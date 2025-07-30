Suzuki June and January to June 2025 automobile production, sales, and export figures

< June >

Production

June

2025

(units) Year-on-Year Year-on-Year

Trends Global production 225,132 95.9% Down for the fifth consecutive month Japan production 82,971 97.2% Down for the fifth consecutive month Overseas production 142,161 95.1% Down for the first time in five months India 127,504 95.9% Down for the first time in nine months Others 14,657 88.8% Down for the 28th consecutive month

*Japan production: Complete built-up (CBU) units that include OEM units + complete knocked-down (CKD) units

*Overseas production: Units completed at overseas plants that exclude CKD units from Japan

Japan production: Decreased year-on-year owing to decrease in production for both domestic and exports.

Overseas production: Decreased year-on-year owing to decrease in production in India, Hungary etc.

Sales

June

2025

(units) Year-on-Year Year-on-Year

Trends Global sales 248,587 95.4% Down for the fourth consecutive month Japan sales 62,220 105.8% Up for the first time in three months Mini vehicles 48,118 99.0% Down for the second consecutive month Standard and

small vehicles 14,102 138.2% Up for the third consecutive month Overseas sales 186,367 92.4% Down for the fifth consecutive month India 121,339 86.7% Down for the second consecutive month Others 65,028 105.3% Up for the first time in five months

*Minivehicle: Small-sized car unique to Japan with an overall length of 3.4m or less, an overall width of 1.48m or less, an overall height of 2m or less, and an engine displacement of 660cc or less.

*Standard and small vehicle: Car that exceeds the above minivehicle specification.

*India: Indian domestic wholesales figures.

Japan sales:

Increased year-on-year owing to record high sales of standard and small vehicle sales for June.

Increased year-on-year owing to record high sales of standard and small vehicle sales for June. Overseas sales:

Decreased year-on-year owing to decrease in sales in India, despite increase in Pakistan, etc.

Exports

June

2025

(units) Year-on-Year Year-on-Year

Trends Exports 16,257 74.5% Down for the sixth consecutive month

*Export units: CBU and CKD units exported from Japan.

Decreased year-on-year owing to decrease in exports to Europe, etc.

< January to June 2025 >

Production

Jan. – June

2025

(units) Year-on-Year Year-on-Year

Trends Apr. – June

2025

(units) Year-on-Year Global production 1,650,943 98.5% Down for the first time in five periods 781,860 97.3% Japan production 460,096 88.6% Down for the first time in three periods 231,313 90.7% Overseas production 1,190,847 102.9% Up for the second consecutive period 550,547 100.4% India 1,092,131 104.5% Up for the fifth consecutive period 503,201 101.5% Others 98,716 88.3% Down for the third consecutive period 47,346 90.3%

*Japan production: Complete built-up (CBU) units that include OEM units + complete knocked-down (CKD) units

*Overseas production: Units completed at overseas plants that exclude CKD units from Japan

Japan production:

Decreased year-on-year owing to decrease in production for both domestic and exports.

Decreased year-on-year owing to decrease in production for both domestic and exports. Overseas production:

Increased year-on-year owing to record high production for January to June in India.

Sales

Jan. – June

2025

(units) Year-on-Year Year-on-Year

Trends Apr. – June

2025

(units) Year-on-Year Global sales 1,631,595 97.7% Down for the first time in five periods 754,407 96.2% Japan sales 377,346 100.5% Up for the third consecutive period 176,307 103.6% Mini vehicles 297,476 97.3% Down for the first time in three periods 137,481 97.9% Standard and

small vehicles 79,870 114.6% Up for the third consecutive period 38,826 130.4% Overseas sales 1,254,249 96.9% Down for the first time in five periods 578,100 94.1% India 896,405 97.8% Down for the first time in five periods 402,082 94.2% Others 357,844 94.8% Down for the first time in two periods 176,018 94.0%

*Minivehicle: Small-sized car unique to Japan with an overall length of 3.4m or less, an overall width of 1.48m or less, an overall height of 2m or less, and an engine displacement of 660cc or less.

*Standard and small vehicle: Car that exceeds the above minivehicle specification.

*India: Indian domestic wholesales figures.

Japan sales:

Increased year-on-year owing to record high sales of standard and small vehicle for January to June.

Increased year-on-year owing to record high sales of standard and small vehicle for January to June. Overseas sales:

Decreased year-on-year owing to decrease in sales in India, etc., despite increase in Africa, the Middle East, etc.

Africa and the Middle East marked record high sales for January to June.

Exports

Jan. – June

2025

(units) Year-on-Year Year-on-Year

Trends Apr. – June

2025

(units) Year-on-Year Exports 88,108 70.4% Down for the first time in five periods 45,185 73.3%

*Export units: CBU and CKD units exported from Japan.

Decreased year-on-year owing to decrease in exports to Europe, etc.

*The figures shown are preliminary.

SOURCE: Suzuki