Suzuki October 2019 automobile production, Japan sales, and export figures (preliminary)

Japan production volume decreased year-on-year owing to decrease in production for the domestic market

   November 28, 2019

Production

October
2019
(units)		 Year-on-Year Year-on-Year Trends Jan.–Oct.
2019
(units)		 Year-on-Year
Japan production 82,453 94.5% Down for the sixth consecutive month 777,520 92.5%
Overseas production 156,674 78.0% Down for the ninth consecutive month 1,781,900 85.0%
Global production 239,127 83.0% Down for the ninth consecutive month 2,559,420 87.1%
  • *Japan production: Complete built-up (CBU) units + complete knocked-down (CKD) units
  • *Overseas production: Units completed at overseas plants that exclude CKD units from Japan

October 2019 key points

  • Japan production volume decreased year-on-year owing to decrease in production for the domestic market.
  • Overseas production volume decreased year-on-year owing to decrease in countries including India and Pakistan.
  • Global production volume decreased year-on-year owing to decrease in both Japan and overseas production.

Please click here to view the full press release.

SOURCE: Suzuki

Close
Close