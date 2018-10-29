Suzuki September 2018 automobile production, Japan sales, and export figures (preliminary)
<September 2018>
|September
2018
(units)
|Year-on-Year
|Year-on-Year Trends
|Jan.–Sep.
2018
(units)
|Year-on-Year
|Japan production
|87,403
|102.8%
|Up for the fifth consecutive month
|753,046
|102.3%
|Overseas production
|201,533
|99.2%
|Down for the first time in 21 months
|1,896,635
|108.8%
|Global production
|288,936
|100.3%
|Up for the 21st consecutive month
|2,649,681
|106.9%
- *Japan production: Complete built-up (CBU) units + complete knocked-down (CKD) units
- *Overseas production: Units completed at overseas plants that exclude CKD units from Japan
September 2018 key points
- Japan production volume increased year-on-year owing to the increase in production for the domestic market.
- Overseas production volume decreased year-on-year owing to the decrease in countries including China and Hungary, despite the increase in countries including India.
- Global production volume became the highest ever for September owing to the increase in Japan production.
<April – September 2018>
|Apr.–Sep.
2018
(units)
|Year-on-Year
|Year-on-Year Trends
|Japan production
|499,016
|107.2%
|Up for the second consecutive year
|Overseas production
|1,252,672
|108.8%
|Up for the seventh consecutive year
|Global production
|1,751,688
|108.3%
|Up for the second consecutive year
April-September 2018 key points
- Japan production volume increased year-on-year owing to the increase in production for the domestic market.
- Overseas production volume became the highest ever for April-September period owing to the increase in countries including India and Indonesia.
- Global production volume became the highest ever for April-September period owing to the increase in both Japan and overseas production.
Japan sales
<September 2018>
|September
2018
(units)
|Year-on-Year
|Year-on-Year Trends
|Jan.–Sep.
2018
(units)
|Year-on-Year
|Minivehicles
|53,657
|105.7%
|Up for the sixth consecutive month
|449,883
|104.1%
|Standard and small vehicles
|11,548
|115.8%
|Up for the 13th consecutive month
|99,657
|115.4%
|Total
|65,205
|107.3%
|Up for the sixth consecutive month
|549,540
|106.0%
- *Minivehicle: Small-sized car unique to Japan with an overall length of 3.4m or less, an overall width of 1.48m or less, an overall height of 2m or less, and an engine displacement of 660cc or less.
- *Standard and small vehicle: Car that exceeds the above minivehicle specification.
September 2018 key points
- Minivehicle sales in Japan increased year-on-year owing to the increase in sales of models including the Spacia and the all-new Jimny.
- Standard and small vehicle sales in Japan became the highest ever for September owing to the increase in sales of models including the XBEE and the all-new Jimny Sierra.
<April – September 2018>
|Apr.–Sep.
2018
(units)
|Year-on-Year
|Year-on-Year Trends
|Minivehicles
|284,175
|106.8%
|Up for the second consecutive year
|Standard and small vehicles
|64,771
|120.0%
|Up for the third consecutive year
|Total
|348,946
|109.0%
|Up for the second consecutive year
April-September 2018 key points
- Minivehicle sales in Japan increased year-on-year owing to the increase in sales of models including the Spacia and the all-new Jimny.
- Standard and small vehicle sales in Japan became the highest ever for April-September period owing to the increase in sales of models including the XBEE, Swift and the all-new Jimny Sierra.
Exports
<September 2018>
|September
2018
(units)
|Year-on-Year
|Year-on-Year Trends
|Jan.–Sep.
2018
(units)
|Year-on-Year
|Exports
|15,377
|105.3%
|Up for the first time in three months
|141,026
|96.0%
- *Total of exported CBU units + CKD units.
September 2018 key points
- Overall exports increased year-on-year owing to the increase in exports to areas including Europe.
<April – September 2018>
|Apr.–Sep.
2018
(units)
|Year-on-Year
|Year-on-Year Trends
|Exports
|102,764
|102.8%
|Up for the second consecutive year
<April-September 2018 key point>
- Overall exports increased year-on-year owing to the increase in exports to areas including Latin America and Africa.
