or less.
  • *Standard and small vehicle: Car that exceeds the above minivehicle specification.
  • *India: Indian domestic wholesales figures.
  • Japan sales:
    Increased year-on-year owing to increase in sales of both minivehicles and standard and small vehicles.
  • Overseas sales:
    Decreased year-on-year owing to decrease in sales in areas including India and Europe, despite increase in the Middle East, etc.

Exports

September 2024 (units) Year-on-Year Year-on-Year Trends
Exports 25,921 110.5% Up for the first time in two months
  • *Total of exported CBU units + CKD units.
  • Increased year-on-year owing to increase in both CBU and CKD export.

<April – September 2024>

Production

Apr.–Sept.
2024
(units)		 Year-on-Year Year-on-Year
Trends		 Jan.–Sept.
2024
(units)		 Year-on-Year
Global production 1,616,273 100.8% Up for the first time in two periods 2,489,098 102.2%
Japan production 504,425 106.9% Up for the third consecutive period 768,408 106.7%
Overseas production 1,111,848 98.3% Down for the second consecutive period 1,720,690 100.3%
India 1,009,859 102.1% Up for the fourth consecutive period 1,559,389 104.7%
Others 101,989 71.9% Down for the second consecutive period 161,301 71.4%

*Japan production: Complete built-up (CBU) units + complete knocked-down (CKD) units
*Overseas production: Units completed at overseas plants that exclude CKD units from Japan

  • Japan production: Increased year-on-year owing to increase in production for both domestic market and export.
  • Overseas production: Decreased year-on-year owing to decrease in areas including Hungary and Indonesia, despite increase in India. India marked record-high production for April to September.

Sales

Apr.–Sept.
2024
(units)		 Year-on-Year Year-on-Year
Trends		 Jan.–Sept.
2024
(units)		 Year-on-Year
Global sales 1,565,707 102.0% Up for the fourth consecutive period 2,450,893 105.4%
Japan sales 343,017 109.7% Up for the third consecutive period 548,124 111.0%
Minivehicles 283,756 110.1% Up for the third consecutive period 448,945 111.6%
Standard and
small vehicles		 59,261 107.6% Up for the third consecutive period 99,179 108.2%
Overseas sales 1,222,690 100.0% Up for the fourth consecutive period 1,902,769 103.9%
India 861,045 96.9% Down for the first time in four periods 1,350,986 101.8%
Others 361,645 108.3% Up for the first time in three periods 551,783 109.5%
  • *Minivehicle: Small-sized car unique to Japan with an overall length of 3.4m or less, an overall width of 1.48m or less, an overall height of 2m or less, and an engine displacement of 660cc or less.
  • *Standard and small vehicle: Car that exceeds the above minivehicle specification.
  • *India: Indian domestic wholesales figures.
  • Japan sales: Increased year-on-year owing to increase in sales of both minivehicles and standard and small vehicles.
  • Overseas sales: Year-on-year unchanged from previous year owing to decrease in India and increase in areas including Pakistan and the Middle East.
    The Middle East marked record-high sales for April to September.

Exports

Apr.–Sept.
2024
(units)		 Year-on-Year Year-on-Year
Trends		 Jan.–Sept.
2024
(units)		 Year-on-Year
Exports 118,215 114.4% Up for the first time in two periods 181,787 108.4%
  • *Total of exported CBU units + CKD units.
  • Increased year-on-year owing to increase in CKD.
  • *The figures shown are preliminary.

SOURCE: Suzuki

