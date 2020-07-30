Suzuki: June 2020 preliminary automobile production, sales, and export figures

Production
|June
2020
(units)
|Year-on-Year
|Year-on-Year Trends
|Jan.–June
2020
(units)
|Year-on-Year
|Global production
|148,432
|67.6%
|Down for the sixth consecutive month
|997,611
|62.0%
|Japan production
|83,173
|115.3%
|Up for the first time in three months
|394,984
|82.7%
|Overseas production
|65,259
|44.3%
|Down for the sixth consecutive month
|602,627
|53.2%
|India
|50,740
|45.4%
|Down for the sixth consecutive month
|466,941
|53.0%
|Others
|14,519
|40.9%
|Down for the eleventh consecutive month
|135,686
|54.1%
- *Japan production: Complete built-up (CBU) units + complete knocked-down (CKD) units
- *Overseas production: Units completed at overseas plants that exclude CKD units from Japan
- Global production:
Decreased year-on-year owing to the impact of the COVID-19.
- Japan production:
Increased year-on-year owing to increase in production for both domestic and exports.
- Overseas production:
Decreased year-on-year owing to decrease in major areas including India.
Sales
|June
2020
(units)
|Year-on-Year
|Year-on-Year Trends
|Jan.–June
2020
(units)
|Year-on-Year
|Global sales
|149,935
|63.9%
|Down for the sixth consecutive month
|955,226
|60.3%
|Japan sales
|50,572
|93.3%
|Down for the ninth consecutive month
|293,428
|77.6%
|Minivehicles
|42,277
|94.4%
|Down for the ninth consecutive month
|240,992
|78.1%
|Standard and small vehicles
|8,295
|87.8%
|Down for the ninth consecutive month
|52,436
|75.6%
|Overseas sales
|99,363
|55.1%
|Down for the sixth consecutive month
|661,798
|54.8%
|India
|52,300
|46.3%
|Down for the fifth consecutive month
|419,541
|52.5%
|Others
|47,063
|70.0%
|Down for the sixth consecutive month
|242,257
|59.4%
- Minivehicle: Small-sized car unique to Japan with an overall length of 3.4m or less, an overall width of 1.48m or less, an overall height of 2m or less, and an engine displacement of 660cc or less.
- *Standard and small vehicle: Car that exceeds the above minivehicle specification.
- *Overseas sales: preliminary-based prospect
- Global sales:
Decreased year-on-year owing to the impact of the COVID-19.
- Japan sales:
Decreased year-on-year owing to decrease in sales of models including the EVERY minicar, and the XBEE compact car.
- Overseas sales:
Decreased year-on-year owing to decrease in major areas including India.
Exports
|June
2020
(units)
|Year-on-Year
|Year-on-Year Trends
|Jan.–June
2020
(units)
|Year-on-Year
|Exports
|16,785
|138.9%
|Up for the first time in three months
|76,280
|87.3%
- *Total of exported CBU units + CKD units.
- Overall exports increased year-on-year owing to increase in exports to areas including Europe.
SOURCE: Suzuki