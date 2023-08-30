Suzuki July 2023 automobile production, sales, and export figures (preliminary)

Suzuki July 2023 automobile production, sales, and export figures (preliminary)

Production

July
2023
(units)		Year-on-YearYear-on-Year
Trends		Jan.–July
2023
(units)		Year-on-YearApr.–July
2023
(units)		Year-on-Year
Global production294,504100.8%Up for the first time in two months1,881,275101.8%1,048,56199.6%
Japan production82,240103.9%Up for the fifth consecutive month550,147109.4%301,377104.4%
Overseas production212,26499.7%Down for the second consecutive month1,331,12899.0%747,18497.8%
India186,625101.0%Up for the first time in two months1,148,825100.3%648,96099.7%
Others25,63991.2%Down for the fifth consecutive month182,30391.7%98,22486.7%

*Japan production: Complete built-up (CBU) units that include OEM units + complete knocked-down (CKD) units
*Overseas production: Units completed at overseas plants that exclude CKD units from Japan

  • Japan production:
    Increased year-on-year owing to increase in production for the domestic market.
  • Overseas production:
    Decreased year-on-year owing to decrease in production in Pakistan, etc., despite record high production for a single month in India.

Sales

July
2023
(units)		Year-on-YearYear-on-Year
Trends		Jan.–July
2023
(units)		Year-on-YearApr.–July
2023
(units)		Year-on-Year
Global sales263,984106.4%Up for the first time in two months1,786,260104.1%996,097103.9%
Japan sales54,764115.2%Up for the 14th consecutive month384,230113.8%202,970112.1%
Mini vehicles45,392113.2%Up for the fourth consecutive month311,346110.1%166,701109.1%
Standard and
small vehicles		9,372125.9%Up for the 14th consecutive month72,884132.9%36,269128.6%
Overseas sales209,220104.3%Up for the first time in two months1,402,030101.7%793,127102.0%
India154,685106.2%Up for the fourth consecutive month1,015,796108.8%576,819109.7%
Others54,53599.2%Down for the eighth consecutive month386,23486.7%216,30885.9%

*Minivehicle: Small-sized car unique to Japan with an overall length of 3.4m or less, an overall width of 1.48m or less, an overall height of 2m or less, and an engine displacement of 660cc or less.
*Standard and small vehicle: Car that exceeds the above minivehicle specification.
*India: Indian domestic wholesales figures.

  • Japan sales:
    Increased year-on-year owing to increase in sales of both minivehicles and standard and small vehicles.
  • Overseas sales:
    Increased year-on-year owing to record high sales in India for the month of July.

Exports

July
2023
(units)		Year-on-YearYear-on-Year
Trends		Jan.–July
2023
(units)		Year-on-YearApr.–July
2023
(units)		Year-on-Year
Exports17,51192.9%Down for the fourth consecutive month129,766100.7%65,40583.7%

*Total of exported CBU units + CKD units.

  • Decreased year-on-year owing to decrease in export of CKD, despite increase in export of CBU models.

SOURCE: Suzuki

Related Content

Welcome back , to continue browsing the site, please click here