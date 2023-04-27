Suzuki March 2023 and fiscal year 2022 automobile production, sales, and export figures (Preliminary)

<March 2023>

Production

March
2023
(units)		Year-on-YearYear-on-Year Trends
Global production276,98499.1%Down for the second consecutive month
Japan production93,968111.6%Up for the first time in two months
Overseas production183,01693.7%Down for the second consecutive month
India154,12294.3%Down for the second consecutive month
Others28,89490.7%Down for the first time in three months
  • *Japan production: Complete built-up (CBU) units + complete knocked-down (CKD) units
  • *Overseas production: Units completed at overseas plants that exclude CKD units from Japan
  • Japan production: Increased year-on-year owing to increase in production of both domestic and export.
  • Overseas production: Decreased year-on-year owing to decrease in areas including India.

Sales

March 2023 (units)Year-on-YearYear-on-Year Trends
Global sales272,18498.2%Down for the first time in three months
Japan sales67,950105.1%Up for the tenth consecutive month
Minivehicles53,31899.3%Down for the first time in ten months
Standard and
small vehicles		14,632133.4%Up for the tenth consecutive month
Overseas sales204,23496.1%Down for the first time in three months
India136,78799.4%Down for the first time in three months
Others67,44790.1%Down for the fourth consecutive month
  • *Minivehicle: Small-sized car unique to Japan with an overall length of 3.4m or less, an overall width of 1.48m or less, an overall height of 2m or less, and an engine displacement of 660cc or less.
  • *Standard and small vehicle: Car that exceeds the above minivehicle specification.
  • *India: Indian domestic wholesales figures.
  • Japan sales: Increased year-on-year owing to increase in standard and small vehicle sales.
  • Overseas sales: Decreased year-on-year owing to decrease in sales in countries such as India, Pakistan etc.

Exports

March 2023 (units)Year-on-YearYear-on-Year Trends
Exports27,063147.1%Up for the first time in two months
  • *Total of exported CBU units + CKD units.
  • Increased year-on-year owing to increase in export to areas including Europe, Latin America, etc.

<Fiscal 2022 (April 2022 – March 2023)>

Production

Apr. 2022– Mar. 2023
(units)		Year-on-YearYear-on-Year
Trends		Jan.–Mar. 2023
(units)		Year-on-Year
Global production3,210,490113.8%Up for the second consecutive year832,712104.8%
Japan production954,151113.7%Up for the first time in four years248,768116.0%
Overseas production2,256,339113.8%Up for the second consecutive year583,944100.7%
India1,921,551115.9%Up for the second consecutive year499,865101.1%
Others334,788103.4%Up for the second consecutive year84,07998.2%
  • *Japan production: Complete built-up (CBU) units + complete knocked-down (CKD) units
  • *Overseas production: Units completed at overseas plants that exclude CKD units from Japan
  • Japan production: Increased year-on-year owing to increase in both domestic and export.
  • Overseas production: Increased year-on-year owing to increase in areas including India.
    India marked record high production for a fiscal year.

Sales

Apr. 2022– Mar. 2023
(units)		Year-on-YearYear-on-Year
Trends		Jan.–Mar. 2023
(units)		Year-on-Year
Global sales3,000,337110.8%Up for the second consecutive year790,154104.2%
Japan sales627,245111.7%Up for the first time in four years181,260115.6%
Minivehicles515,897109.6%Up for the first time in four years144,645111.2%
Standard and
small vehicles		111,348122.5%Up for the first time in four years36,615137.4%
Overseas sales2,373,092110.6%Up for the second consecutive year608,894101.3%
India1,644,876120.5%Up for the second consecutive year438,977107.7%
Others728,21693.3%Down for the first time in two years169,91787.8%
  • *Minivehicle: Small-sized car unique to Japan with an overall length of 3.4m or less, an overall width of 1.48m or less, an overall height of 2m or less, and an engine displacement of 660cc or less.
  • *Standard and small vehicle: Car that exceeds the above minivehicle specification.
  • *India: Indian domestic wholesales figures.
  • Japan sales: Increased year-on-year owing to increase in both minivehicle and standard and small vehicle sales.
  • Overseas sales: Increased year-on-year owing to increase in areas including India, Oceania, Middle East, Africa, etc.
    Oceania, Middle East, and Africa marked record high sales for a fiscal year.

Exports

Apr. 2022–Mar. 2023
(units)		Year-on-YearYear-on-Year
Trends		Jan.–Mar. 2023
(units)		Year-on-Year
Exports236,634117.0%Up for the first time in two years64,361126.9%
  • *Total of exported CBU units + CKD units.
  • Increased year-on-year owing to increase in exports to areas including Latin America, Europe, etc.

SOURCE: Suzuki

