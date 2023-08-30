Suzuki July 2023 automobile production, sales, and export figures (preliminary)

Production
|July
2023
(units)
|Year-on-Year
|Year-on-Year
Trends
|Jan.–July
2023
(units)
|Year-on-Year
|Apr.–July
2023
(units)
|Year-on-Year
|Global production
|294,504
|100.8%
|Up for the first time in two months
|1,881,275
|101.8%
|1,048,561
|99.6%
|Japan production
|82,240
|103.9%
|Up for the fifth consecutive month
|550,147
|109.4%
|301,377
|104.4%
|Overseas production
|212,264
|99.7%
|Down for the second consecutive month
|1,331,128
|99.0%
|747,184
|97.8%
|India
|186,625
|101.0%
|Up for the first time in two months
|1,148,825
|100.3%
|648,960
|99.7%
|Others
|25,639
|91.2%
|Down for the fifth consecutive month
|182,303
|91.7%
|98,224
|86.7%
*Japan production: Complete built-up (CBU) units that include OEM units + complete knocked-down (CKD) units
*Overseas production: Units completed at overseas plants that exclude CKD units from Japan
- Japan production:
Increased year-on-year owing to increase in production for the domestic market.
- Overseas production:
Decreased year-on-year owing to decrease in production in Pakistan, etc., despite record high production for a single month in India.
Sales
|July
2023
(units)
|Year-on-Year
|Year-on-Year
Trends
|Jan.–July
2023
(units)
|Year-on-Year
|Apr.–July
2023
(units)
|Year-on-Year
|Global sales
|263,984
|106.4%
|Up for the first time in two months
|1,786,260
|104.1%
|996,097
|103.9%
|Japan sales
|54,764
|115.2%
|Up for the 14th consecutive month
|384,230
|113.8%
|202,970
|112.1%
|Mini vehicles
|45,392
|113.2%
|Up for the fourth consecutive month
|311,346
|110.1%
|166,701
|109.1%
|Standard and
small vehicles
|9,372
|125.9%
|Up for the 14th consecutive month
|72,884
|132.9%
|36,269
|128.6%
|Overseas sales
|209,220
|104.3%
|Up for the first time in two months
|1,402,030
|101.7%
|793,127
|102.0%
|India
|154,685
|106.2%
|Up for the fourth consecutive month
|1,015,796
|108.8%
|576,819
|109.7%
|Others
|54,535
|99.2%
|Down for the eighth consecutive month
|386,234
|86.7%
|216,308
|85.9%
*Minivehicle: Small-sized car unique to Japan with an overall length of 3.4m or less, an overall width of 1.48m or less, an overall height of 2m or less, and an engine displacement of 660cc or less.
*Standard and small vehicle: Car that exceeds the above minivehicle specification.
*India: Indian domestic wholesales figures.
- Japan sales:
Increased year-on-year owing to increase in sales of both minivehicles and standard and small vehicles.
- Overseas sales:
Increased year-on-year owing to record high sales in India for the month of July.
Exports
|July
2023
(units)
|Year-on-Year
|Year-on-Year
Trends
|Jan.–July
2023
(units)
|Year-on-Year
|Apr.–July
2023
(units)
|Year-on-Year
|Exports
|17,511
|92.9%
|Down for the fourth consecutive month
|129,766
|100.7%
|65,405
|83.7%
*Total of exported CBU units + CKD units.
- Decreased year-on-year owing to decrease in export of CKD, despite increase in export of CBU models.
SOURCE: Suzuki