Suzuki October 2020 automobile production, sales, and export figures (preliminary)

Production
|October
2020
(units)
|Year-on-Year
|Year-on-Year Trends
|Jan.–Oct.
2020
(units)
|Year-on-Year
|Apr.–Oct.
2020
(units)
|Year-on-Year
|Global production
|304,196
|127.1%
|Up for the third consecutive month
|2,033,385
|79.5%
|1,267,466
|74.5%
|Japan production
|91,760
|111.3%
|Up for the fifth consecutive month
|747,828
|96.2%
|499,653
|94.9%
|Overseas production
|212,436
|135.4%
|Up for the second consecutive month
|1,285,557
|72.2%
|767,813
|65.4%
|India
|182,475
|152.9%
|Up for the third consecutive month
|1,045,560
|76.1%
|633,073
|69.8%
|Others
|29,961
|79.6%
|Down for the 15th consecutive month
|239,997
|59.3%
|134,740
|50.2%
*Japan production: Complete built-up (CBU) units that include OEM units + complete knocked-down (CKD) units
*Overseas production: Units completed at overseas plants that exclude CKD units from Japan
- Global production: Marked the record-high production for October owing to increase in Japan and India.
- Japan production: Increased year-on-year owing to increase in production for both domestic and exports.
- Overseas production: Marked the record-high production for October owing to record-high production for October in India.
Sales
|October
2020
(units)
|Year-on-Year
|Year-on-Year Trends
|Jan.–Oct.
2020
(units)
|Year-on-Year
|Apr.–Oct.
2020
(units)
|Year-on-Year
|Global sales
|277,064
|111.3%
|Up for the third consecutive month
|1,934,513
|77.3%
|1,242,637
|75.0%
|Japan sales
|53,327
|107.9%
|Up for the fourth consecutive month
|522,596
|88.1%
|335,224
|87.7%
|Minivehicles
|45,530
|107.3%
|Up for the fourth consecutive month
|432,930
|88.7%
|279,963
|88.8%
|Standard
and small
vehicles
|7,797
|111.8%
|Up for the first time in two months
|89,666
|85.0%
|55,261
|82.6%
|Overseas sales
|223,737
|112.2%
|Up for the third consecutive month
|1,411,917
|73.9%
|907,413
|71.2%
|India
|166,825
|117.9%
|Up for the fourth consecutive month
|951,731
|76.4%
|598,355
|73.2%
|Others
|56,912
|98.3%
|Down for the first time in two months
|460,186
|69.2%
|309,058
|67.5%
*Minivehicle: Small-sized car unique to Japan with an overall length of 3.4m or less, an overall width of 1.48m or less, an overall height of 2m or less, and an engine displacement of 660cc or less.
*Standard and small vehicle: Car that exceeds the above minivehicle specification.
*Overseas sales: Preliminary-based prospect
- Global sales: Marked the record-high sales for October owing to increase in Japan and India.
- Japan sales: Increased year-on-year owing to increase in sales of both minivehicles and standard and small vehicles.
- Overseas sales: Marked the record-high sales for October owing to record-high single month sales in India.
Exports
|October
2020
(units)
|Year-on-Year
|Year-on-Year Trends
|Jan.–Oct.
2020
(units)
|Year-on-Year
|Apr.–Oct.
2020
(units)
|Year-on-Year
|Exports
|19,035
|138.9%
|Up for the fifth consecutive month
|151,600
|107.6%
|101,929
|107.9%
*Total of exported CBU units + CKD units.
- Overall exports increased year-on-year owing to increase in exports to areas including Europe.
SOURCE: Suzuki