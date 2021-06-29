Suzuki May 2021 automobile production, sales, and export figures (Preliminary)

Production
|May
2021
(units)
|Year-on-Year
|Year-on-Year Trends
|Jan.-May
2021
(units)
|Year-on-Year
|Apr.-May
2021
(units)
|Year-on-Year
|Global production
|122,318
|248.4%
|Up for the fourth consecutive month
|1,226,532
|144.4%
|388,368
|466.5%
|Japan production
|56,367
|160.0%
|Up for the third consecutive month
|389,080
|124.8%
|139,176
|218.7%
|Overseas production
|65,951
|470.2%
|Up for the fourth consecutive month
|837,452
|155.8%
|249,192
|1269.8%
|India
|40,902
|1101.3%
|Up for the fourth consecutive month
|702,326
|168.7%
|200,811
|5406.9%
|Others
|25,049
|242.9%
|Up for the third consecutive month
|135,126
|111.5%
|48,381
|304.1%
- *Japan production: Complete built-up (CBU) units that include OEM units + complete knocked-down (CKD) units
- *Overseas production: Units completed at overseas plants that exclude CKD units from Japan
- Japan production:
Japan production was 160.0% year-on-year since previous year result dropped owing to production suspension period in the domestic plants due to the impact of the new coronavirus. There was production suspension period also in May 2021.
- Overseas production:
Overseas production was 470.2% year-on-year since previous year result dropped owing to production suspension period in the plants of each country due to the impact of the new coronavirus. There was production suspension period also in May 2021 in India.
Sales
|May
2021
(units)
|Year-on-Year
|Year-on-Year Trends
|Jan.-May
2021
(units)
|Year-on-Year
|Apr.-May
2021
(units)
|Year-on-Year
|Global sales
|142,669
|214.3%
|Up for the sixth consecutive month
|1,206,251
|149.8%
|391,167
|344.8%
|Japan sales
|47,875
|203.6%
|Up for the eleventh consecutive month
|305,263
|125.7%
|101,520
|183.0%
|Minivehicles
|40,310
|203.2%
|Up for the eleventh consecutive month
|252,649
|127.1%
|83,891
|183.4%
|Standard
and small
vehicles
|7,565
|206.1%
|Up for the eighth consecutive month
|52,614
|119.2%
|17,629
|181.1%
|Overseas sales
|94,794
|220.1%
|Up for the fourth consecutive month
|900,988
|160.2%
|289,647
|499.6%
|India
|33,771
|243.6%
|Up for the sixth consecutive month
|610,527
|166.2%
|170,922
|1232.8%
|Others
|61,023
|209.0%
|Up for the third consecutive month
|290,461
|148.8%
|118,725
|269.2%
- *Minivehicle: Small-sized car unique to Japan with an overall length of 3.4m or less, an overall width of 1.48m or less, an overall height of 2m or less, and an engine displacement of 660cc or less.
- *Standard and small vehicle: Car that exceeds the above minivehicle specification.
- *Overseas sales: Preliminary-based prospect
- Japan sales:
Japan sales was 203.6% year-on-year since previous year result dropped owing to insufficient supply of products from decrease in Japan production due to the impact of the new coronavirus.
- Overseas sales:
Overseas sales was 220.1% year-on-year since previous year result dropped owing to lockdowns in each country due to the impact of the new coronavirus.
Exports
|May
2021
(units)
|Year-on-Year
|Year-on-Year Trends
|Jan.-May
2021
(units)
|Year-on-Year
|Apr.-May
2021
(units)
|Year-on-Year
|Exports
|16,651
|356.9%
|Up for the fourth consecutive month
|91,890
|154.4%
|31,547
|321.1%
- *Total of exported CBU units + CKD units.
- Overall exports was 356.9% year-on-year since previous year result dropped owing to decrease in production and decrease in demand in export destinations due to the impact of the new coronavirus.
SOURCE: Suzuki