Suzuki October 2020 automobile production, sales, and export figures (preliminary)

Production

October

2020

(units) Year-on-Year Year-on-Year Trends Jan.–Oct.

2020

(units) Year-on-Year Apr.–Oct.

2020

(units) Year-on-Year Global production 304,196 127.1% Up for the third consecutive month 2,033,385 79.5% 1,267,466 74.5% Japan production 91,760 111.3% Up for the fifth consecutive month 747,828 96.2% 499,653 94.9% Overseas production 212,436 135.4% Up for the second consecutive month 1,285,557 72.2% 767,813 65.4% India 182,475 152.9% Up for the third consecutive month 1,045,560 76.1% 633,073 69.8% Others 29,961 79.6% Down for the 15th consecutive month 239,997 59.3% 134,740 50.2%

*Japan production: Complete built-up (CBU) units that include OEM units + complete knocked-down (CKD) units

*Overseas production: Units completed at overseas plants that exclude CKD units from Japan

Global production: Marked the record-high production for October owing to increase in Japan and India.

Japan production: Increased year-on-year owing to increase in production for both domestic and exports.

Overseas production: Marked the record-high production for October owing to record-high production for October in India.

Sales

October

2020

(units) Year-on-Year Year-on-Year Trends Jan.–Oct.

2020

(units) Year-on-Year Apr.–Oct.

2020

(units) Year-on-Year Global sales 277,064 111.3% Up for the third consecutive month 1,934,513 77.3% 1,242,637 75.0% Japan sales 53,327 107.9% Up for the fourth consecutive month 522,596 88.1% 335,224 87.7% Minivehicles 45,530 107.3% Up for the fourth consecutive month 432,930 88.7% 279,963 88.8% Standard

and small

vehicles 7,797 111.8% Up for the first time in two months 89,666 85.0% 55,261 82.6% Overseas sales 223,737 112.2% Up for the third consecutive month 1,411,917 73.9% 907,413 71.2% India 166,825 117.9% Up for the fourth consecutive month 951,731 76.4% 598,355 73.2% Others 56,912 98.3% Down for the first time in two months 460,186 69.2% 309,058 67.5%

*Minivehicle: Small-sized car unique to Japan with an overall length of 3.4m or less, an overall width of 1.48m or less, an overall height of 2m or less, and an engine displacement of 660cc or less.

*Standard and small vehicle: Car that exceeds the above minivehicle specification.

*Overseas sales: Preliminary-based prospect

Global sales: Marked the record-high sales for October owing to increase in Japan and India.

Japan sales: Increased year-on-year owing to increase in sales of both minivehicles and standard and small vehicles.

Overseas sales: Marked the record-high sales for October owing to record-high single month sales in India.

Exports

October

2020

(units) Year-on-Year Year-on-Year Trends Jan.–Oct.

2020

(units) Year-on-Year Apr.–Oct.

2020

(units) Year-on-Year Exports 19,035 138.9% Up for the fifth consecutive month 151,600 107.6% 101,929 107.9%

*Total of exported CBU units + CKD units.

Overall exports increased year-on-year owing to increase in exports to areas including Europe.

SOURCE: Suzuki