Suzuki May 2020 automobile production, sales, and export figures (Preliminary)

Production

May

2020

(units) Year-on-Year Year-on-Year Trends Jan.–May

2020

(units) Year-on-Year Global production 49,221 18.6% Down for the fifth consecutive month 849,155 61.1% Japan production 35,219 47.7% Down for the second consecutive month 311,811 76.9% Overseas production 14,002 7.3% Down for the fifth consecutive month 537,344 54.5% India 3,714 2.4% Down for the fifth consecutive month 416,201 54.1% Others 10,288 27.1% Down for the tenth consecutive month 121,143 56.2%

*Japan production: Complete built-up (CBU) units + complete knocked-down (CKD) units

*Overseas production: Units completed at overseas plants that exclude CKD units from Japan

Global production:

Decreased year-on-year owing to suspension of production due to the impact of the COVID-19.

Decreased year-on-year owing to decrease in production for both domestic and exports.

Decreased year-on-year owing to decrease in major areas including India.

Sales

May

2020

(units) Year-on-Year Year-on-Year Trends Jan.–May

2020

(units) Year-on-Year Global sales 66,528 27.0% Down for the fifth consecutive month 805,262 59.6% Japan sales 23,509 43.3% Down for the eighth consecutive month 242,856 75.0% Minivehicles 19,838 44.6% Down for the eighth consecutive month 198,715 75.3% Standard and small vehicles 3,671 37.2% Down for the eighth consecutive month 44,141 73.7% Overseas sales 43,019 22.4% Down for the fifth consecutive month 562,406 54.8% India 13,865 11.2% Down for the fourth consecutive month 367,241 53.5% Others 29,154 42.3% Down for the fifth consecutive month 195,165 57.3%

*Minivehicle: Small-sized car unique to Japan with an overall length of 3.4m or less, an overall width of 1.48m or less, an overall height of 2m or less, and an engine displacement of 660cc or less.

*Standard and small vehicle: Car that exceeds the above minivehicle specification.

*Overseas sales: preliminary-based prospect

Global sales:

Decreased year-on-year owing to the impact of the COVID-19.

Decreased year-on-year owing to decrease in sales of models including the Spacia and WagonR minicars, and the Solio and Swift compact cars.

Decreased year-on-year owing to decrease in major areas including India.

Exports

May

2020

(units) Year-on-Year Year-on-Year Trends Jan.–May

2020

(units) Year-on-Year Exports 4,665 32.4% Down for the second consecutive month 59,495 79.0%

*Total of exported CBU units + CKD units.

Overall exports decreased year-on-year owing to decrease in exports to areas including Europe and Latin America.

