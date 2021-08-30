Suzuki July 2021 automobile production, sales, and export figures

Production
|July
2021
(units)
|Year-on-Year
|Year-on-Year Trends
|Jan.-July
2021
(units)
|Year-on-Year
|Apr.-July
2021
(units)
|Year-on-Year
|Global production
|264,152
|115.6%
|Up for the sixth consecutive month
|1,748,677
|142.6%
|910,513
|197.8%
|Japan production
|66,070
|68.4%
|Down for the second consecutive month
|517,400
|105.3%
|267,496
|109.9%
|Overseas production
|198,082
|150.1%
|Up for the sixth consecutive month
|1,231,277
|167.6%
|643,017
|296.5%
|India
|170,719
|160.5%
|Up for the sixth consecutive month
|1,038,562
|181.2%
|537,047
|334.0%
|Others
|27,363
|106.8%
|Up for the fifth consecutive month
|192,715
|119.5%
|105,970
|189.0%
*Japan production: Complete built-up (CBU) units that include OEM units + complete knocked-down (CKD) units
*Overseas production: Units completed at overseas plants that exclude CKD units from Japan
- Japan production:
Decreased year-on-year owing to production suspension in parts of the domestic plants due to semiconductor shortage.
- Overseas production:
Increased year-on-year since previous year result dropped owing to production suspension period due to the impact of the new coronavirus.
Sales
|July
2021
(units)
|Year-on-Year
|Year-on-Year Trends
|Jan.-July
2021
(units)
|Year-on-Year
|Apr.-July
2021
(units)
|Year-on-Year
|Global sales
|245,676
|118.0%
|Up for the eighth consecutive month
|1,684,611
|144.8%
|869,527
|184.4%
|Japan sales
|43,228
|73.4%
|Down for the second consecutive month
|389,573
|110.6%
|185,830
|112.7%
|Minivehicles
|36,446
|74.8%
|Down for the second consecutive month
|323,927
|111.8%
|155,169
|113.4%
|Standard
and small
vehicles
|6,782
|67.0%
|Down for the second consecutive month
|65,646
|104.9%
|30,661
|108.9%
|Overseas sales
|202,448
|135.6%
|Up for the sixth consecutive month
|1,295,038
|159.7%
|683,697
|223.0%
|India
|136,500
|136.5%
|Up for the eighth consecutive month
|873,223
|168.1%
|433,618
|261.0%
|Others
|65,948
|133.9%
|Up for the fifth consecutive month
|421,815
|144.7%
|250,079
|178.1%
*Minivehicle: Small-sized car unique to Japan with an overall length of 3.4m or less, an overall width of 1.48m or less, an overall height of 2m or less, and an engine displacement of 660cc or less.
*Standard and small vehicle: Car that exceeds the above minivehicle specification.
- Japan sales:
Decreased year-on-year owing to decreased supply due to decreased production in the domestic plants.
- Overseas sales:
Increased year-on-year since previous year result dropped due to the impact of the new coronavirus.
Exports
|July
2021
(units)
|Year-on-Year
|Year-on-Year Trends
|Jan.-July
2021
(units)
|Year-on-Year
|Apr.-July
2021
(units)
|Year-on-Year
|Exports
|14,981
|74.0%
|Down for the second consecutive month
|120,328
|124.7%
|59,985
|128.0%
*Total of exported CBU units + CKD units.
- Overall exports decreased year-on-year owing to decrease in exports to areas including Europe.
SOURCE: Suzuki