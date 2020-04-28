Suzuki March 2020 and fiscal 2019 automobile production, sales, and export figures (preliminary)

Global production decreased year-on-year owing to suspension of production due to the impact of the COVID-19

   April 28th, 2020

March 2020

Production

March
2020
(units)		 Year-on-Year Year-on-Year Trends Jan.–Mar.
2020
(units)		 Year-on-Year
Global production 213,159 77.2% Down for the third consecutive month 765,919 89.5%
Japan production 91,435 101.3% Up for the first time in 11 months 248,175 99.0%
Overseas production 121,724 65.5% Down for the third consecutive month 517,744 85.6%
India 92,508 67.9% Down for the third consecutive month 412,487 88.1%
Others 29,216 58.9% Down for the eighth consecutive month 105,257 77.1%
  • *Japan production: Complete built-up (CBU) units + complete knocked-down (CKD) units
  • *Overseas production: Units completed at overseas plants that exclude CKD units from Japan
  • Global production:
    Decreased year-on-year owing to suspension of production due to the impact of the COVID-19.
  • Japan production:
    Increased year-on-year owing to increase in production for exports.
  • Overseas production:
    Decreased year-on-year owing to decrease in countries including India and Pakistan.

Sales

March
2020
(units)		 Year-on-Year Year-on-Year Trends Jan.–Mar.
2020
(units)		 Year-on-Year
Global sales 198,157 63.7% Down for the third consecutive month 691,801 81.7%
Japan sales 78,401 90.1% Down for the sixth consecutive month 187,372 88.8%
Minivehicles 63,968 89.7% Down for the sixth consecutive month 152,967 88.7%
Standard and small vehicles 14,433 91.8% Down for the sixth consecutive month 34,405 89.1%
Overseas sales 119,756 53.5% Down for the third consecutive month 504,429 79.3%
India 76,976 52.1% Down for the second consecutive month 353,376 82.4%
Others 42,780 56.1% Down for the third consecutive month 151,053 72.9%
  • *Minivehicle: Small-sized car unique to Japan with an overall length of 3.4m or less, an overall width of 1.48m or less, an overall height of 2m or less, and an engine displacement of 660cc or less.
  • *Standard and small vehicle: Car that exceeds the above minivehicle specification.
  • *Overseas sales: preliminary-based prospect
  • Global sales:
    Decreased year-on-year owing to decrease in both Japan and overseas sales.
  • Japan sales:
    Minivehicle sales decreased year-on-year owing to decrease in sales of models including the WagonR and the Spacia.
    Standard and small vehicle sales decreased year-on-year owing to decrease in sales of models including the XBEE.
  • Overseas sales:
    Decreased year-on-year owing to decrease in countries including India and Pakistan.

