Suzuki July 2024 automobile production, sales, and export figures

Production

July
2024
(units)		 Year-on-Year Year-on-Year Trends Jan.–July
2024
(units)		 Year-on-Year Apr.–July
2024
(units)		 Year-on-Year
Global production 293,820 99.8% Down for the second consecutive month 1,970,002 104.7% 1,097,177 104.7%
Japan production 89,390 108.9% Up for the sixth consecutive month 608,522 110.7% 344,539 114.5%
Overseas production 204,430 96.3% Down for the second consecutive month 1,361,480 102.3% 752,638 100.7%
India 185,577 99.4% Down for the second consecutive month 1,230,856 107.1% 681,326 105.0%
Others 18,853 73.4% Down for the 17th consecutive month 130,624 71.6% 71,312 72.6%
  • *Japan production: Complete built-up (CBU) units that include OEM units + complete knocked-down (CKD) units
  • *Overseas production: Units completed at overseas plants that exclude CKD units from Japan
  • Japan production: Increased year-on-year owing to increase in production for both domestic market and export.
  • Overseas production: Decreased year-on-year owing to decrease in production in Hungary, Indonesia, etc.

Sales

July
2024
(units)		 Year-on-Year Year-on-Year Trends Jan.–July
2024
(units)		 Year-on-Year Apr.–July
2024
(units)		 Year-on-Year
Global sales 258,009 97.8% Down for the first time in seven months 1,927,613 107.9% 1,042,427 104.7%
Japan sales 59,198 108.1% Up for the seventh consecutive month 434,490 113.1% 229,383 113.0%
Minivehicles 48,627 107.1% Up for the seventh consecutive month 354,227 113.8% 189,038 113.4%
Standard and
small vehicles		 10,571 112.8% Up for the seventh consecutive month 80,263 110.1% 40,345 111.2%
Overseas sales 198,811 95.1% Down for the first time in seven months 1,493,123 106.5% 813,044 102.5%
India 140,354 90.7% Down for the first time in seven months 1,057,355 104.1% 567,414 98.4%
Others 58,457 107.6% Up for the seventh consecutive month 435,768 112.9% 245,630 113.7%
  • *Minivehicle: Small-sized car unique to Japan with an overall length of 3.4m or less, an overall width of 1.48m or less, an overall height of 2m or less, and an engine displacement of 660cc or less.
  • *Standard and small vehicle: Car that exceeds the above minivehicle specification.
  • *India: Indian domestic wholesales figures.
  • Japan sales: Increased year-on-year owing to increase in sales of both minivehicles and standard and small vehicles.
  • Overseas sales: Decreased year-on-year owing to decrease in sales in India, etc., despite increase in Pakistan, the Middle East, etc.

Exports

July
2024
(units)		 Year-on-Year Year-on-Year Trends Jan.–July
2024
(units)		 Year-on-Year Apr.–July
2024
(units)		 Year-on-Year
Exports 17,738 101.3% Up for the fourth consecutive month 142,957 110.2% 79,385 121.4%
  • *Total of exported CBU units + CKD units.
  • Increased year-on-year owing to increase in export of CKD.
  • *The figures shown are preliminary.

SOURCE: Suzuki

