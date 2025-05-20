Suzuki lays foundation for India’s new motorcycle plant

Suzuki Motor Corporation’s motorcycle subsidiary in India, Suzuki Motorcycle India Private Limited (hereinafter SMIPL) held the foundation stone laying ceremony on May 20 for its new motorcycle manufacturing plant to be constructed in Kharkhoda in the state of Haryana, India

Suzuki Motor Corporation’s motorcycle subsidiary in India, Suzuki Motorcycle India Private Limited (hereinafter SMIPL) held the foundation stone laying ceremony on May 20 for its new motorcycle manufacturing plant to be constructed in Kharkhoda in the state of Haryana, India.

The ceremony took place at the planned site of the new factory in Kharkhoda. Attendees included Haryana State government officials, Kyoko Hokugo, Minister, Embassy of Japan in India, Kenichi Umeda, Managing Director of SMIPL, and Takashi Ise, Managing Officer, Executive General Manager, Motorcycle Operations of Suzuki.

Since the start of production in 2006, SMIPL has manufactured approximately 9 million motorcycles cumulatively, supplying not only the Indian domestic market but also exporting to regions including Latin America, Japan, and Europe. With the growing demand for motorcycles in India, SMIPL will build the new plant to expand production capacity in line with market growth. The initial production capacity of the new plant will be 750,000 units.

Through the construction of this new plant, Suzuki aims to continue providing diverse mobility options in India, a country experiencing ongoing economic growth, and contribute to the Indian government’s “Make in India” initiative.

Overview of the Kharkhoda new motorcycle plant

Scheduled SOP 2027 Production Capacity 750,000 units /year Area Approx. 0.4 million m2 (100 Acres) Total Investment Approx. 11.74 billion Rupees

(Approx. 19.7 billion Yen)

SOURCE: Suzuki