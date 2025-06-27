Suzuki May 2025 automobile production, sales, and export figures

Production

May 2025

(units) Year-on-Year Year-on-Year Trends Jan.–May 2025 (units) Year-on-Year Apr.–May 2025 (units) Year-on-Year Global production 282,422 95.9% Down for the fourth consecutive month 1,424,477 98.8% 555,394 97.7% Japan production 71,458 85.9% Down for the fourth consecutive month 377,125 86.9% 148,342 87.3% Overseas production 210,964 99.9% Down for the first Time in four months 1,047,352 104.0% 407,052 102.1% India 194,472 100.7% Up for the eighth consecutive month 963,294 105.6% 374,364 103.2% Others 16,492 91.2% Down for the 27th consecutive month 84,058 88.2% 32,688 90.9%

*Japan production: Complete built-up (CBU) units that include OEM units + complete knocked-down (CKD) units

*Overseas production: Units completed at overseas plants that exclude CKD units from Japan

Japan production: Decreased year-on-year owing to decrease in production for both domestic and exports.

Overseas production: Decreased year-on-year owing to decrease in production in Hungary, etc., despite record high production for May in India.

Sales

May

2025

(units) Year-on-Year Year-on-Year Trends Jan.–May 2025

(units) Year-on-Year Apr.–May

2025

(units) Year-on-Year Global sales 249,942 94.3% Down for the third consecutive month 1,382,960 98.1% 505,772 96.5% Japan sales 55,513 99.9% Down for the first time in two months 315,126 99.6% 114,087 102.4% Minivehicles 43,406 93.9% Down for the first time in two months 249,358 97.0% 89,363 97.3% Standard and

small vehicles 12,107 130.1% Up for the second consecutive month 65,768 110.6% 24,724 126.3% Overseas sales 194,429 92.9% Down for the fourth consecutive month 1,067,834 97.7% 391,685 94.9% India 138,690 94.5% Down for the first time in two months 775,066 99.7% 280,743 97.8% Others 55,739 88.9% Down for the fourth consecutive month 292,768 92.8% 110,942 88.4%

*Minivehicle: Small-sized car unique to Japan with an overall length of 3.4m or less, an overall width of 1.48m or less, an overall height of 2m or less, and an engine displacement of 660cc or less.

*Standard and small vehicle: Car that exceeds the above minivehicle specification.

*India: Indian domestic wholesales figures.

Japan sales: Decreased year-on-year owing to decrease in sales of mini vehicles, despite record high sales of standard and small vehicles for May.

Overseas sales: Decreased year-on-year owing to decrease in sales in India, Europe, etc.

Exports

May 2025

(units) Year-on-Year Year-on-Year Trends Jan.–May 2025

(units) Year-on-Year Apr.–May 2025

(units) Year-on-Year Exports 12,603 74.0% Down for the fifth consecutive month 71,851 69.5% 28,928 72.6%

*Total of exported CBU units + CKD units.

Decreased year-on-year owing to decrease in exports to Europe, etc.

*The figures shown are preliminary.

SOURCE: Suzuki