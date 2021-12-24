Suzuki November 2021 automobile production, sales, and export figures

Production

Nov. 2021
(units)		Year-on-YearYear-on-Year TrendsJan.-Nov. 2021
(units)		Year-on-YearApr.-Nov. 2021
(units)		Year-on-Year
Global production258,86296.7%Down for the fourth consecutive month2,606,04613.2%1,767,882115.1%
Japan production84,38295.8%Down for the sixth consecutive month794,74995.0%544,84592.6%
Overseas production174,48097.1%Down for the third consecutive month1,811,297123.6%1,223,037129.1%
India145,45196.9%Down for the fourth consecutive month1,513,840126.6%1,012,325129.2%
Others29,02998.1%Down for the third consecutive month297,457110.3%210,712128.2%
    • *Japan production: Complete built-up (CBU) units that include OEM units + complete knocked-down (CKD) units
    • *Overseas production: Units completed at overseas plants that exclude CKD units from Japan
  • Japan production, overseas production:  Decreased year-on-year owing to parts shortage due to the impact of the novel coronavirus in Southeast Asia.

Sales

Nov.
2021
(units)		Year-on-YearYear-on-Year TrendsJan.-Nov.
2021
(units)		Year-on-YearApr.-Nov.
2021
(units)		Year-on-Year
Global sales229,81590.5%Down for the fourth consecutive month2,518,199115.1%1,703,115113.8%
Japan sales50,27988.1%Down for the sixth consecutive month563,65397.2%359,91091.7%
Mini
vehicles		42,33187.1%Down for the sixth consecutive month470,84197.8%302,08391.9%
Standard
and small
vehicles		7,94893.6%Down for the sixth consecutive month92,81294.6%57,82790.7%
Overseas sales179,53691.2%Down for the third consecutive month1,954,546121.5%1,343,205121.6%
India113,01781.3%Down for the fourth consecutive month1,271,218116.6%831,613112.8%
Others66,519114.9%Up for the ninth consecutive month683,328131.9%511,592139.4%
  • *Minivehicle: Small-sized car unique to Japan with an overall length of 3.4m or less, an overall width of 1.48m or less, an overall height of 2m or less, and an engine displacement of 660cc or less.
  • *Standard and small vehicle: Car that exceeds the above minivehicle specification.
  • Japan sales: Decreased year-on-year owing to shortage in supply due to decreased production in the domestic plants.
  • Overseas sales: Decreased year-on-year owing to shortage in supply due to decreased production in countries such as India.

Exports

Nov.
2021
(units)		Year-on-YearYear-on-Year TrendsJan.-Nov.
2021
(units)		Year-on-YearApr.-Nov.
2021
(units)		Year-on-Year
Exports18,21181.4%Down for the first time in two months188,622108.2%128,279102.9%
  • *Total of exported CBU units + CKD units.
  • Overall exports decreased year-on-year owing to decrease in exports to areas including Europe.

SOURCE: Suzuki

