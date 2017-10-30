Suzuki September 2017 automobile production, Japan Sales, and Export Figures (Preliminary)

Production
|September
2017
(units)
|Year-on-Year
|Year-on-Year Trends
|Jan.–Sep.
2017
(units)
|Year-on-Year
|Japan
production
|84,992
|124.5%
|Up for the ninth consecutive month
|736,181
|122.8%
|Overseas
production
|203,124
|100.4%
|Up for the ninth consecutive month
|1,742,867
|108.7%
|Global
production
|288,116
|106.5%
|Up for the ninth consecutive month
|2,479,048
|112.5%
- *Japan production: Complete built-up (CBU) units + complete knocked-down (CKD) units
- *Overseas production: Units completed at overseas plants that exclude CKD units from Japan
September 2017 key points
- Japan production volume increased year-on-year owing to increase in production for both domestic and exports.
- Overseas production volume became the highest ever for September owing to increase in countries including India and Pakistan.
- Global production volume became the highest ever for September owing to increase in both Japan and overseas production.
|Apr.–Sep.
2017
(units)
|Year-on-Year
|Year-on-Year Trends
|Japan
production
|465,679
|114.8%
|Up for the first time in three years
|Overseas
production
|1,151,321
|108.1%
|Up for the sixth consecutive year
|Global
production
|1,617,000
|110.0%
|Up for the first time in three years
April-September 2017 key points
- Japan production volume increased year-on-year owing to increase in production for both domestic and exports.
- Overseas production volume became the highest ever for April-September period owing to increase in countries including India and Pakistan.
- Global production volume became the highest ever for April-September period owing to increase in both Japan and overseas production.
Japan sales
|September
2017
(units)
|Year-on-Year
|Year-on-Year Trends
|Jan.–Sep.
2017
(units)
|Year-on-Year
|Minivehicles
|50,777
|105.9%
|Up for the tenth consecutive month
|431,963
|108.0%
|Standard and small vehicles
|9,973
|101.3%
|Up for the first time in four months
|86,388
|106.7%
|Total
|60,750
|105.1%
|Up for the 11th consecutive month
|518,351
|107.8%
- *Minivehicle: Small-sized car unique to Japan with an overall length of 3.4m or less, an overall width of 1.48m or less, an overall height of 2m or less, and an engine displacement of 660cc or less.
- *Standard and small vehicle: Car that exceeds the above minivehicle specification.
September 2017 key points
- Minivehicle sales in Japan increased year-on-year owing to increase in sales of models including the WagonR and the spacia.
- Standard and small vehicle sales in Japan became the highest ever for September owing to increase in sales of models including the Swift and the SX4 S-CROSS.
|Apr.–Sep.
2017
(units)
|Year-on-Year
|Year-on-Year Trends
|Minivehicles
|266,070
|108.4%
|Up for the first time in three years
|Standard and small vehicles
|53,981
|101.6%
|Up for the second consecutive year
|Total
|320,051
|107.2%
|Up for the first time in three years
April-September 2017 key points
- Minivehicle sales in Japan increased year-on-year owing to increase in sales of models including the WagonR and the Spacia.
- Standard and small vehicle sales in Japan became the highest ever for April-September period owing to increase in sales of models including the Swift and the Solio.
Exports
|September
2017
(units)
|Year-on-Year
|Year-on-Year Trends
|Jan.–Sep.
2017
(units)
|Year-on-Year
|Exports
|14,605
|82.0%
|Down for the first time in 11 months
|146,840
|176.8%
- *Total of exported CBU units + CKD units.
September 2017 key point
- Overall exports decreased year-on-year owing to decrease in exports to areas including Europe and Latin America.
|Apr.–Sep.
2017
(units)
|Year-on-Year
|Year-on-Year Trends
|Exports
|99,997
|174.2%
|Up for the first time in seven years
April-September 2017 key point
- Overall exports increased year-on-year owing to increase in exports to areas including Europe and Latin America.