Suzuki September 2017 automobile production, Japan Sales, and Export Figures (Preliminary)

October 30, 2017

Production

September
2017
(units)		 Year-on-Year Year-on-Year Trends Jan.–Sep.
2017
(units)		 Year-on-Year
Japan
production		 84,992 124.5% Up for the ninth consecutive month 736,181 122.8%
Overseas
production		 203,124 100.4% Up for the ninth consecutive month 1,742,867 108.7%
Global
production		 288,116 106.5% Up for the ninth consecutive month 2,479,048 112.5%
  • *Japan production: Complete built-up (CBU) units + complete knocked-down (CKD) units
  • *Overseas production: Units completed at overseas plants that exclude CKD units from Japan

September 2017 key points

  • Japan production volume increased year-on-year owing to increase in production for both domestic and exports.
  • Overseas production volume became the highest ever for September owing to increase in countries including India and Pakistan.
  • Global production volume became the highest ever for September owing to increase in both Japan and overseas production.
Apr.–Sep.
2017
(units)		 Year-on-Year Year-on-Year Trends
Japan
production		 465,679 114.8% Up for the first time in three years
Overseas
production		 1,151,321 108.1% Up for the sixth consecutive year
Global
production		 1,617,000 110.0% Up for the first time in three years

April-September 2017 key points

  • Japan production volume increased year-on-year owing to increase in production for both domestic and exports.
  • Overseas production volume became the highest ever for April-September period owing to increase in countries including India and Pakistan.
  • Global production volume became the highest ever for April-September period owing to increase in both Japan and overseas production.

Japan sales

September
2017
(units)		 Year-on-Year Year-on-Year Trends Jan.–Sep.
2017
(units)		 Year-on-Year
Minivehicles 50,777 105.9% Up for the tenth consecutive month 431,963 108.0%
Standard and small vehicles 9,973 101.3% Up for the first time in four months 86,388 106.7%
Total 60,750 105.1% Up for the 11th consecutive month 518,351 107.8%
  • *Minivehicle: Small-sized car unique to Japan with an overall length of 3.4m or less, an overall width of 1.48m or less, an overall height of 2m or less, and an engine displacement of 660cc or less.
  • *Standard and small vehicle: Car that exceeds the above minivehicle specification.

September 2017 key points

  • Minivehicle sales in Japan increased year-on-year owing to increase in sales of models including the WagonR and the spacia.
  • Standard and small vehicle sales in Japan became the highest ever for September owing to increase in sales of models including the Swift and the SX4 S-CROSS.
Apr.–Sep.
2017
(units)		 Year-on-Year Year-on-Year Trends
Minivehicles 266,070 108.4% Up for the first time in three years
Standard and small vehicles 53,981 101.6% Up for the second consecutive year
Total 320,051 107.2% Up for the first time in three years

April-September 2017 key points

  • Minivehicle sales in Japan increased year-on-year owing to increase in sales of models including the WagonR and the Spacia.
  • Standard and small vehicle sales in Japan became the highest ever for April-September period owing to increase in sales of models including the Swift and the Solio.

 

Exports

September
2017
(units)		 Year-on-Year Year-on-Year Trends Jan.–Sep.
2017
(units)		 Year-on-Year
Exports 14,605 82.0% Down for the first time in 11 months 146,840 176.8%
  • *Total of exported CBU units + CKD units.

September 2017 key point

  • Overall exports decreased year-on-year owing to decrease in exports to areas including Europe and Latin America.
Apr.–Sep.
2017
(units)		 Year-on-Year Year-on-Year Trends
Exports 99,997 174.2% Up for the first time in seven years

April-September 2017 key point

  • Overall exports increased year-on-year owing to increase in exports to areas including Europe and Latin America.
