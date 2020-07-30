Suzuki: June 2020 preliminary automobile production, sales, and export figures

Overall exports increased year-on-year owing to increase in exports to areas including Europe

   July 30, 2020

Production

June
2020
(units)		 Year-on-Year Year-on-Year Trends Jan.–June
2020
(units)		 Year-on-Year
Global production 148,432 67.6% Down for the sixth consecutive month 997,611 62.0%
Japan production 83,173 115.3% Up for the first time in three months 394,984 82.7%
Overseas production 65,259 44.3% Down for the sixth consecutive month 602,627 53.2%
India 50,740 45.4% Down for the sixth consecutive month 466,941 53.0%
Others 14,519 40.9% Down for the eleventh consecutive month 135,686 54.1%
  • *Japan production: Complete built-up (CBU) units + complete knocked-down (CKD) units
  • *Overseas production: Units completed at overseas plants that exclude CKD units from Japan
  • Global production:
    Decreased year-on-year owing to the impact of the COVID-19.
  • Japan production:
    Increased year-on-year owing to increase in production for both domestic and exports.
  • Overseas production:
    Decreased year-on-year owing to decrease in major areas including India.

Sales

June
2020
(units)		 Year-on-Year Year-on-Year Trends Jan.–June
2020
(units)		 Year-on-Year
Global sales 149,935 63.9% Down for the sixth consecutive month 955,226 60.3%
Japan sales 50,572 93.3% Down for the ninth consecutive month 293,428 77.6%
Minivehicles 42,277 94.4% Down for the ninth consecutive month 240,992 78.1%
Standard and small vehicles 8,295 87.8% Down for the ninth consecutive month 52,436 75.6%
Overseas sales 99,363 55.1% Down for the sixth consecutive month 661,798 54.8%
India 52,300 46.3% Down for the fifth consecutive month 419,541 52.5%
Others 47,063 70.0% Down for the sixth consecutive month 242,257 59.4%
  • Minivehicle: Small-sized car unique to Japan with an overall length of 3.4m or less, an overall width of 1.48m or less, an overall height of 2m or less, and an engine displacement of 660cc or less.
  • *Standard and small vehicle: Car that exceeds the above minivehicle specification.
  • *Overseas sales: preliminary-based prospect
  • Global sales:
    Decreased year-on-year owing to the impact of the COVID-19.
  • Japan sales:
    Decreased year-on-year owing to decrease in sales of models including the EVERY minicar, and the XBEE compact car.
  • Overseas sales:
    Decreased year-on-year owing to decrease in major areas including India.

Exports

June
2020
(units)		 Year-on-Year Year-on-Year Trends Jan.–June
2020
(units)		 Year-on-Year
Exports 16,785 138.9% Up for the first time in three months 76,280 87.3%
  • *Total of exported CBU units + CKD units.
  • Overall exports increased year-on-year owing to increase in exports to areas including Europe.

SOURCE: Suzuki

