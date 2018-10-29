Suzuki September 2018 automobile production, Japan sales, and export figures (preliminary)

   October 29, 2018

<September 2018>

September
2018
(units)		 Year-on-Year Year-on-Year Trends Jan.–Sep.
2018
(units)		 Year-on-Year
Japan production 87,403 102.8% Up for the fifth consecutive month 753,046 102.3%
Overseas production 201,533 99.2% Down for the first　time in 21 months 1,896,635 108.8%
Global production 288,936 100.3% Up for the 21st consecutive month 2,649,681 106.9%
  • *Japan production: Complete built-up (CBU) units + complete knocked-down (CKD) units
  • *Overseas production: Units completed at overseas plants that exclude CKD units from Japan

September 2018 key points

  • Japan production volume increased year-on-year owing to the increase in production for the domestic market.
  • Overseas production volume decreased year-on-year owing to the decrease in countries including China and Hungary, despite the increase in countries including India.
  • Global production volume became the highest ever for September owing to the increase in Japan production.

<April – September 2018>

Apr.–Sep.
2018
(units)		 Year-on-Year Year-on-Year Trends
Japan production 499,016 107.2% Up for the second consecutive year
Overseas production 1,252,672 108.8% Up for the seventh consecutive year
Global production 1,751,688 108.3% Up for the second consecutive year

April-September 2018 key points

  • Japan production volume increased year-on-year owing to the increase in production for the domestic market.
  • Overseas production volume became the highest ever for April-September period owing to the increase in countries including India and Indonesia.
  • Global production volume became the highest ever for April-September period owing to the increase in both Japan and overseas production.

Japan sales

<September 2018>

September
2018
(units)		 Year-on-Year Year-on-Year Trends Jan.–Sep.
2018
(units)		 Year-on-Year
Minivehicles 53,657 105.7% Up for the sixth consecutive month 449,883 104.1%
Standard and small vehicles 11,548 115.8% Up for the 13th consecutive month 99,657 115.4%
Total 65,205 107.3% Up for the sixth consecutive month 549,540 106.0%
  • *Minivehicle: Small-sized car unique to Japan with an overall length of 3.4m or less, an overall width of 1.48m or less, an overall height of 2m or less, and an engine displacement of 660cc or less.
  • *Standard and small vehicle: Car that exceeds the above minivehicle specification.

September 2018 key points

  • Minivehicle sales in Japan increased year-on-year owing to the increase in sales of models including the Spacia and the all-new Jimny.
  • Standard and small vehicle sales in Japan became the highest ever for September owing to the increase in sales of models including the XBEE and the all-new Jimny Sierra.

<April – September 2018>

Apr.–Sep.
2018
(units)		 Year-on-Year Year-on-Year Trends
Minivehicles 284,175 106.8% Up for the second consecutive year
Standard and small vehicles 64,771 120.0% Up for the third consecutive year
Total 348,946 109.0% Up for the second consecutive year

April-September 2018 key points

  • Minivehicle sales in Japan increased year-on-year owing to the increase in sales of models including the Spacia and the all-new Jimny.
  • Standard and small vehicle sales in Japan became the highest ever for April-September period owing to the increase in sales of models including the XBEE, Swift and the all-new Jimny Sierra.

Exports

<September 2018>

September
2018
(units)		 Year-on-Year Year-on-Year Trends Jan.–Sep.
2018
(units)		 Year-on-Year
Exports 15,377 105.3% Up for the first time in three months 141,026 96.0%
  • *Total of exported CBU units + CKD units.

September 2018 key points

  • Overall exports increased year-on-year owing to the increase in exports to areas including Europe.

<April – September 2018>

Apr.–Sep.
2018
(units)		 Year-on-Year Year-on-Year Trends
Exports 102,764 102.8% Up for the second consecutive year

<April-September 2018 key point>

  • Overall exports increased year-on-year owing to the increase in exports to areas including Latin America and Africa.

SOURCE: Suzuki

