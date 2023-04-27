Suzuki March 2023 and fiscal year 2022 automobile production, sales, and export figures (Preliminary)

March 2023 (units) Year-on-Year Year-on-Year Trends

Global sales 272,184 98.2% Down for the first time in three months

Japan sales 67,950 105.1% Up for the tenth consecutive month

Minivehicles 53,318 99.3% Down for the first time in ten months

Standard and

small vehicles 14,632 133.4% Up for the tenth consecutive month

Overseas sales 204,234 96.1% Down for the first time in three months

India 136,787 99.4% Down for the first time in three months