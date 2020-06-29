Suzuki May 2020 automobile production, sales, and export figures (Preliminary)

Production
|May
2020
(units)
|Year-on-Year
|Year-on-Year Trends
|Jan.–May
2020
(units)
|Year-on-Year
|Global production
|49,221
|18.6%
|Down for the fifth consecutive month
|849,155
|61.1%
|Japan production
|35,219
|47.7%
|Down for the second consecutive month
|311,811
|76.9%
|Overseas production
|14,002
|7.3%
|Down for the fifth consecutive month
|537,344
|54.5%
|India
|3,714
|2.4%
|Down for the fifth consecutive month
|416,201
|54.1%
|Others
|10,288
|27.1%
|Down for the tenth consecutive month
|121,143
|56.2%
*Japan production: Complete built-up (CBU) units + complete knocked-down (CKD) units
*Overseas production: Units completed at overseas plants that exclude CKD units from Japan
- Global production:
Decreased year-on-year owing to suspension of production due to the impact of the COVID-19.
- Japan production:
Decreased year-on-year owing to decrease in production for both domestic and exports.
- Overseas production:
Decreased year-on-year owing to decrease in major areas including India.
Sales
|May
2020
(units)
|Year-on-Year
|Year-on-Year Trends
|Jan.–May
2020
(units)
|Year-on-Year
|Global sales
|66,528
|27.0%
|Down for the fifth consecutive month
|805,262
|59.6%
|Japan sales
|23,509
|43.3%
|Down for the eighth consecutive month
|242,856
|75.0%
|Minivehicles
|19,838
|44.6%
|Down for the eighth consecutive month
|198,715
|75.3%
|Standard and small vehicles
|3,671
|37.2%
|Down for the eighth consecutive month
|44,141
|73.7%
|Overseas sales
|43,019
|22.4%
|Down for the fifth consecutive month
|562,406
|54.8%
|India
|13,865
|11.2%
|Down for the fourth consecutive month
|367,241
|53.5%
|Others
|29,154
|42.3%
|Down for the fifth consecutive month
|195,165
|57.3%
*Minivehicle: Small-sized car unique to Japan with an overall length of 3.4m or less, an overall width of 1.48m or less, an overall height of 2m or less, and an engine displacement of 660cc or less.
*Standard and small vehicle: Car that exceeds the above minivehicle specification.
*Overseas sales: preliminary-based prospect
- Global sales:
Decreased year-on-year owing to the impact of the COVID-19.
- Japan sales:
Decreased year-on-year owing to decrease in sales of models including the Spacia and WagonR minicars, and the Solio and Swift compact cars.
- Overseas sales:
Decreased year-on-year owing to decrease in major areas including India.
Exports
|May
2020
(units)
|Year-on-Year
|Year-on-Year Trends
|Jan.–May
2020
(units)
|Year-on-Year
|Exports
|4,665
|32.4%
|Down for the second consecutive month
|59,495
|79.0%
*Total of exported CBU units + CKD units.
- Overall exports decreased year-on-year owing to decrease in exports to areas including Europe and Latin America.
SOURCE: Suzuki