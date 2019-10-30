Suzuki September 2019 automobile production, Japan sales, and export figures (preliminary)

Production
September 2019
|September
2019
(units)
|Year-on-Year
|Year-on-Year Trends
|Jan.–Sep.
2019
(units)
|Year-on-Year
|Japan
production
|75,173
|86.0%
|Down for the fifth consecutive month
|695,067
|92.3%
|Overseas production
|171,105
|84.9%
|Down for the eighth consecutive month
|1,625,226
|85.7%
|Global production
|246,278
|85.2%
|Down for the eighth consecutive month
|2,320,293
|87.6%
- *Japan production: Complete built-up (CBU) units + complete knocked-down (CKD) units
- *Overseas production: Units completed at overseas plants that exclude CKD units from Japan
September 2019 key points
- Japan production volume decreased year-on-year owing to decrease in production for both domestic and exports.
- Overseas production volume decreased year-on-year owing to decrease in countries including India and Pakistan.
- Global production volume decreased year-on-year owing to decrease in both Japan and overseas production.
SOURCE: Suzuki