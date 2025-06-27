Suzuki: Notice regarding appointment of directors

Suzuki Motor Corporation has assigned members of the Board of Directors at the 159th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders held today and subsequently appointed Representative Directors and Directors with special titles, etc. at the Board of Directors Meeting

Suzuki Motor Corporation has assigned members of the Board of Directors at the 159th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders held today and subsequently appointed Representative Directors and Directors with special titles, etc. at the Board of Directors Meeting.

1. Board of Directors (9 members)

Name Title and Operational Responsibility
Toshihiro Suzuki Representative Director and President
(Chairman of the Board of Directors)
Naomi Ishii Representative Director and Executive Vice President, Assistant to President
Responsible for:
Corporate Planning,
Human Resources Development, Legal/IP,
Finance, Global IT, and India Corporate Field
Katsuhiro Kato Director and Executive Vice President,
Chief Technology Officer
Responsible for:
Technology Strategy, Automobile EV Engineering,
Automobile Electrical and Electronic Engineering,
Automobile Vehicle Engineering,
Automobile Powertrain Engineering,
Regulations and Certification,
Yokohama R&D Center, and India Engineering
Aritaka Okajima Director and Senior Managing Officer,
Branch Manager, Tokyo Branch
Responsible for:
Public Relations, Corporate Communications, and IR/SR,
and India Public Relations and Corporate Communications
Eiichi Muramatsu
(Newly-appointed)		 Director and Senior Managing Officer
Chief Global Marketing Officer
Responsible for:
Japan Marketing, India Operations, Automobile Marketing – Europe, Middle East and Africa, Automobile Marketing – Asia, Latin America and Oceania, Global Service, Marine Operations, Motorcycle Operations,
and Spare Parts and Accessories
Hideaki Domichi *1 Director
Shun Egusa *1 Director
Naoko Takahashi *1 Director
Asako Aoyama
(Newly-appointed) *1		 Director

*1 Outside Director

2. Retiring Director (1 member)

Name After retirement
Shigetoshi Torii Executive Fellow in charge of Manufacturing

3. Audit & Supervisory Board Members (5 members)

Name Title
Taisuke Toyoda Audit & Supervisory Board Member
Shigeo Yamagishi Audit & Supervisory Board Member
Norihisa Nagano *2 Audit & Supervisory Board Member (Outside)
Mitsuhiro Fukuta *2 Audit & Supervisory Board Member (Outside)
Junko Kito *2 Audit & Supervisory Board Member (Outside)

*2 Outside Audit & Supervisory Board Member

SOURCE: Suzuki

https://www.automotiveworld.com/news-releases/suzuki-notice-regarding-appointment-of-directors/

Welcome back , to continue browsing the site, please click here