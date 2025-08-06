Suzuki makes additional investments in Bumper through Suzuki Global Ventures

Suzuki Motor Corporation (hereinafter, Suzuki) has made an additional investment in Bumper International Limited (Head office: London, England; CEO: James Jackson; hereinafter “Bumper”) through the corporate venture capital fund, Suzuki Global Ventures (hereinafter "SGV")

Suzuki Motor Corporation (hereinafter, Suzuki) has made an additional investment in Bumper International Limited (Head office: London, England; CEO: James Jackson; hereinafter “Bumper”) through the corporate venture capital fund, Suzuki Global Ventures (hereinafter “SGV”).

Bumper is a fintech company that provides a wide range of payment services in the UK, Ireland, Germany, the Netherlands and Spain, with a focus on Buy Now Pay Later services for car repairs and services. They improve the convenience of users in payments and help their member store attract customers.

SGV first invested in Bumper in April 2024. Since then, the company has grown from offering Buy Now Pay Later services to providing a portfolio of digital payment services. It has also expanded its business by providing business intelligence tools for dealers, supporting them to streamline their operations by improving payment processes and business management.

Through this additional investment, Suzuki will support the growth of Bumper and further strengthen the partnership between the two companies, aiming to increase revenues in the entire range of aftersales services related to mobility, including new car sales, maintenance and accessory sales, insurance and finance.

Outline of Bumper

Company name Bumper International Limited Headquarters London, England CEO James Jackson Foundation 2013 Business outline Provides payment services for car repairs and services, data analysis tools for dealerships URL https://www.bumper.co/

SOURCE: Suzuki