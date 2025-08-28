Suzuki July 2025 automobile production, sales, and export figures

Production

July

2025

(units) Year-on-Year Year-on-Year Trends Jan.–July

2025

(units) Year-on-Year Apr.–July

2025

(units) Year-on-Year Global production 293,158 99.8% Down for the sixth consecutive month 1,944,021 98.7% 1,074,938 98.0% Japan production 84,318 94.3% Down for the sixth consecutive month 544,414 89.5% 315,631 91.6% Overseas production 208,840 102.2% Up for the first time in two months 1,399,607 102.8% 759,307 100.9% India 187,060 100.8% Up for the first time in two months 1,279,191 103.9% 690,261 101.3% Others 21,780 115.5% Up for the first time in 29 months 120,416 92.2% 69,046 96.8%

*Japan production: Complete built-up (CBU) units that include OEM units + complete knocked-down (CKD) units

*Overseas production: Units completed at overseas plants that exclude CKD units from Japan

Japan production: Decreased year-on-year owing to decrease in production for both domestic and exports.

Overseas production: Increased year-on-year owing to increase in India, Indonesia, etc.

India marked record-high production for July in India.

Sales

July

2025

(units) Year-on-Year Year-on-Year Trends Jan.–July

2025

(units) Year-on-Year Apr.–July

2025

(units) Year-on-Year Global sales 257,468 99.7% Down for the fifth consecutive month 1,888,973 98.1% 1,011,785 97.0% Japan sales 59,969 101.3% Up for the second consecutive month 437,315 100.7% 236,276 103.0% Minivehicles 47,524 97.7% Down for the third consecutive month 345,000 97.4% 185,005 97.9% Standard and

small vehicles 12,445 117.7% Up for the fourth consecutive month 92,315 115.0% 51,271 127.1% Overseas sales 197,499 99.3% Down for the sixth consecutive month 1,451,658 97.2% 775,509 95.4% India 140,570 100.2% Up for the first time in three months 1,036,975 98.1% 542,652 95.6% Others 56,929 97.2% Down for the first time in two months 414,683 95.1% 232,857 94.7%

*Mini vehicle: Small-sized car unique to Japan with an overall length of 3.4m or less, an overall width of 1.48m or less, an overall height of 2m or less, and an engine displacement of 660cc or less.

*Standard and small vehicle: Car that exceeds the above mini vehicle specification.

*India: Indian domestic wholesales figures.

Japan sales: Increased year-on-year owing to increase in sales of standard and small vehicles which marked record-high for July.

Overseas sales: Decreased year-on-year owing to decrease in sales in Europe, etc., despite increase in India.

Exports

July

2025

(units) Year-on-Year Year-on-Year Trends Jan.–July

2025

(units) Year-on-Year Apr.–July

2025

(units) Year-on-Year Exports 18,174 102.5% Up for the first time in seven months 106,282 74.3% 63,359 79.8%

*Total of exported CBU units + CKD units.

Increased year-on-year owing to increase in CKD, etc.

*The figures shown are preliminary.

SOURCE: Suzuki