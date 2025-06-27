Suzuki: Notice regarding appointment of directors

Suzuki Motor Corporation has assigned members of the Board of Directors at the 159th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders held today and subsequently appointed Representative Directors and Directors with special titles, etc. at the Board of Directors Meeting.
1. Board of Directors (9 members)
|Name
|Title and Operational Responsibility
|Toshihiro Suzuki
|Representative Director and President
(Chairman of the Board of Directors)
|Naomi Ishii
|Representative Director and Executive Vice President, Assistant to President
Responsible for:
Corporate Planning,
Human Resources Development, Legal/IP,
Finance, Global IT, and India Corporate Field
|Katsuhiro Kato
|Director and Executive Vice President,
Chief Technology Officer
Responsible for:
Technology Strategy, Automobile EV Engineering,
Automobile Electrical and Electronic Engineering,
Automobile Vehicle Engineering,
Automobile Powertrain Engineering,
Regulations and Certification,
Yokohama R&D Center, and India Engineering
|Aritaka Okajima
|Director and Senior Managing Officer,
Branch Manager, Tokyo Branch
Responsible for:
Public Relations, Corporate Communications, and IR/SR,
and India Public Relations and Corporate Communications
|Eiichi Muramatsu
(Newly-appointed)
|Director and Senior Managing Officer
Chief Global Marketing Officer
Responsible for:
Japan Marketing, India Operations, Automobile Marketing – Europe, Middle East and Africa, Automobile Marketing – Asia, Latin America and Oceania, Global Service, Marine Operations, Motorcycle Operations,
and Spare Parts and Accessories
|Hideaki Domichi *1
|Director
|Shun Egusa *1
|Director
|Naoko Takahashi *1
|Director
|Asako Aoyama
(Newly-appointed) *1
|Director
*1 Outside Director
2. Retiring Director (1 member)
|Name
|After retirement
|Shigetoshi Torii
|Executive Fellow in charge of Manufacturing
3. Audit & Supervisory Board Members (5 members)
|Name
|Title
|Taisuke Toyoda
|Audit & Supervisory Board Member
|Shigeo Yamagishi
|Audit & Supervisory Board Member
|Norihisa Nagano *2
|Audit & Supervisory Board Member (Outside)
|Mitsuhiro Fukuta *2
|Audit & Supervisory Board Member (Outside)
|Junko Kito *2
|Audit & Supervisory Board Member (Outside)
*2 Outside Audit & Supervisory Board Member
SOURCE: Suzuki