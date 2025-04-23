Suzuki Motor Corporation and Maruti Suzuki India Limited to establish Osamu Suzuki Centre of Excellence (OSCOE) in India

It will facilitate wide propagation of Japanese manufacturing practices for high competitiveness

Paying tribute to the legendary leader Late Mr. Osamu Suzuki, Suzuki Motor Corporation and Maruti Suzuki India Limited, today announced a proposal to establish Osamu Suzuki Centre of Excellence (OSCOE) in India. The announcement was made as part of the remembrance event held today at Yashobhoomi, Delhi, in the memory of Late Mr. Osamu Suzuki, Former Chairman, Suzuki Motor Corporation, who passed away on 25th December 2024, in Japan.

OSCOE is proposed to be located in Gujarat and Haryana, and will work towards fulfilling the following objectives:

Support national objective of high manufacturing growth

Raise the standard of component manufacturers (including tier-1, 2 & 3) to make supply chains of the country globally competitive

Build infrastructure and develop programmes in collaboration with academia and others to propagate Japanese manufacturing philosophy. The programme would include, but not limited to formal teaching, lectures, discussions, seminars etc.

Importantly, the efforts of OSCOE would go beyond automotive sector to other areas of manufacturing.

