Suzuki: Notice regarding appointment of representative directors and members of the Board of Directors and Audit & Supervisory Board

SUZUKI MOTOR CORPORATION has assigned members of the Board of Directors and Audit & Supervisory Board at the 154th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders held today and subsequently appointed Representative Directors and Directors with special titles at the Board of Directors Meeting

   June 26th, 2020

SUZUKI MOTOR CORPORATION (“the Company”) has assigned members of the Board of Directors and Audit & Supervisory Board at the 154th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders held today and subsequently appointed Representative Directors and Directors with special titles at the Board of Directors Meeting.

1. Appointment of Representative Directors

(appointed four Representative Directors for the enhancement of the management structure of the Company) As of June 26 2020

Name New Title Previous Title
Osamu Suzuki Representative Director and Chairman Representative Director and Chairman
Yasuhito Harayama Representative Director and Vice Chairman Representative Director and Vice Chairman
Toshihiro Suzuki Representative Director and President Representative Director and President
Osamu Honda Representative Director and Senior Technical Executive Director and Senior Technical Executive

2. Members

(1) Board of Directors

Name Title and Operational Responsibility
Osamu Suzuki Representative Director and Chairman
(Chairman of the Board of Directors)
Yasuhito Harayama Representative Director and Vice Chairman
Supporting Chairman
Toshihiro Suzuki Representative Director and President
Osamu Honda Representative Director and Senior Technical Executive
Chief Technology Officer
and Chief Officer, Inspection Reform Committee
Masahiko Nagao Director and Managing Officer
Executive General Manager, Corporate Planning Office
Toshiaki Suzuki Director and Managing Officer
Executive General Manager, Domestic Marketing I,
Domestic Marketing
Osamu Kawamura Director *1
Hideaki Doumichi Director *1
Yuriko Kato Director *1

*1 Outside Director

(2) Audit & Supervisory Board Members

Name Title
Toyokazu Sugimoto Audit & Supervisory Board Member (Full-Time)
Masato Kasai Audit & Supervisory Board Member (Full-Time)
Norio Tanaka Audit & Supervisory Board Member *2
Nobuyuki Araki Audit & Supervisory Board Member *2
Norihisa Nagano Audit & Supervisory Board Member *2

*2 Outside Audit & Supervisory Board Member

SOURCE: Suzuki

Close
Close