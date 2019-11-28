Suzuki October 2019 automobile production, Japan sales, and export figures (preliminary)

Production
|October
2019
(units)
|Year-on-Year
|Year-on-Year Trends
|Jan.–Oct.
2019
(units)
|Year-on-Year
|Japan production
|82,453
|94.5%
|Down for the sixth consecutive month
|777,520
|92.5%
|Overseas production
|156,674
|78.0%
|Down for the ninth consecutive month
|1,781,900
|85.0%
|Global production
|239,127
|83.0%
|Down for the ninth consecutive month
|2,559,420
|87.1%
- *Japan production: Complete built-up (CBU) units + complete knocked-down (CKD) units
- *Overseas production: Units completed at overseas plants that exclude CKD units from Japan
October 2019 key points
- Japan production volume decreased year-on-year owing to decrease in production for the domestic market.
- Overseas production volume decreased year-on-year owing to decrease in countries including India and Pakistan.
- Global production volume decreased year-on-year owing to decrease in both Japan and overseas production.
SOURCE: Suzuki