Suzuki September 2019 automobile production, Japan sales, and export figures (preliminary)

Japan production volume decreased year-on-year owing to decrease in production for both domestic and exports

   October 30, 2019

Production

September 2019

September
2019
(units)		 Year-on-Year Year-on-Year Trends Jan.–Sep.
2019
(units)		 Year-on-Year
Japan
production		 75,173 86.0% Down for the fifth consecutive month 695,067 92.3%
Overseas production 171,105 84.9% Down for the eighth consecutive month 1,625,226 85.7%
Global production 246,278 85.2% Down for the eighth consecutive month 2,320,293 87.6%
  • *Japan production: Complete built-up (CBU) units + complete knocked-down (CKD) units
  • *Overseas production: Units completed at overseas plants that exclude CKD units from Japan

September 2019 key points

  • Japan production volume decreased year-on-year owing to decrease in production for both domestic and exports.
  • Overseas production volume decreased year-on-year owing to decrease in countries including India and Pakistan.
  • Global production volume decreased year-on-year owing to decrease in both Japan and overseas production.

Please click here to view the full press release.

SOURCE: Suzuki

