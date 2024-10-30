Suzuki September and April-September 2024 automobile production, sales, and export figures

<September 2024>
Production
|September 2024 (units)
|Year-on-Year
|Year-on-Year Trends
|Global production
|264,211
|89.8%
|Down for the fourth consecutive month
|Japan production
|87,907
|92.5%
|Down for the second consecutive month
|Overseas production
|176,304
|88.5%
|Down for the fourth consecutive month
|India
|159,667
|91.3%
|Down for the first time in four months
|Others
|16,637
|68.3%
|Down for the 19th consecutive month
- *Japan production: Complete built-up (CBU) units + complete knocked-down (CKD) units
- *Overseas production: Units completed at overseas plants that exclude CKD units from Japan
- Japan production:
Decreased year-on-year owing to decrease in production for both domestic and exports.
- Overseas production:
Decreased year-on-year owing to decrease in areas including India and Hugary.
Sales
|September 2024 (units)
|Year-on-Year
|Year-on-Year Trends
|Global sales
|274,244
|98.9%
|Down for the third consecutive month
|Japan sales
|64,819
|105.2%
|Up for the ninth consecutive month
|Minivehicles
|54,000
|105.8%
|Up for the ninth consecutive month
|Standard and
small vehicles
|10,819
|102.2%
|Up for the first time in two months
|Overseas sales
|209,425
|97.2%
|Down for the third consecutive month
|India
|148,061
|96.7%
|Down for the third consecutive month
|Others
|61,364
|98.3%
|Down for the second consecutive month
- *Minivehicle: Small-sized car unique to Japan with an overall length of 3.4m or less, an overall width of 1.48m or less, an overall height of 2m or less, and an engine displacement of 660cc or less.
- *Standard and small vehicle: Car that exceeds the above minivehicle specification.
- *India: Indian domestic wholesales figures.
- Japan sales:
Increased year-on-year owing to increase in sales of both minivehicles and standard and small vehicles.
- Overseas sales:
Decreased year-on-year owing to decrease in sales in areas including India and Europe, despite increase in the Middle East, etc.
Exports
|September 2024 (units)
|Year-on-Year
|Year-on-Year Trends
|Exports
|25,921
|110.5%
|Up for the first time in two months
- *Total of exported CBU units + CKD units.
- Increased year-on-year owing to increase in both CBU and CKD export.
<April – September 2024>
Production
|Apr.–Sept.
2024
(units)
|Year-on-Year
|Year-on-Year
Trends
|Jan.–Sept.
2024
(units)
|Year-on-Year
|Global production
|1,616,273
|100.8%
|Up for the first time in two periods
|2,489,098
|102.2%
|Japan production
|504,425
|106.9%
|Up for the third consecutive period
|768,408
|106.7%
|Overseas production
|1,111,848
|98.3%
|Down for the second consecutive period
|1,720,690
|100.3%
|India
|1,009,859
|102.1%
|Up for the fourth consecutive period
|1,559,389
|104.7%
|Others
|101,989
|71.9%
|Down for the second consecutive period
|161,301
|71.4%
*Japan production: Complete built-up (CBU) units + complete knocked-down (CKD) units
*Overseas production: Units completed at overseas plants that exclude CKD units from Japan
- Japan production: Increased year-on-year owing to increase in production for both domestic market and export.
- Overseas production: Decreased year-on-year owing to decrease in areas including Hungary and Indonesia, despite increase in India. India marked record-high production for April to September.
Sales
|Apr.–Sept.
2024
(units)
|Year-on-Year
|Year-on-Year
Trends
|Jan.–Sept.
2024
(units)
|Year-on-Year
|Global sales
|1,565,707
|102.0%
|Up for the fourth consecutive period
|2,450,893
|105.4%
|Japan sales
|343,017
|109.7%
|Up for the third consecutive period
|548,124
|111.0%
|Minivehicles
|283,756
|110.1%
|Up for the third consecutive period
|448,945
|111.6%
|Standard and
small vehicles
|59,261
|107.6%
|Up for the third consecutive period
|99,179
|108.2%
|Overseas sales
|1,222,690
|100.0%
|Up for the fourth consecutive period
|1,902,769
|103.9%
|India
|861,045
|96.9%
|Down for the first time in four periods
|1,350,986
|101.8%
|Others
|361,645
|108.3%
|Up for the first time in three periods
|551,783
|109.5%
- *Minivehicle: Small-sized car unique to Japan with an overall length of 3.4m or less, an overall width of 1.48m or less, an overall height of 2m or less, and an engine displacement of 660cc or less.
- *Standard and small vehicle: Car that exceeds the above minivehicle specification.
- *India: Indian domestic wholesales figures.
- Japan sales: Increased year-on-year owing to increase in sales of both minivehicles and standard and small vehicles.
- Overseas sales: Year-on-year unchanged from previous year owing to decrease in India and increase in areas including Pakistan and the Middle East.
The Middle East marked record-high sales for April to September.
Exports
|Apr.–Sept.
2024
(units)
|Year-on-Year
|Year-on-Year
Trends
|Jan.–Sept.
2024
(units)
|Year-on-Year
|Exports
|118,215
|114.4%
|Up for the first time in two periods
|181,787
|108.4%
- *Total of exported CBU units + CKD units.
- Increased year-on-year owing to increase in CKD.
- *The figures shown are preliminary.
SOURCE: Suzuki