Suzuki June 2019 automobile production, Japan sales, and export figures (preliminary)

Japan production volume decreased year-on-year owing to decrease in production for both domestic and exports

   July 30, 2019

Production

June
2019
(units)		 Year-on-Year Year-on-Year Trends Jan.–June
2019
(units)		 Year-on-Year
Japan production 72,165 81.9% Down for the second consecutive month 477,729 95.9%
Overseas production 147,377 83.6% Down for the fifth consecutive month 1,132,445 89.4%
Global production 219,542 83.0% Down for the fifth consecutive month 1,610,174 91.2%
  • *Japan production: Complete built-up (CBU) units + complete knocked-down (CKD) units
  • *Overseas production: Units completed at overseas plants that exclude CKD units from Japan

June 2019 key points

  • Japan production volume decreased year-on-year owing to decrease in production for both domestic and exports.
  • Overseas production volume decreased year-on-year owing to decrease in countries including India and Thailand.

January – June 2019 key points

  • Japan production volume decreased year-on-year owing to decrease in production for both domestic and exports.
  • Overseas production volume decreased year-on-year owing to decrease in countries including India and Indonesia.

Japan sales

June
2019
(units)		 Year-on-Year Year-on-Year Trends Jan.–June
2019
(units)		 Year-on-Year
Minivehicles 44,765 86.6% Down for the first time in 15 months 308,681 101.0%
Standard and small vehicles 9,452 80.8% Down for the second consecutive month 69,361 101.5%
Total 54,217 85.6% Down for the first time in 15 months 378,042 101.1%
  • *Minivehicle: Small-sized car unique to Japan with an overall length of 3.4m or less, an overall width of 1.48m or less, an overall height of 2m or less, and an engine displacement of 660cc or less.
  • *Standard and small vehicle: Car that exceeds the above minivehicle specification.

June 2019 key points

  • Minivehicle sales in Japan decreased year-on-year owing to decrease in sales of models including WagonR and Alto.
  • Standard and small vehicle sales in Japan decreased year-on-year owing to decrease in sales of models including Swift and XBEE.

January – June 2019 key points

  • Minivehicle sales in Japan increased year-on-year owing to increase in sales of models including the all-new Jimny and Spacia.
  • Standard and small vehicle sales in Japan became the highest ever for January – June mainly owing to the all-new Jimny Sierra and Solio.

Exports

June
2019
(units)		 Year-on-Year Year-on-Year Trends Jan.–June
2019
(units)		 Year-on-Year
Exports 12,084 72.0% Down for the fourth consecutive month 87,393 92.9%
  • *Total of exported CBU units + CKD units.

June 2019 key point

  • Overall exports decreased year-on-year mainly owing to decrease in exports to Latin America.

January – June 2019 key point

  • Overall exports decreased year-on-year mainly owing to decrease in exports to Latin America.

SOURCE: Suzuki

