Suzuki: Notice regarding appointment of representative directors and members of the Board of Directors and Audit & Supervisory Board

SUZUKI MOTOR CORPORATION (“the Company”) has assigned members of the Board of Directors and Audit & Supervisory Board at the 154th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders held today and subsequently appointed Representative Directors and Directors with special titles at the Board of Directors Meeting.
1. Appointment of Representative Directors
(appointed four Representative Directors for the enhancement of the management structure of the Company) As of June 26 2020
|Name
|New Title
|Previous Title
|Osamu Suzuki
|Representative Director and Chairman
|Representative Director and Chairman
|Yasuhito Harayama
|Representative Director and Vice Chairman
|Representative Director and Vice Chairman
|Toshihiro Suzuki
|Representative Director and President
|Representative Director and President
|Osamu Honda
|Representative Director and Senior Technical Executive
|Director and Senior Technical Executive
2. Members
(1) Board of Directors
|Name
|Title and Operational Responsibility
|Osamu Suzuki
|Representative Director and Chairman
(Chairman of the Board of Directors)
|Yasuhito Harayama
|Representative Director and Vice Chairman
Supporting Chairman
|Toshihiro Suzuki
|Representative Director and President
|Osamu Honda
|Representative Director and Senior Technical Executive
Chief Technology Officer
and Chief Officer, Inspection Reform Committee
|Masahiko Nagao
|Director and Managing Officer
Executive General Manager, Corporate Planning Office
|Toshiaki Suzuki
|Director and Managing Officer
Executive General Manager, Domestic Marketing I,
Domestic Marketing
|Osamu Kawamura
|Director *1
|Hideaki Doumichi
|Director *1
|Yuriko Kato
|Director *1
*1 Outside Director
(2) Audit & Supervisory Board Members
|Name
|Title
|Toyokazu Sugimoto
|Audit & Supervisory Board Member (Full-Time)
|Masato Kasai
|Audit & Supervisory Board Member (Full-Time)
|Norio Tanaka
|Audit & Supervisory Board Member *2
|Nobuyuki Araki
|Audit & Supervisory Board Member *2
|Norihisa Nagano
|Audit & Supervisory Board Member *2
*2 Outside Audit & Supervisory Board Member
