Suzuki March 2023 and fiscal year 2022 automobile production, sales, and export figures (Preliminary)

<March 2023>
Production
|March
2023
(units)
|Year-on-Year
|Year-on-Year Trends
|Global production
|276,984
|99.1%
|Down for the second consecutive month
|Japan production
|93,968
|111.6%
|Up for the first time in two months
|Overseas production
|183,016
|93.7%
|Down for the second consecutive month
|India
|154,122
|94.3%
|Down for the second consecutive month
|Others
|28,894
|90.7%
|Down for the first time in three months
- *Japan production: Complete built-up (CBU) units + complete knocked-down (CKD) units
- *Overseas production: Units completed at overseas plants that exclude CKD units from Japan
- Japan production: Increased year-on-year owing to increase in production of both domestic and export.
- Overseas production: Decreased year-on-year owing to decrease in areas including India.
Sales
|March 2023 (units)
|Year-on-Year
|Year-on-Year Trends
|Global sales
|272,184
|98.2%
|Down for the first time in three months
|Japan sales
|67,950
|105.1%
|Up for the tenth consecutive month
|Minivehicles
|53,318
|99.3%
|Down for the first time in ten months
|Standard and
small vehicles
|14,632
|133.4%
|Up for the tenth consecutive month
|Overseas sales
|204,234
|96.1%
|Down for the first time in three months
|India
|136,787
|99.4%
|Down for the first time in three months
|Others
|67,447
|90.1%
|Down for the fourth consecutive month
- *Minivehicle: Small-sized car unique to Japan with an overall length of 3.4m or less, an overall width of 1.48m or less, an overall height of 2m or less, and an engine displacement of 660cc or less.
- *Standard and small vehicle: Car that exceeds the above minivehicle specification.
- *India: Indian domestic wholesales figures.
- Japan sales: Increased year-on-year owing to increase in standard and small vehicle sales.
- Overseas sales: Decreased year-on-year owing to decrease in sales in countries such as India, Pakistan etc.
Exports
|March 2023 (units)
|Year-on-Year
|Year-on-Year Trends
|Exports
|27,063
|147.1%
|Up for the first time in two months
- *Total of exported CBU units + CKD units.
- Increased year-on-year owing to increase in export to areas including Europe, Latin America, etc.
<Fiscal 2022 (April 2022 – March 2023)>
Production
|Apr. 2022– Mar. 2023
(units)
|Year-on-Year
|Year-on-Year
Trends
|Jan.–Mar. 2023
(units)
|Year-on-Year
|Global production
|3,210,490
|113.8%
|Up for the second consecutive year
|832,712
|104.8%
|Japan production
|954,151
|113.7%
|Up for the first time in four years
|248,768
|116.0%
|Overseas production
|2,256,339
|113.8%
|Up for the second consecutive year
|583,944
|100.7%
|India
|1,921,551
|115.9%
|Up for the second consecutive year
|499,865
|101.1%
|Others
|334,788
|103.4%
|Up for the second consecutive year
|84,079
|98.2%
- *Japan production: Complete built-up (CBU) units + complete knocked-down (CKD) units
- *Overseas production: Units completed at overseas plants that exclude CKD units from Japan
- Japan production: Increased year-on-year owing to increase in both domestic and export.
- Overseas production: Increased year-on-year owing to increase in areas including India.
India marked record high production for a fiscal year.
Sales
|Apr. 2022– Mar. 2023
(units)
|Year-on-Year
|Year-on-Year
Trends
|Jan.–Mar. 2023
(units)
|Year-on-Year
|Global sales
|3,000,337
|110.8%
|Up for the second consecutive year
|790,154
|104.2%
|Japan sales
|627,245
|111.7%
|Up for the first time in four years
|181,260
|115.6%
|Minivehicles
|515,897
|109.6%
|Up for the first time in four years
|144,645
|111.2%
|Standard and
small vehicles
|111,348
|122.5%
|Up for the first time in four years
|36,615
|137.4%
|Overseas sales
|2,373,092
|110.6%
|Up for the second consecutive year
|608,894
|101.3%
|India
|1,644,876
|120.5%
|Up for the second consecutive year
|438,977
|107.7%
|Others
|728,216
|93.3%
|Down for the first time in two years
|169,917
|87.8%
- *Minivehicle: Small-sized car unique to Japan with an overall length of 3.4m or less, an overall width of 1.48m or less, an overall height of 2m or less, and an engine displacement of 660cc or less.
- *Standard and small vehicle: Car that exceeds the above minivehicle specification.
- *India: Indian domestic wholesales figures.
- Japan sales: Increased year-on-year owing to increase in both minivehicle and standard and small vehicle sales.
- Overseas sales: Increased year-on-year owing to increase in areas including India, Oceania, Middle East, Africa, etc.
Oceania, Middle East, and Africa marked record high sales for a fiscal year.
Exports
|Apr. 2022–Mar. 2023
(units)
|Year-on-Year
|Year-on-Year
Trends
|Jan.–Mar. 2023
(units)
|Year-on-Year
|Exports
|236,634
|117.0%
|Up for the first time in two years
|64,361
|126.9%
- *Total of exported CBU units + CKD units.
- Increased year-on-year owing to increase in exports to areas including Latin America, Europe, etc.
SOURCE: Suzuki