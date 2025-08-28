Suzuki July 2025 automobile production, sales, and export figures

- Production
|July
2025
(units)
|Year-on-Year
|Year-on-Year Trends
|Jan.–July
2025
(units)
|Year-on-Year
|Apr.–July
2025
(units)
|Year-on-Year
|Global production
|293,158
|99.8%
|Down for the sixth consecutive month
|1,944,021
|98.7%
|1,074,938
|98.0%
|Japan production
|84,318
|94.3%
|Down for the sixth consecutive month
|544,414
|89.5%
|315,631
|91.6%
|Overseas production
|208,840
|102.2%
|Up for the first time in two months
|1,399,607
|102.8%
|759,307
|100.9%
|India
|187,060
|100.8%
|Up for the first time in two months
|1,279,191
|103.9%
|690,261
|101.3%
|Others
|21,780
|115.5%
|Up for the first time in 29 months
|120,416
|92.2%
|69,046
|96.8%
*Japan production: Complete built-up (CBU) units that include OEM units + complete knocked-down (CKD) units
*Overseas production: Units completed at overseas plants that exclude CKD units from Japan
- Japan production: Decreased year-on-year owing to decrease in production for both domestic and exports.
- Overseas production: Increased year-on-year owing to increase in India, Indonesia, etc.
India marked record-high production for July in India.
- Sales
|July
2025
(units)
|Year-on-Year
|Year-on-Year Trends
|Jan.–July
2025
(units)
|Year-on-Year
|Apr.–July
2025
(units)
|Year-on-Year
|Global sales
|257,468
|99.7%
|Down for the fifth consecutive month
|1,888,973
|98.1%
|1,011,785
|97.0%
|Japan sales
|59,969
|101.3%
|Up for the second consecutive month
|437,315
|100.7%
|236,276
|103.0%
|Minivehicles
|47,524
|97.7%
|Down for the third consecutive month
|345,000
|97.4%
|185,005
|97.9%
|Standard and
small vehicles
|12,445
|117.7%
|Up for the fourth consecutive month
|92,315
|115.0%
|51,271
|127.1%
|Overseas sales
|197,499
|99.3%
|Down for the sixth consecutive month
|1,451,658
|97.2%
|775,509
|95.4%
|India
|140,570
|100.2%
|Up for the first time in three months
|1,036,975
|98.1%
|542,652
|95.6%
|Others
|56,929
|97.2%
|Down for the first time in two months
|414,683
|95.1%
|232,857
|94.7%
*Mini vehicle: Small-sized car unique to Japan with an overall length of 3.4m or less, an overall width of 1.48m or less, an overall height of 2m or less, and an engine displacement of 660cc or less.
*Standard and small vehicle: Car that exceeds the above mini vehicle specification.
*India: Indian domestic wholesales figures.
- Japan sales: Increased year-on-year owing to increase in sales of standard and small vehicles which marked record-high for July.
- Overseas sales: Decreased year-on-year owing to decrease in sales in Europe, etc., despite increase in India.
- Exports
|July
2025
(units)
|Year-on-Year
|Year-on-Year Trends
|Jan.–July
2025
(units)
|Year-on-Year
|Apr.–July
2025
(units)
|Year-on-Year
|Exports
|18,174
|102.5%
|Up for the first time in seven months
|106,282
|74.3%
|63,359
|79.8%
*Total of exported CBU units + CKD units.
- Increased year-on-year owing to increase in CKD, etc.
*The figures shown are preliminary.
SOURCE: Suzuki