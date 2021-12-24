Suzuki November 2021 automobile production, sales, and export figures

Production
|Nov. 2021
(units)
|Year-on-Year
|Year-on-Year Trends
|Jan.-Nov. 2021
(units)
|Year-on-Year
|Apr.-Nov. 2021
(units)
|Year-on-Year
|Global production
|258,862
|96.7%
|Down for the fourth consecutive month
|2,606,046
|13.2%
|1,767,882
|115.1%
|Japan production
|84,382
|95.8%
|Down for the sixth consecutive month
|794,749
|95.0%
|544,845
|92.6%
|Overseas production
|174,480
|97.1%
|Down for the third consecutive month
|1,811,297
|123.6%
|1,223,037
|129.1%
|India
|145,451
|96.9%
|Down for the fourth consecutive month
|1,513,840
|126.6%
|1,012,325
|129.2%
|Others
|29,029
|98.1%
|Down for the third consecutive month
|297,457
|110.3%
|210,712
|128.2%
- *Japan production: Complete built-up (CBU) units that include OEM units + complete knocked-down (CKD) units
- *Overseas production: Units completed at overseas plants that exclude CKD units from Japan
- Japan production, overseas production: Decreased year-on-year owing to parts shortage due to the impact of the novel coronavirus in Southeast Asia.
Sales
|Nov.
2021
(units)
|Year-on-Year
|Year-on-Year Trends
|Jan.-Nov.
2021
(units)
|Year-on-Year
|Apr.-Nov.
2021
(units)
|Year-on-Year
|Global sales
|229,815
|90.5%
|Down for the fourth consecutive month
|2,518,199
|115.1%
|1,703,115
|113.8%
|Japan sales
|50,279
|88.1%
|Down for the sixth consecutive month
|563,653
|97.2%
|359,910
|91.7%
|Mini
vehicles
|42,331
|87.1%
|Down for the sixth consecutive month
|470,841
|97.8%
|302,083
|91.9%
|Standard
and small
vehicles
|7,948
|93.6%
|Down for the sixth consecutive month
|92,812
|94.6%
|57,827
|90.7%
|Overseas sales
|179,536
|91.2%
|Down for the third consecutive month
|1,954,546
|121.5%
|1,343,205
|121.6%
|India
|113,017
|81.3%
|Down for the fourth consecutive month
|1,271,218
|116.6%
|831,613
|112.8%
|Others
|66,519
|114.9%
|Up for the ninth consecutive month
|683,328
|131.9%
|511,592
|139.4%
- *Minivehicle: Small-sized car unique to Japan with an overall length of 3.4m or less, an overall width of 1.48m or less, an overall height of 2m or less, and an engine displacement of 660cc or less.
- *Standard and small vehicle: Car that exceeds the above minivehicle specification.
- Japan sales: Decreased year-on-year owing to shortage in supply due to decreased production in the domestic plants.
- Overseas sales: Decreased year-on-year owing to shortage in supply due to decreased production in countries such as India.
Exports
|Nov.
2021
(units)
|Year-on-Year
|Year-on-Year Trends
|Jan.-Nov.
2021
(units)
|Year-on-Year
|Apr.-Nov.
2021
(units)
|Year-on-Year
|Exports
|18,211
|81.4%
|Down for the first time in two months
|188,622
|108.2%
|128,279
|102.9%
- *Total of exported CBU units + CKD units.
- Overall exports decreased year-on-year owing to decrease in exports to areas including Europe.
SOURCE: Suzuki