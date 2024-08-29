Suzuki July 2024 automobile production, sales, and export figures

Production
|July
2024
(units)
|Year-on-Year
|Year-on-Year Trends
|Jan.–July
2024
(units)
|Year-on-Year
|Apr.–July
2024
(units)
|Year-on-Year
|Global production
|293,820
|99.8%
|Down for the second consecutive month
|1,970,002
|104.7%
|1,097,177
|104.7%
|Japan production
|89,390
|108.9%
|Up for the sixth consecutive month
|608,522
|110.7%
|344,539
|114.5%
|Overseas production
|204,430
|96.3%
|Down for the second consecutive month
|1,361,480
|102.3%
|752,638
|100.7%
|India
|185,577
|99.4%
|Down for the second consecutive month
|1,230,856
|107.1%
|681,326
|105.0%
|Others
|18,853
|73.4%
|Down for the 17th consecutive month
|130,624
|71.6%
|71,312
|72.6%
- *Japan production: Complete built-up (CBU) units that include OEM units + complete knocked-down (CKD) units
- *Overseas production: Units completed at overseas plants that exclude CKD units from Japan
- Japan production: Increased year-on-year owing to increase in production for both domestic market and export.
- Overseas production: Decreased year-on-year owing to decrease in production in Hungary, Indonesia, etc.
Sales
|July
2024
(units)
|Year-on-Year
|Year-on-Year Trends
|Jan.–July
2024
(units)
|Year-on-Year
|Apr.–July
2024
(units)
|Year-on-Year
|Global sales
|258,009
|97.8%
|Down for the first time in seven months
|1,927,613
|107.9%
|1,042,427
|104.7%
|Japan sales
|59,198
|108.1%
|Up for the seventh consecutive month
|434,490
|113.1%
|229,383
|113.0%
|Minivehicles
|48,627
|107.1%
|Up for the seventh consecutive month
|354,227
|113.8%
|189,038
|113.4%
|Standard and
small vehicles
|10,571
|112.8%
|Up for the seventh consecutive month
|80,263
|110.1%
|40,345
|111.2%
|Overseas sales
|198,811
|95.1%
|Down for the first time in seven months
|1,493,123
|106.5%
|813,044
|102.5%
|India
|140,354
|90.7%
|Down for the first time in seven months
|1,057,355
|104.1%
|567,414
|98.4%
|Others
|58,457
|107.6%
|Up for the seventh consecutive month
|435,768
|112.9%
|245,630
|113.7%
- *Minivehicle: Small-sized car unique to Japan with an overall length of 3.4m or less, an overall width of 1.48m or less, an overall height of 2m or less, and an engine displacement of 660cc or less.
- *Standard and small vehicle: Car that exceeds the above minivehicle specification.
- *India: Indian domestic wholesales figures.
- Japan sales: Increased year-on-year owing to increase in sales of both minivehicles and standard and small vehicles.
- Overseas sales: Decreased year-on-year owing to decrease in sales in India, etc., despite increase in Pakistan, the Middle East, etc.
Exports
|July
2024
(units)
|Year-on-Year
|Year-on-Year Trends
|Jan.–July
2024
(units)
|Year-on-Year
|Apr.–July
2024
(units)
|Year-on-Year
|Exports
|17,738
|101.3%
|Up for the fourth consecutive month
|142,957
|110.2%
|79,385
|121.4%
- *Total of exported CBU units + CKD units.
- Increased year-on-year owing to increase in export of CKD.
- *The figures shown are preliminary.
SOURCE: Suzuki