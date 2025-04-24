Suzuki March 2025 and fiscal year 2024 automobile production, sales, and export figures

<March 2025>
Production
|March 2025
(units)
|Year-on-Year
|Year-on-Year
Trends
|Global production
|278,412
|98.6%
|Down for the second consecutive month
|Japan production
|66,153
|68.7%
|Down for the second consecutive month
|Overseas production
|212,259
|114.2%
|Up for the second consecutive month
|India
|194,779
|117.0%
|Up for the sixth consecutive month
|Others
|17,480
|90.2%
|Down for the 25th consecutive month
*Japan production: Complete built-up (CBU) units that include OEM units + complete knocked-down (CKD) units
*Overseas production: Units completed at overseas plants that exclude CKD units from Japan
- Japan production:
Decreased year-on-year owing to decrease in production for both the domestic market and exports.
- Overseas production:
Increased year-on-year owing to record-high production for March in India.
Sales
|March 2025
(units)
|Year-on-Year
|Year-on-Year
Trends
|Global sales
|287,884
|92.6%
|Down for the first time in six months
|Japan sales
|72,185
|87.0%
|Down for the first time in 15 months
|Minivehicles
|57,030
|85.9%
|Down for the first time in 15 months
|Standard and
small vehicles
|15,155
|91.6%
|Down for the first time in seven months
|Overseas sales
|215,699
|94.7%
|Down for the second consecutive month
|India
|153,134
|98.0%
|Down for the first time in five months
|Others
|62,565
|87.4%
|Down for the second consecutive month
*Minivehicle: Small-sized car unique to Japan with an overall length of 3.4m or less, an overall width of 1.48m or less, an overall height of 2m or less, and an engine displacement of 660cc or less.
*Standard and small vehicle: Car that exceeds the above minivehicle specification.
*India: Indian domestic wholesales figures.
- Japan sales:
Decreased year-on-year owing to decrease in both mini vehicle and standard and small vehicle sales.
- Overseas sales:
Decreased year-on-year owing to decrease in sales in India, Europe, etc.
Exports
|March 2025
(units)
|Year-on-Year
|Year-on-Year
Trends
|Exports
|12,431
|70.0%
|Down for the third consecutive month
*Total of exported CBU units + CKD units.
- Decreased year-on-year owing to decrease in exports of CBUs.
<Fiscal Year 2024 (April 2024 – March 2025)>
Production
|Apr. 2024–
Mar. 2025
(units)
|Year-on-Year
|Year-on-Year
Trends
|Jan.–Mar.
2025
(units)
|Year-on-Year
|Global production
|3,295,860
|100.9%
|Up for the fourth consecutive year
|869,083
|99.6%
|Japan production
|994,710
|98.4%
|Down for the first time in three years
|228,783
|86.7%
|Overseas production
|2,301,150
|102.1%
|Up for the first time in two years
|640,300
|105.2%
|India
|2,101,761
|105.9%
|Up for the fourth consecutive year
|588,930
|107.2%
|Others
|199,389
|73.8%
|Down for the second consecutive year
|51,370
|86.6%
*Japan production: Complete built-up (CBU) units that include OEM units + complete knocked-down (CKD) units
*Overseas production: Units completed at overseas plants that exclude CKD units from Japan
- Japan production:
Decreased year-on-year owing to decrease in production for exports.
- Overseas production:
Increased year-on-year owing to increase in production in India, Pakistan, etc.
India marked record-high fiscal year production.
Sales
|Apr. 2024–
Mar. 2025
(units)
|Year-on-Year
|Year-on-Year
Trends
|Jan.–Mar.
2025
(units)
|Year-on-Year
|Global sales
|3,240,385
|102.3%
|Up for the fourth consecutive year
|877,161
|99.1%
|Japan sales
|717,720
|106.4%
|Up for the third consecutive year
|201,039
|98.0%
|Minivehicles
|584,733
|105.9%
|Up for the third consecutive year
|159,995
|96.9%
|Standard and
small vehicles
|132,987
|108.9%
|Up for the third consecutive year
|41,044
|102.8%
|Overseas sales
|2,522,665
|101.2%
|Up for the fourth consecutive year
|676,122
|99.4%
|India
|1,795,259
|100.1%
|Up for the fourth consecutive year
|494,323
|100.9%
|Others
|727,406
|103.9%
|Up for the first time in three years
|181,799
|95.6%
*Minivehicle: Small-sized car unique to Japan with an overall length of 3.4m or less, an overall width of 1.48m or less, an overall height of 2m or less, and an engine displacement of 660cc or less.
*Standard and small vehicle: Car that exceeds the above minivehicle specification.
*India: Indian domestic wholesales figures.
- Japan sales:
Increased year-on-year owing to increase in mini vehicle and standard and small vehicle sales.
- Overseas sales:
Increased year-on-year owing to increase in sales in India, the Middle East, Africa, etc.
India and the Middle East marked record-high fiscal year sales.
Exports
|Apr. 2024–
Mar. 2025
(units)
|Year-on-Year
|Year-on-Year
Trends
|Jan.–Mar.
2025
(units)
|Year-on-Year
|Exports
|216,941
|93.4%
|Down for the second consecutive year
|42,923
|67.5%
*Total of exported CBU units + CKD units.
- Decreased year-on-year owing to decrease in exports of CBUs, despite increase in CKDs.
*The figures shown are preliminary.
SOURCE: Suzuki