Suzuki July 2023 automobile production, sales, and export figures (preliminary)

Production

July

2023

(units) Year-on-Year Year-on-Year

Trends Jan.–July

2023

(units) Year-on-Year Apr.–July

2023

(units) Year-on-Year Global production 294,504 100.8% Up for the first time in two months 1,881,275 101.8% 1,048,561 99.6% Japan production 82,240 103.9% Up for the fifth consecutive month 550,147 109.4% 301,377 104.4% Overseas production 212,264 99.7% Down for the second consecutive month 1,331,128 99.0% 747,184 97.8% India 186,625 101.0% Up for the first time in two months 1,148,825 100.3% 648,960 99.7% Others 25,639 91.2% Down for the fifth consecutive month 182,303 91.7% 98,224 86.7%

*Japan production: Complete built-up (CBU) units that include OEM units + complete knocked-down (CKD) units

*Overseas production: Units completed at overseas plants that exclude CKD units from Japan

Japan production:

Increased year-on-year owing to increase in production for the domestic market.

Increased year-on-year owing to increase in production for the domestic market. Overseas production:

Decreased year-on-year owing to decrease in production in Pakistan, etc., despite record high production for a single month in India.

Sales

July

2023

(units) Year-on-Year Year-on-Year

Trends Jan.–July

2023

(units) Year-on-Year Apr.–July

2023

(units) Year-on-Year Global sales 263,984 106.4% Up for the first time in two months 1,786,260 104.1% 996,097 103.9% Japan sales 54,764 115.2% Up for the 14th consecutive month 384,230 113.8% 202,970 112.1% Mini vehicles 45,392 113.2% Up for the fourth consecutive month 311,346 110.1% 166,701 109.1% Standard and

small vehicles 9,372 125.9% Up for the 14th consecutive month 72,884 132.9% 36,269 128.6% Overseas sales 209,220 104.3% Up for the first time in two months 1,402,030 101.7% 793,127 102.0% India 154,685 106.2% Up for the fourth consecutive month 1,015,796 108.8% 576,819 109.7% Others 54,535 99.2% Down for the eighth consecutive month 386,234 86.7% 216,308 85.9%

*Minivehicle: Small-sized car unique to Japan with an overall length of 3.4m or less, an overall width of 1.48m or less, an overall height of 2m or less, and an engine displacement of 660cc or less.

*Standard and small vehicle: Car that exceeds the above minivehicle specification.

*India: Indian domestic wholesales figures.

Japan sales:

Increased year-on-year owing to increase in sales of both minivehicles and standard and small vehicles.

Increased year-on-year owing to increase in sales of both minivehicles and standard and small vehicles. Overseas sales:

Increased year-on-year owing to record high sales in India for the month of July.

Exports

July

2023

(units) Year-on-Year Year-on-Year

Trends Jan.–July

2023

(units) Year-on-Year Apr.–July

2023

(units) Year-on-Year Exports 17,511 92.9% Down for the fourth consecutive month 129,766 100.7% 65,405 83.7%

*Total of exported CBU units + CKD units.

Decreased year-on-year owing to decrease in export of CKD, despite increase in export of CBU models.

SOURCE: Suzuki