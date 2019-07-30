Suzuki June 2019 automobile production, Japan sales, and export figures (preliminary)

Production
|June
2019
(units)
|Year-on-Year
|Year-on-Year Trends
|Jan.–June
2019
(units)
|Year-on-Year
|Japan production
|72,165
|81.9%
|Down for the second consecutive month
|477,729
|95.9%
|Overseas production
|147,377
|83.6%
|Down for the fifth consecutive month
|1,132,445
|89.4%
|Global production
|219,542
|83.0%
|Down for the fifth consecutive month
|1,610,174
|91.2%
- *Japan production: Complete built-up (CBU) units + complete knocked-down (CKD) units
- *Overseas production: Units completed at overseas plants that exclude CKD units from Japan
June 2019 key points
- Japan production volume decreased year-on-year owing to decrease in production for both domestic and exports.
- Overseas production volume decreased year-on-year owing to decrease in countries including India and Thailand.
January – June 2019 key points
- Japan production volume decreased year-on-year owing to decrease in production for both domestic and exports.
- Overseas production volume decreased year-on-year owing to decrease in countries including India and Indonesia.
Japan sales
|June
2019
(units)
|Year-on-Year
|Year-on-Year Trends
|Jan.–June
2019
(units)
|Year-on-Year
|Minivehicles
|44,765
|86.6%
|Down for the first time in 15 months
|308,681
|101.0%
|Standard and small vehicles
|9,452
|80.8%
|Down for the second consecutive month
|69,361
|101.5%
|Total
|54,217
|85.6%
|Down for the first time in 15 months
|378,042
|101.1%
- *Minivehicle: Small-sized car unique to Japan with an overall length of 3.4m or less, an overall width of 1.48m or less, an overall height of 2m or less, and an engine displacement of 660cc or less.
- *Standard and small vehicle: Car that exceeds the above minivehicle specification.
June 2019 key points
- Minivehicle sales in Japan decreased year-on-year owing to decrease in sales of models including WagonR and Alto.
- Standard and small vehicle sales in Japan decreased year-on-year owing to decrease in sales of models including Swift and XBEE.
January – June 2019 key points
- Minivehicle sales in Japan increased year-on-year owing to increase in sales of models including the all-new Jimny and Spacia.
- Standard and small vehicle sales in Japan became the highest ever for January – June mainly owing to the all-new Jimny Sierra and Solio.
Exports
|June
2019
(units)
|Year-on-Year
|Year-on-Year Trends
|Jan.–June
2019
(units)
|Year-on-Year
|Exports
|12,084
|72.0%
|Down for the fourth consecutive month
|87,393
|92.9%
- *Total of exported CBU units + CKD units.
June 2019 key point
- Overall exports decreased year-on-year mainly owing to decrease in exports to Latin America.
January – June 2019 key point
- Overall exports decreased year-on-year mainly owing to decrease in exports to Latin America.
SOURCE: Suzuki