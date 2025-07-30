Suzuki June and January to June 2025 automobile production, sales, and export figures

< June >
Production
|June
2025
(units)
|Year-on-Year
|Year-on-Year
Trends
|Global production
|225,132
|95.9%
|Down for the fifth consecutive month
|Japan production
|82,971
|97.2%
|Down for the fifth consecutive month
|Overseas production
|142,161
|95.1%
|Down for the first time in five months
|India
|127,504
|95.9%
|Down for the first time in nine months
|Others
|14,657
|88.8%
|Down for the 28th consecutive month
*Japan production: Complete built-up (CBU) units that include OEM units + complete knocked-down (CKD) units
*Overseas production: Units completed at overseas plants that exclude CKD units from Japan
- Japan production: Decreased year-on-year owing to decrease in production for both domestic and exports.
- Overseas production: Decreased year-on-year owing to decrease in production in India, Hungary etc.
Sales
|June
2025
(units)
|Year-on-Year
|Year-on-Year
Trends
|Global sales
|248,587
|95.4%
|Down for the fourth consecutive month
|Japan sales
|62,220
|105.8%
|Up for the first time in three months
|Mini vehicles
|48,118
|99.0%
|Down for the second consecutive month
|Standard and
small vehicles
|14,102
|138.2%
|Up for the third consecutive month
|Overseas sales
|186,367
|92.4%
|Down for the fifth consecutive month
|India
|121,339
|86.7%
|Down for the second consecutive month
|Others
|65,028
|105.3%
|Up for the first time in five months
*Minivehicle: Small-sized car unique to Japan with an overall length of 3.4m or less, an overall width of 1.48m or less, an overall height of 2m or less, and an engine displacement of 660cc or less.
*Standard and small vehicle: Car that exceeds the above minivehicle specification.
*India: Indian domestic wholesales figures.
- Japan sales:
Increased year-on-year owing to record high sales of standard and small vehicle sales for June.
- Overseas sales:
Decreased year-on-year owing to decrease in sales in India, despite increase in Pakistan, etc.
Exports
|June
2025
(units)
|Year-on-Year
|Year-on-Year
Trends
|Exports
|16,257
|74.5%
|Down for the sixth consecutive month
- *Export units: CBU and CKD units exported from Japan.
- Decreased year-on-year owing to decrease in exports to Europe, etc.
< January to June 2025 >
Production
|Jan. – June
2025
(units)
|Year-on-Year
|Year-on-Year
Trends
|Apr. – June
2025
(units)
|Year-on-Year
|Global production
|1,650,943
|98.5%
|Down for the first time in five periods
|781,860
|97.3%
|Japan production
|460,096
|88.6%
|Down for the first time in three periods
|231,313
|90.7%
|Overseas production
|1,190,847
|102.9%
|Up for the second consecutive period
|550,547
|100.4%
|India
|1,092,131
|104.5%
|Up for the fifth consecutive period
|503,201
|101.5%
|Others
|98,716
|88.3%
|Down for the third consecutive period
|47,346
|90.3%
- *Japan production: Complete built-up (CBU) units that include OEM units + complete knocked-down (CKD) units
- *Overseas production: Units completed at overseas plants that exclude CKD units from Japan
- Japan production:
Decreased year-on-year owing to decrease in production for both domestic and exports.
- Overseas production:
Increased year-on-year owing to record high production for January to June in India.
Sales
|Jan. – June
2025
(units)
|Year-on-Year
|Year-on-Year
Trends
|Apr. – June
2025
(units)
|Year-on-Year
|Global sales
|1,631,595
|97.7%
|Down for the first time in five periods
|754,407
|96.2%
|Japan sales
|377,346
|100.5%
|Up for the third consecutive period
|176,307
|103.6%
|Mini vehicles
|297,476
|97.3%
|Down for the first time in three periods
|137,481
|97.9%
|Standard and
small vehicles
|79,870
|114.6%
|Up for the third consecutive period
|38,826
|130.4%
|Overseas sales
|1,254,249
|96.9%
|Down for the first time in five periods
|578,100
|94.1%
|India
|896,405
|97.8%
|Down for the first time in five periods
|402,082
|94.2%
|Others
|357,844
|94.8%
|Down for the first time in two periods
|176,018
|94.0%
*Minivehicle: Small-sized car unique to Japan with an overall length of 3.4m or less, an overall width of 1.48m or less, an overall height of 2m or less, and an engine displacement of 660cc or less.
*Standard and small vehicle: Car that exceeds the above minivehicle specification.
*India: Indian domestic wholesales figures.
- Japan sales:
Increased year-on-year owing to record high sales of standard and small vehicle for January to June.
- Overseas sales:
Decreased year-on-year owing to decrease in sales in India, etc., despite increase in Africa, the Middle East, etc.
Africa and the Middle East marked record high sales for January to June.
Exports
|Jan. – June
2025
(units)
|Year-on-Year
|Year-on-Year
Trends
|Apr. – June
2025
(units)
|Year-on-Year
|Exports
|88,108
|70.4%
|Down for the first time in five periods
|45,185
|73.3%
*Export units: CBU and CKD units exported from Japan.
- Decreased year-on-year owing to decrease in exports to Europe, etc.
*The figures shown are preliminary.
SOURCE: Suzuki