Suzuki May 2021 automobile production, sales, and export figures (Preliminary)

Suzuki May 2021 automobile production, sales, and export figures

Production

May
2021
(units)		Year-on-YearYear-on-Year TrendsJan.-May
2021
(units)		Year-on-YearApr.-May
2021
(units)		Year-on-Year
Global production122,318248.4%Up for the fourth consecutive month1,226,532144.4%388,368466.5%
Japan production56,367160.0%Up for the third consecutive month389,080124.8%139,176218.7%
Overseas production65,951470.2%Up for the fourth consecutive month837,452155.8%249,1921269.8%
India40,9021101.3%Up for the fourth consecutive month702,326168.7%200,8115406.9%
Others25,049242.9%Up for the third consecutive month135,126111.5%48,381304.1%
  • *Japan production: Complete built-up (CBU) units that include OEM units + complete knocked-down (CKD) units
  • *Overseas production: Units completed at overseas plants that exclude CKD units from Japan
  • Japan production:
    Japan production was 160.0% year-on-year since previous year result dropped owing to production suspension period in the domestic plants due to the impact of the new coronavirus. There was production suspension period also in May 2021.
  • Overseas production:
    Overseas production was 470.2% year-on-year since previous year result dropped owing to production suspension period in the plants of each country due to the impact of the new coronavirus. There was production suspension period also in May 2021 in India.

Sales

May
2021
(units)		Year-on-YearYear-on-Year TrendsJan.-May
2021
(units)		Year-on-YearApr.-May
2021
(units)		Year-on-Year
Global sales142,669214.3%Up for the sixth consecutive month1,206,251149.8%391,167344.8%
Japan sales47,875203.6%Up for the eleventh consecutive month305,263125.7%101,520183.0%
Minivehicles40,310203.2%Up for the eleventh consecutive month252,649127.1%83,891183.4%
Standard
and small
vehicles		7,565206.1%Up for the eighth consecutive month52,614119.2%17,629181.1%
Overseas sales94,794220.1%Up for the fourth consecutive month900,988160.2%289,647499.6%
India33,771243.6%Up for the sixth consecutive month610,527166.2%170,9221232.8%
Others61,023209.0%Up for the third consecutive month290,461148.8%118,725269.2%
  • *Minivehicle: Small-sized car unique to Japan with an overall length of 3.4m or less, an overall width of 1.48m or less, an overall height of 2m or less, and an engine displacement of 660cc or less.
  • *Standard and small vehicle: Car that exceeds the above minivehicle specification.
  • *Overseas sales: Preliminary-based prospect
  • Japan sales:
    Japan sales was 203.6% year-on-year since previous year result dropped owing to insufficient supply of products from decrease in Japan production due to the impact of the new coronavirus.
  • Overseas sales:
    Overseas sales was 220.1% year-on-year since previous year result dropped owing to lockdowns in each country due to the impact of the new coronavirus.

Exports

May
2021
(units)		Year-on-YearYear-on-Year TrendsJan.-May
2021
(units)		Year-on-YearApr.-May
2021
(units)		Year-on-Year
Exports16,651356.9%Up for the fourth consecutive month91,890154.4%31,547321.1%
  • *Total of exported CBU units + CKD units.
  • Overall exports was 356.9% year-on-year since previous year result dropped owing to decrease in production and decrease in demand in export destinations due to the impact of the new coronavirus.

