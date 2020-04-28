Suzuki March 2020 and fiscal 2019 automobile production, sales, and export figures (preliminary)

March 2020
Production
|March
2020
(units)
|Year-on-Year
|Year-on-Year Trends
|Jan.–Mar.
2020
(units)
|Year-on-Year
|Global production
|213,159
|77.2%
|Down for the third consecutive month
|765,919
|89.5%
|Japan production
|91,435
|101.3%
|Up for the first time in 11 months
|248,175
|99.0%
|Overseas production
|121,724
|65.5%
|Down for the third consecutive month
|517,744
|85.6%
|India
|92,508
|67.9%
|Down for the third consecutive month
|412,487
|88.1%
|Others
|29,216
|58.9%
|Down for the eighth consecutive month
|105,257
|77.1%
- *Japan production: Complete built-up (CBU) units + complete knocked-down (CKD) units
- *Overseas production: Units completed at overseas plants that exclude CKD units from Japan
- Global production:
Decreased year-on-year owing to suspension of production due to the impact of the COVID-19.
- Japan production:
Increased year-on-year owing to increase in production for exports.
- Overseas production:
Decreased year-on-year owing to decrease in countries including India and Pakistan.
Sales
|March
2020
(units)
|Year-on-Year
|Year-on-Year Trends
|Jan.–Mar.
2020
(units)
|Year-on-Year
|Global sales
|198,157
|63.7%
|Down for the third consecutive month
|691,801
|81.7%
|Japan sales
|78,401
|90.1%
|Down for the sixth consecutive month
|187,372
|88.8%
|Minivehicles
|63,968
|89.7%
|Down for the sixth consecutive month
|152,967
|88.7%
|Standard and small vehicles
|14,433
|91.8%
|Down for the sixth consecutive month
|34,405
|89.1%
|Overseas sales
|119,756
|53.5%
|Down for the third consecutive month
|504,429
|79.3%
|India
|76,976
|52.1%
|Down for the second consecutive month
|353,376
|82.4%
|Others
|42,780
|56.1%
|Down for the third consecutive month
|151,053
|72.9%
- *Minivehicle: Small-sized car unique to Japan with an overall length of 3.4m or less, an overall width of 1.48m or less, an overall height of 2m or less, and an engine displacement of 660cc or less.
- *Standard and small vehicle: Car that exceeds the above minivehicle specification.
- *Overseas sales: preliminary-based prospect
- Global sales:
Decreased year-on-year owing to decrease in both Japan and overseas sales.
- Japan sales:
Minivehicle sales decreased year-on-year owing to decrease in sales of models including the WagonR and the Spacia.
Standard and small vehicle sales decreased year-on-year owing to decrease in sales of models including the XBEE.
- Overseas sales:
Decreased year-on-year owing to decrease in countries including India and Pakistan.
SOURCE: Suzuki