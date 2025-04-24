Suzuki March 2025 and fiscal year 2024 automobile production, sales, and export figures

March 2025

(units) Year-on-Year Year-on-Year

Trends Global sales 287,884 92.6% Down for the first time in six months Japan sales 72,185 87.0% Down for the first time in 15 months Minivehicles 57,030 85.9% Down for the first time in 15 months Standard and

small vehicles 15,155 91.6% Down for the first time in seven months Overseas sales 215,699 94.7% Down for the second consecutive month India 153,134 98.0% Down for the first time in five months Others 62,565 87.4% Down for the second consecutive month

*Minivehicle: Small-sized car unique to Japan with an overall length of 3.4m or less, an overall width of 1.48m or less, an overall height of 2m or less, and an engine displacement of 660cc or less.

*Standard and small vehicle: Car that exceeds the above minivehicle specification.

*India: Indian domestic wholesales figures.

Japan sales:

Decreased year-on-year owing to decrease in both mini vehicle and standard and small vehicle sales.

Decreased year-on-year owing to decrease in sales in India, Europe, etc.

Exports

March 2025

(units) Year-on-Year Year-on-Year

Trends Exports 12,431 70.0% Down for the third consecutive month

*Total of exported CBU units + CKD units.

Decreased year-on-year owing to decrease in exports of CBUs.

<Fiscal Year 2024 (April 2024 – March 2025)>

Production

Apr. 2024–

Mar. 2025

(units) Year-on-Year Year-on-Year

Trends Jan.–Mar.

2025

(units) Year-on-Year Global production 3,295,860 100.9% Up for the fourth consecutive year 869,083 99.6% Japan production 994,710 98.4% Down for the first time in three years 228,783 86.7% Overseas production 2,301,150 102.1% Up for the first time in two years 640,300 105.2% India 2,101,761 105.9% Up for the fourth consecutive year 588,930 107.2% Others 199,389 73.8% Down for the second consecutive year 51,370 86.6%

*Japan production: Complete built-up (CBU) units that include OEM units + complete knocked-down (CKD) units

*Overseas production: Units completed at overseas plants that exclude CKD units from Japan

Japan production:

Decreased year-on-year owing to decrease in production for exports.

Increased year-on-year owing to increase in production in India, Pakistan, etc.

India marked record-high fiscal year production.

Sales

Apr. 2024–

Mar. 2025

(units) Year-on-Year Year-on-Year

Trends Jan.–Mar.

2025

(units) Year-on-Year Global sales 3,240,385 102.3% Up for the fourth consecutive year 877,161 99.1% Japan sales 717,720 106.4% Up for the third consecutive year 201,039 98.0% Minivehicles 584,733 105.9% Up for the third consecutive year 159,995 96.9% Standard and

small vehicles 132,987 108.9% Up for the third consecutive year 41,044 102.8% Overseas sales 2,522,665 101.2% Up for the fourth consecutive year 676,122 99.4% India 1,795,259 100.1% Up for the fourth consecutive year 494,323 100.9% Others 727,406 103.9% Up for the first time in three years 181,799 95.6%

Japan sales:

Increased year-on-year owing to increase in mini vehicle and standard and small vehicle sales.

Increased year-on-year owing to increase in sales in India, the Middle East, Africa, etc.

India and the Middle East marked record-high fiscal year sales.

Exports

Apr. 2024–

Mar. 2025

(units) Year-on-Year Year-on-Year

Trends Jan.–Mar.

2025

(units) Year-on-Year Exports 216,941 93.4% Down for the second consecutive year 42,923 67.5%

*Total of exported CBU units + CKD units.

Decreased year-on-year owing to decrease in exports of CBUs, despite increase in CKDs.

*The figures shown are preliminary.

SOURCE: Suzuki