Suzuki May 2025 automobile production, sales, and export figures

Production
|May 2025
(units)
|Year-on-Year
|Year-on-Year Trends
|Jan.–May 2025 (units)
|Year-on-Year
|Apr.–May 2025 (units)
|Year-on-Year
|Global production
|282,422
|95.9%
|Down for the fourth consecutive month
|1,424,477
|98.8%
|555,394
|97.7%
|Japan production
|71,458
|85.9%
|Down for the fourth consecutive month
|377,125
|86.9%
|148,342
|87.3%
|Overseas production
|210,964
|99.9%
|Down for the first Time in four months
|1,047,352
|104.0%
|407,052
|102.1%
|India
|194,472
|100.7%
|Up for the eighth consecutive month
|963,294
|105.6%
|374,364
|103.2%
|Others
|16,492
|91.2%
|Down for the 27th consecutive month
|84,058
|88.2%
|32,688
|90.9%
*Japan production: Complete built-up (CBU) units that include OEM units + complete knocked-down (CKD) units
*Overseas production: Units completed at overseas plants that exclude CKD units from Japan
- Japan production: Decreased year-on-year owing to decrease in production for both domestic and exports.
- Overseas production: Decreased year-on-year owing to decrease in production in Hungary, etc., despite record high production for May in India.
Sales
|May
2025
(units)
|Year-on-Year
|Year-on-Year Trends
|Jan.–May 2025
(units)
|Year-on-Year
|Apr.–May
2025
(units)
|Year-on-Year
|Global sales
|249,942
|94.3%
|Down for the third consecutive month
|1,382,960
|98.1%
|505,772
|96.5%
|Japan sales
|55,513
|99.9%
|Down for the first time in two months
|315,126
|99.6%
|114,087
|102.4%
|Minivehicles
|43,406
|93.9%
|Down for the first time in two months
|249,358
|97.0%
|89,363
|97.3%
|Standard and
small vehicles
|12,107
|130.1%
|Up for the second consecutive month
|65,768
|110.6%
|24,724
|126.3%
|Overseas sales
|194,429
|92.9%
|Down for the fourth consecutive month
|1,067,834
|97.7%
|391,685
|94.9%
|India
|138,690
|94.5%
|Down for the first time in two months
|775,066
|99.7%
|280,743
|97.8%
|Others
|55,739
|88.9%
|Down for the fourth consecutive month
|292,768
|92.8%
|110,942
|88.4%
*Minivehicle: Small-sized car unique to Japan with an overall length of 3.4m or less, an overall width of 1.48m or less, an overall height of 2m or less, and an engine displacement of 660cc or less.
*Standard and small vehicle: Car that exceeds the above minivehicle specification.
*India: Indian domestic wholesales figures.
- Japan sales: Decreased year-on-year owing to decrease in sales of mini vehicles, despite record high sales of standard and small vehicles for May.
- Overseas sales: Decreased year-on-year owing to decrease in sales in India, Europe, etc.
Exports
|May 2025
(units)
|Year-on-Year
|Year-on-Year Trends
|Jan.–May 2025
(units)
|Year-on-Year
|Apr.–May 2025
(units)
|Year-on-Year
|Exports
|12,603
|74.0%
|Down for the fifth consecutive month
|71,851
|69.5%
|28,928
|72.6%
*Total of exported CBU units + CKD units.
- Decreased year-on-year owing to decrease in exports to Europe, etc.
*The figures shown are preliminary.
SOURCE: Suzuki