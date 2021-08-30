Suzuki July 2021 automobile production, sales, and export figures

Production

July
2021
(units)		Year-on-YearYear-on-Year TrendsJan.-July
2021
(units)		Year-on-YearApr.-July
2021
(units)		Year-on-Year
Global production264,152115.6%Up for the sixth consecutive month1,748,677142.6%910,513197.8%
Japan production66,07068.4%Down for the second consecutive month517,400105.3%267,496109.9%
Overseas production198,082150.1%Up for the sixth consecutive month1,231,277167.6%643,017296.5%
India170,719160.5%Up for the sixth consecutive month1,038,562181.2%537,047334.0%
Others27,363106.8%Up for the fifth consecutive month192,715119.5%105,970189.0%

*Japan production: Complete built-up (CBU) units that include OEM units + complete knocked-down (CKD) units
*Overseas production: Units completed at overseas plants that exclude CKD units from Japan

  • Japan production:
    Decreased year-on-year owing to production suspension in parts of the domestic plants due to semiconductor shortage.
  • Overseas production:
    Increased year-on-year since previous year result dropped owing to production suspension period due to the impact of the new coronavirus.

Sales

July
2021
(units)		Year-on-YearYear-on-Year TrendsJan.-July
2021
(units)		Year-on-YearApr.-July
2021
(units)		Year-on-Year
Global sales245,676118.0%Up for the eighth consecutive month1,684,611144.8%869,527184.4%
Japan sales43,22873.4%Down for the second consecutive month389,573110.6%185,830112.7%
Minivehicles36,44674.8%Down for the second consecutive month323,927111.8%155,169113.4%
Standard
and small
vehicles		6,78267.0%Down for the second consecutive month65,646104.9%30,661108.9%
Overseas sales202,448135.6%Up for the sixth consecutive month1,295,038159.7%683,697223.0%
India136,500136.5%Up for the eighth consecutive month873,223168.1%433,618261.0%
Others65,948133.9%Up for the fifth consecutive month421,815144.7%250,079178.1%

*Minivehicle: Small-sized car unique to Japan with an overall length of 3.4m or less, an overall width of 1.48m or less, an overall height of 2m or less, and an engine displacement of 660cc or less.
*Standard and small vehicle: Car that exceeds the above minivehicle specification.

  • Japan sales:
    Decreased year-on-year owing to decreased supply due to decreased production in the domestic plants.
  • Overseas sales:
    Increased year-on-year since previous year result dropped due to the impact of the new coronavirus.

Exports

July
2021
(units)		Year-on-YearYear-on-Year TrendsJan.-July
2021
(units)		Year-on-YearApr.-July
2021
(units)		Year-on-Year
Exports14,98174.0%Down for the second consecutive month120,328124.7%59,985128.0%

*Total of exported CBU units + CKD units.

  • Overall exports decreased year-on-year owing to decrease in exports to areas including Europe.

SOURCE: Suzuki

