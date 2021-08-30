Suzuki July 2021 automobile production, sales, and export figures

Production

July

2021

(units) Year-on-Year Year-on-Year Trends Jan.-July

2021

(units) Year-on-Year Apr.-July

2021

(units) Year-on-Year Global production 264,152 115.6% Up for the sixth consecutive month 1,748,677 142.6% 910,513 197.8% Japan production 66,070 68.4% Down for the second consecutive month 517,400 105.3% 267,496 109.9% Overseas production 198,082 150.1% Up for the sixth consecutive month 1,231,277 167.6% 643,017 296.5% India 170,719 160.5% Up for the sixth consecutive month 1,038,562 181.2% 537,047 334.0% Others 27,363 106.8% Up for the fifth consecutive month 192,715 119.5% 105,970 189.0%

*Japan production: Complete built-up (CBU) units that include OEM units + complete knocked-down (CKD) units

*Overseas production: Units completed at overseas plants that exclude CKD units from Japan

Japan production:

Decreased year-on-year owing to production suspension in parts of the domestic plants due to semiconductor shortage. Overseas production:

Increased year-on-year since previous year result dropped owing to production suspension period due to the impact of the new coronavirus.

Sales

July

2021

(units) Year-on-Year Year-on-Year Trends Jan.-July

2021

(units) Year-on-Year Apr.-July

2021

(units) Year-on-Year Global sales 245,676 118.0% Up for the eighth consecutive month 1,684,611 144.8% 869,527 184.4% Japan sales 43,228 73.4% Down for the second consecutive month 389,573 110.6% 185,830 112.7% Minivehicles 36,446 74.8% Down for the second consecutive month 323,927 111.8% 155,169 113.4% Standard

and small

vehicles 6,782 67.0% Down for the second consecutive month 65,646 104.9% 30,661 108.9% Overseas sales 202,448 135.6% Up for the sixth consecutive month 1,295,038 159.7% 683,697 223.0% India 136,500 136.5% Up for the eighth consecutive month 873,223 168.1% 433,618 261.0% Others 65,948 133.9% Up for the fifth consecutive month 421,815 144.7% 250,079 178.1%

*Minivehicle: Small-sized car unique to Japan with an overall length of 3.4m or less, an overall width of 1.48m or less, an overall height of 2m or less, and an engine displacement of 660cc or less.

*Standard and small vehicle: Car that exceeds the above minivehicle specification.

Japan sales:

Decreased year-on-year owing to decreased supply due to decreased production in the domestic plants. Overseas sales:

Increased year-on-year since previous year result dropped due to the impact of the new coronavirus.

Exports

July

2021

(units) Year-on-Year Year-on-Year Trends Jan.-July

2021

(units) Year-on-Year Apr.-July

2021

(units) Year-on-Year Exports 14,981 74.0% Down for the second consecutive month 120,328 124.7% 59,985 128.0%

*Total of exported CBU units + CKD units.

Overall exports decreased year-on-year owing to decrease in exports to areas including Europe.

SOURCE: Suzuki